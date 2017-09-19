It's now easier to get a KEYone with custom keyboard layouts!

As the BlackBerry KEYone continues to be released into new markets, the folks at BlackBerry Mobile have now officially opened up its online shop in Europe. Customers looking to get their hands on a BlackBerry KEYone can now order the device online directly in their choice of QWERTY, QWERTZ or AZERTY keyboard layouts and charger variants.

In addition to device options, some great BlackBerry KEYone accessories such as screen protectors and cases are also available from the shop, which ships to 28 countries throughout Europe. To help with the ordering process, BlackBerry Mobile has also set up a FAQ page on the store site where you can find out additional information before placing your order.

See the BlackBerry KEYone at the BlackBerry Mobile Shop