It's a BlackBerry KEYone, but it goes well with sipping the good stuff.

Every once in a while, after a long day on the job, I sit down on my leather chair with a thumb of good whiskey and just spend a few minutes looking really good while drinking whiskey.

But every time I do that I keep my phone in my pocket because none of them are appropriate to put on the table next to my delicious glass of whiskey. Until now.

Today, BlackBerry Mobile unveiled a Bronze Edition of its KEYone smartphone, and while it shares all of the specs of its Black Edition counterpart, it has one very important advantage: it goes well with whiskey. Preferably good whiskey, because that's what a phone like this deserves, but any whiskey — even Canadian whiskey — will do.

If you don't believe me, look at these photos. Picture this phone on a table next to a glass of whiskey. It just works.

Unfortunately for you (and me), my brief time with the BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition took place at 9am, which was too early to ask the lovely people at BlackBerry Mobile for a demo whiskey. But rest assured when I procure my own BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition, I will take photos of it on a nice table next to a glass of good whiskey and you'll understand.

Until then, know this: the phone is coming to select countries in the EMEA region, but pricing and specific availability isn't yet clear. It will be the first KEYone with dual-SIM capabilities, because whiskey drinkers need two phone numbers. It will also have 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Are you as excited about the BlackBerry KEYone Bronze Edition as I am? Do you drink good whiskey? We should talk, preferably in the comments down below.

🥃