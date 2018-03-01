Last August, BlackBerry released an upgraded version of the KEYone called the "Black Edition." The phone's been available across Europe, Asia, Latin America, and other countries, and now the United States is getting in on the action.

So, what separates the Black Edition KEYone from its base version? Right off the bat, you'll see that it looks damn good. All of the silver on the regular KEYone has been replaced with black, and it results in my personal favorite version of the phone.

The Black Edition also has a couple spec bumps in regards to RAM and internal storage. Multi-tasking should be a touch smoother thanks to 4GB of RAM as opposed to 3GB, and the included storage is doubled from 32GB to 64GB.

You can buy the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition now from Amazon and Best Buy, and it'll set you back $549. That's $50 more than the normal KEYone, and considering the updated look and increased specs of the phone, I imagine BlackBerry fans will be all over this.

