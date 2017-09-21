A new KEYone color is coming to Canada soon.
If you live in Canada and have been holding on waiting for the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition to be available, your wait is almost over. Amazon.ca, Walmart.ca, Staples.ca and more will begin offering the Black Edition beginning as soon as next week.
"This has been an exciting year as we've introduced our reimagined BlackBerry smartphone to fans and customers here in North America, with overall market demand exceeding our expectations for the year," said, Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "With introduction of BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition, we're able to directly respond to our fans in Canada who have asked for additional styling and performance options within the BlackBerry KEYone lineup."
"The demand and excitement for the BlackBerry KEYone across the globe has been fantastic," said, Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry. "We congratulate TCL Communications for bringing to market their second device so quickly, and know it will provide the performance and trusted security people expect from the BlackBerry brand."
Exact dates will vary across retailers but pricing remains at the suggested $799 CAD and comes carrier unlocked. As retailers come online with their listings, we'll be sure to let you all know so you can snag one as soon as possible.
BlackBerry® KEYone Black Edition Coming to Canada Later this Month
The BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition will be coming soon to customers in Canada. This latest BlackBerry smartphone from TCL Communication will be available carrier unlocked via Ingram Micro dealer partners such as Amazon.ca, Walmart.ca, Staples.ca and others for an SRP of $799 CAD. Exact date of availability will vary by channel, but customers in Canada should expect to be able to purchase this all-new style and performance enhanced BlackBerry KEYone beginning as soon as next week.
BLACKBERRY KEYONE BLACK EDITION
Carrying the same distinct hardware design as the original BlackBerry KEYone, the all-new Black Edition comes with a matte black finish added to the device's aluminum frame offering a new style variant that fans around the world have been asking for since the original launch back in May. This new BlackBerry KEYone variant also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, while still supporting microSD expandable storage up to an additional 2TB.
BLACKBERRY KEYONE PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS
- Includes a 4.5-inch touch display featuring impact and scratch resistant Corning® Gorilla® Glass 4 offering the best in resilience and durability.
- Reimagined communication experience thanks to an innovative Smart Keyboard that allows you to set up to 52 customizable shortcuts and transforms each letter key for quick access to your favorite apps and most important contacts. Includes the world's first keyboard-embedded fingerprint sensor conveniently located in the spacebar and provides added device security and convenience.
- Distinct BlackBerry smartphone powered by Android, with the familiarity and functionality of Android™ 7.1 Nougat giving users access to the entire Google Play™ store and over one million apps.
- Unmatched battery life offering up to 26+ hours of mixed use, and Qualcomm® Quick Charge™ 3.0 technology enables up to 50 percent charge in roughly 36 minutes.
- Pre-loaded with DTEK™ by BlackBerry, offering constant security monitoring and protection of your operating system and apps by letting you know when your privacy could be at risk and how you can take action to improve it. The BlackBerry KEYone will also receive regular monthly Android security updates, ensuring you have the safest and securest Android smartphone experience.
- Features a 12MP rear camera with an industry leading camera sensor (Sony IMX378) that captures sharp, crisp photos in any light. The wide aperture lens with large 1.55μm pixels and dual-tone flash ensures your photos will have superior color and clarity.
At the core of this new BlackBerry smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 mobile platform with the Qualcomm® Adreno™ 506 GPU. This means BlackBerry KEYone users will enjoy a powerful combination of optimized battery efficiency and usage, plus fast LTE speeds for super-fast file sharing.
For more information about the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition, please visit www.BlackBerryMobile.com.
About TCL Communication
TCL Communication Technology Holdings Limited (TCL Communication) designs, manufactures and markets an expanding portfolio of mobile and internet products and services worldwide under three key brands – TCL, Alcatel and BlackBerry. With a portfolio of products currently sold in over 160 countries throughout North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific, TCL Communication ranks as a top-10 global smartphone manufacturer by IDC. Incorporated in Hong Kong, TCL Communication operates nine R&D centers worldwide, employing thousands across the globe. For more information, please visit www.tclcom.com.
Reader comments
