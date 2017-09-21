A new KEYone color is coming to Canada soon.

If you live in Canada and have been holding on waiting for the BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition to be available, your wait is almost over. Amazon.ca, Walmart.ca, Staples.ca and more will begin offering the Black Edition beginning as soon as next week.

"This has been an exciting year as we've introduced our reimagined BlackBerry smartphone to fans and customers here in North America, with overall market demand exceeding our expectations for the year," said, Steve Cistulli, President and General Manager for TCL Communication, North America. "With introduction of BlackBerry KEYone Black Edition, we're able to directly respond to our fans in Canada who have asked for additional styling and performance options within the BlackBerry KEYone lineup." "The demand and excitement for the BlackBerry KEYone across the globe has been fantastic," said, Alex Thurber, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Mobility Solutions, BlackBerry. "We congratulate TCL Communications for bringing to market their second device so quickly, and know it will provide the performance and trusted security people expect from the BlackBerry brand."

Exact dates will vary across retailers but pricing remains at the suggested $799 CAD and comes carrier unlocked. As retailers come online with their listings, we'll be sure to let you all know so you can snag one as soon as possible.