The BlackBerry KEY2 didn't have to overdeliver — it just had to deliver. Instead, BlackBerry Mobile listened to the complaints leveled against the first-generation KEYone and managed to address nearly every one of them. There's something to be said about that. The KEY2's improvements are subtle but significant, and are uniformly applied — there isn't a single area of the phone that hasn't been affected in some way. At the same time, it's very much the physical and spiritual successor to the KEYone, and will likely attract a similarly-sized audience; when BlackBerry Mobile says it intends to grow the keyboard phone market with the KEY2, it's through evolution, not revolution.

KEY2 vs. KEYone What's the same? The KEY2 maintains the original's 4.5-inch 1620x1080 pixel IPS display — and I'm not talking the same specs, I'm talking about the same exact display — which limits the phone to letterboxing while watching wide-angle content in landscape. But that's part of the value proposition of a phone like this: it does things differently. BlackBerry Mobile says that no one, including its most hardcore fan base, complained about the screen, and lengthening it to 16:9, or trying to reduce bezel size, would have been problematic for both aesthetics and usability. Some of the things that stayed the same were good. The capacitive buttons weren't. What also hasn't changed over last year is the implementation of capacitive buttons. Again, BlackBerry doubled down on a set of conventions and stuck to them, saying that virtual keys would have forced them to rethink the display or chassis size, and it wanted the phone to be evenly weighted. The use of capacitive keys isn't fundamentally problematic since Google isn't going to enforce a navigation change to gestures when upgrading to Android P, but it does somewhat limit the KEY2's upgradeability. Both the KEYone and KEY2 share a textured back, making the phone easy to grip, and both sport headphone jacks, single downward-facing speakers, and USB-C fast charging.

Category KEY2 KEYone Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo Android 7.1 Nougat Display 4.5-inch, 1620x1080

IPS LCD

434 ppi 4.5-inch, 1620x1080

IPS LCD

434 ppi Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660

4x Kryo 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo 1.8GHz

Adreno 512 GPU Qualcomm Snapdragon 625

Octa-core 2GHz

Adreno 506 GPU RAM 6GB 3GB Storage 64GB / 128GB 32GB Expandable microSD up to 2TB microSD up to 2TB Rear Camera 1 12MP (1.3 micron) ƒ/1.8

laser+phase autofocus

dual-tone LED flash 12MP (1.55 micron) ƒ/2

phase autofocus

dual-tone LED flash Rear Camera 2 12MP (1 micron) ƒ/2.6

2x optical zoom

portrait mode n/a Video 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps

HDR 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps

HDR Front Camera 8MP

Selfie flash

1080p/30 video 8MP

Selfie flash

1080p/30 video Battery 3500 mAh

Non-removable 3505 mAh

Non-removable Charging Quick Charge 3.0

USB-C Quick Charge 3.0

USB-C Water resistance No No Headphone jack Yes Yes Security Front-facing fingerprint sensor (in keyboard)

DTEK security suite

FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption

Android For Work, Google Play for Work Front-facing fingerprint sensor (in keyboard)

DTEK security suite

FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption

Android For Work, Google Play for Work Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 + LE, NFC

GPS, GLONASS Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 4.2 LE, NFC

GPS, GLONASS Network (NA GSM) LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/14/17/20/28/29/30/66

TD-LTE Band 38/39/40/41 LTE Band 1/2/3/4/5/7/8/12/13/17/19/20/28/29/30

TD-LTE Band 38/39/40/41 Dimensions 151.4 x 71.8 x 8.5 mm 149.1 x 72.39 x 9.4 mm Weight 168 180g

Both phones have roughly the same sized battery, too — 3,500mAh on the KEY2 and 3,505mAh on the KEYone — which should translate into more than a full day on both phones. We've already recounted the epic longevity of the original KEYone, with its battery-sipping Snapdragon 625 platform, and there's no doubt the sequel will pull in similar, if not better, results. BlackBerry KEY2 specs

KEY2 vs. KEYone What's different? Despite sharing much of the same core design, the BlackBerry KEY2 changes up a significant amount, both internally and externally, from the size of the keys on the eponymous keyboard to the heftier components that adorn the specifications sheet. For starters, the Snapdragon 660 that powers the phone is more than double the speed, both in single- and multi-core tests, of the KEYone's Snapdragon 625. That phone was notorious for unwelcome slowdowns and stutters, and despite a fairly good reputation with other phones, the Snapdragon 625 is aging itself out these days. The processor in the KEY2 is more than twice as fast as the KEYone, and it's going to be a big deal for performance. Conversely, the S660 is newer, faster, and better-equipped to handle the considerable multitasking allotment that KEY2 owners are likely to ask of the phone, and though we haven't used it extensively, will be far less prone to inconsistent performance. Add to that the 6GB of RAM that comes standard in the KEY2 — double that of most KEYone models — and the newer phone has the potential to rival many flagships for overall peppiness. (It also does somewhat justify the $100 price bump over the original, but we'll get to that.) The faster processor and RAM also support the new camera system, and here's where I'm a bit skeptical (though I'll defer judgment until I get a review unit in the labs). To accommodate a second camera — a 12MP sensor with an ƒ2.6 lens at twice the focal length of the main one — BlackBerry Mobile had to change out the primary sensor for a smaller one than was in the KEYone.

That particular camera, though not best-in-class by any means, boasted the same module as the first Google Pixel, which had the best camera of 2016. That sensor, an IMX368, boasts 1.55-micron pixels, which affords better low-light photography, has been replaced by one of identical resolution and unknown provenance, with smaller 1.28-micron pixels. It's not a huge difference, but I'll be scrutinizing the KEY2's photography, especially in challenging lighting conditions, to assess any regression. Of course, having a second sensor means the KEY2 can perform tricks the KEYone couldn't dream of, like portrait mode and, more useful, telephotography. The rear camera also boasts the ability to capture 1080p video footage at 60fps, an ability earned by the more powerful Snapdragon 660 processor. There's something to be said for subtle improvements, like the size of the keyboard buttons. The KEY2's design is considerably more modern-looking than the KEYone's, with angular brushed aluminum sides, a front boasting more integrated sensors, and less frustrating button placement, with the power button now located on the phone's right side nestled between the volume rocker and Convenience Key. Looking at the two side-by-side reveals a number of small tweaks, too: the phone is ever-so-slightly taller and narrower, making it easier to paw one-handed, and it's around 8% lighter, too. The keyboard keys, now matte instead of glossy, are 20% taller than those in last year's phone. The keys' size, and improved clickiness, are among the most important upgrades to the KEY2, and I can't wait to begin using them. The newer phone also sports a Speed Key, which operates as a de facto shortcut key to anything the phone can do. It's located where the right-side Shift button is on the KEYone, and I can't say I'm going to miss the old design much.

KEY2 vs. KEYone Should you upgrade? The KEY2 will cost $649 USD when it's released in late June, which is $100 more than the KEYone demanded when it went on sale in mid-2017. Given the slow creep of phone costs in general, some price bump was expected, but $100 seems pretty sizeable. At the same time, the internal specs align much more with flagships we're seeing from Samsung, Huawei, LG, and others, and BlackBerry Mobile understands its demographic well enough to know that those willing to spend $550 on a KEYone will easily spend $650 on its successor.