The BlackBerry KEY2 isn't a reinvention of the KEYone, but it takes what was desirable and delightful about the original and improves areas that were lacking. In particular, performance issues have been addressed with an upgrade to a faster Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM. BlackBerry Mobile has also moved up to a dual camera system, though it promises that the primary sensor is still great, and the keyboard is now 20% larger, with clickier, more responsive keys.
Here's everything you need to know about the BlackBerry KEY2.
|Spec
|BlackBerry KEY2
|Operating System
|Android 8.1 Oreo
|Display
|4.5-inch, 1620x1080
IPS LCD
434ppi
|Processor
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
4x Kryo 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo 1.8GHz
Adreno 512 GPU
|RAM
|6GB
|Storage
|64GB / 128GB
|Expandable
|microSD up to 2TB
|Rear Camera 1
|12MP (1.3 micron) ƒ/1.8
laser+phase autofocus
dual-tone LED flash
|Rear Camera 2
|12MP (1 micron) ƒ/2.6
2x optical zoom
portrait mode
|Video
|4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps
HDR
|Front Camera
|8MP
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
|Battery
|3500 mAh
non-removable
|Charging
|Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
|Water resistance
|No
|Headphone jack
|Yes
|Security
|Front-facing fingerprint sensor (in keyboard)
DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
|Connectivity
|Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 + LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
|Network (NA GSM)
|LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 28, 29, 30, 66
TD-LTE Band 38, 39, 40, 41
|Dimensions
|151.4mm x 71.8mm x 8.5mm
|Weight
|168 grams
|Price
|$649 USD, €649, £579, $829 CAD