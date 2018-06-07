The BlackBerry KEY2 isn't a reinvention of the KEYone, but it takes what was desirable and delightful about the original and improves areas that were lacking. In particular, performance issues have been addressed with an upgrade to a faster Snapdragon 660 processor and 6GB of RAM. BlackBerry Mobile has also moved up to a dual camera system, though it promises that the primary sensor is still great, and the keyboard is now 20% larger, with clickier, more responsive keys.

Here's everything you need to know about the BlackBerry KEY2.

Spec BlackBerry KEY2
Operating System Android 8.1 Oreo
Display 4.5-inch, 1620x1080
IPS LCD
434ppi
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
4x Kryo 2.2GHz, 4x Kryo 1.8GHz
Adreno 512 GPU
RAM 6GB
Storage 64GB / 128GB
Expandable microSD up to 2TB
Rear Camera 1 12MP (1.3 micron) ƒ/1.8
laser+phase autofocus
dual-tone LED flash
Rear Camera 2 12MP (1 micron) ƒ/2.6
2x optical zoom
portrait mode
Video 4K @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps
HDR
Front Camera 8MP
Selfie flash
1080p/30 video
Battery 3500 mAh
non-removable
Charging Quick Charge 3.0
USB-C
Water resistance No
Headphone jack Yes
Security Front-facing fingerprint sensor (in keyboard)
DTEK security suite
FIPS 140-2 Full Disk Encryption
Android For Work, Google Play for Work
Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11ac, 5GHz, Bluetooth 5 + LE, NFC
GPS, GLONASS
Network (NA GSM) LTE Band 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 13, 14, 17, 20, 28, 29, 30, 66
TD-LTE Band 38, 39, 40, 41
Dimensions 151.4mm x 71.8mm x 8.5mm
Weight 168 grams
Price $649 USD, €649, £579, $829 CAD

