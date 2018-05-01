The BlackBerry KEYone turned out to be one of 2017's most unique smartphones, and for some folks, remains as their go-to daily driver. It's about time that we're due for a successor to the device, and a new hands-on photo appears to reveal just that.

Shared in the CrackBerry Forums, the photo to the right showcases what's apparently the KEYone's sequel. We can see that it retains the same general shape as last year's phone, with the most notable changes including a matte finish for the keyboard, a new key whose functionality is currently unknown, and keys that have a larger and flatter look compared to the KEYone.

The same image was also shared on Chinese social network Weibo, in addition to what's likely a photo captured with the new phone with "BlackBerry KEY2" branding found near the bottom. The KEY2 name hasn't been confirmed by BlackBerry, but this is one of the strongest contenders for what it'll probably be called.

We still have no word on pricing or availability for the BlackBerry KEY2, but based on the current rumor mill for the phone, we shouldn't be too far off from an official announcement.

Based on what we're seeing here, are you excited for the phone?

Why I'm still using a BlackBerry KEYone in Spring 2018