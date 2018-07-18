Evan Blass took to Twitter on July 18 to share the photo to the right. Along with this, Blass says it's:

Even though the KEY2 was just released earlier this month in the U.S., that apparently hasn't stopped TCL from working on new BlackBerry hardware. Thanks to a new report, it looks like we'll soon be getting a BlackBerry KEY2 Lite.

Alleged BlackBerry Luna, a.k.a. the "KEY2 Lite" (Lite and not Mini 'cuz they supposedly have the same form factor). Said/shown to come in red, blue, and copper.

Those color options certainly sound exciting, but if the red variant shown here is anything to go by, it'll act more as an accent color than anything else (though we've yet to see how the paint job affects the front of the phone).

Also, seeing as how this will be a "lite" version of the KEY2, expect lower-end specs across the board and a more affordable price. The current KEY2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 and costs $549, so maybe the KEY2 Lite will have a Snapdragon 429 or 439 with a $400 price tag? Who knows.

What are you hoping to see in the BlackBerry KEY2 Lite?

