The BlackBerry KEY2 is definitely a polarizing device, just like the KEYone and Priv were before it. You're either immediately drawn to the appeal of a hardware keyboard, or you think it's a waste of space. If you're in the latter camp, it may be because you think the keyboard is only for typing — to the contrary, this little set of keys can do so much more than type out words.

Whether you already have a KEY2 or are willing to be convinced that the keyboard is worth the room it takes up, you'll want to know all of these tips and tricks for making the most of this advanced little keyboard.

Use the keyboard to scroll

This is the simplest thing, but it makes the keyboard dramatically more useful.

This is step one in learning how to use the KEY2: you can use the keyboard to scroll through anything that's displayed on the screen. Just swipe up or down on the keyboard just as you would on the display, and it will scroll the content on the display. This works in (just about) every app, including the home screen and app drawer — some chat apps may give you trouble, though. For the best results, touch the keyboard very gently — it'll make it a little easier to get the right amount of scrolling motion out of your movement, as it's not really possible to "flick" up or down to get a faster scroll like you can directly on the screen.

Horizontal scrolling using the keyboard is hit or miss ... mostly miss. The home screens let you scroll horizontally, but most apps don't know how to handle it — but it's always worth trying once. Hopefully more apps will be update to take the KEY2's keyboard swiping, because switching between the keyboard and screen to handle vertical and horizontal scrolling is quite annoying.

After you're done scrolling around, remember you can always get your left thumb to land back in the right place by finding the small nub on the D key — it's like landing on the F and J keys on a desktop keyboard.

Learn advanced swipe and gestures