Those hoping to snag a cheap VPN deal this holiday shopping season will want to check out the current promotion running at VyprVPN. For the next few days, you can score a free year of service when you go for the already-discounted 2-year plan. At just $60 upfront, you're effectively paying just $1.66 per month over the course of the subscription making this one of the most affordable options out there this Black Friday.

87% savings VyprVPN Save 87% by going for the 36-month offer at VyprVPN this Black Friday/Cyber Monday. It's got a fast, reliable connection for streaming, strong encryption, apps for all the major platforms, and servers all over the world. $60.00 $466.20 $406 off See at VyprVPN

It's wild how much of our lives are online in this day and age, and even wilder just how much personal data we share and how much we're tracked across the web. That's probably why VPNs, or virtual private networks, have gotten so popular in recent years as we strive to claw back a little bit of online privacy. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a fortune to subscribe to one with a variety of inexpensive VPN services out there.

VyprVPN may be one of the cheapest options available right now at under $2 a month, but it's not short on features. The service has strong encryption and fast speeds for your browsing and streaming needs. With servers in over 70 locations worldwide, you can also easily bypass geographic restrictions on content. There's also a killswitch, DNS protection, automatic public Wi-Fi protection, and more.

You can use VyprVPN on basically all of your devices thanks to apps for iOS, Mac, Android, Windows, and even your compatible router. The service keeps no logs and allows for up to five devices to be connected simultaneously.

The current deal is only available for a limited time ahead of Black Friday, so don't miss it.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.