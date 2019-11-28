Thunderbolt 3 docks are powerful tools that can turn a laptop with minimal ports (including at least one Thunderbolt 3) into a versatile workstation ready for external displays and plenty of accessories. With strong performance typically comes a high price, but Black Friday has a bunch of popular docking stations on sale. We've rounded up the best deals right here.

CalDigit TS3 Plus — Save $30 at Amazon Our top pick for a Thunderbolt 3 docking station is $30 off thanks to a coupon offer, bringing the total price down to $250. For ports the CalDigit TS3 Plus includes five USB-A 3.1, two USB-C 3.1, DisplayPort 1.2, two Thunderbolt 3 (one for the host laptop), Ethernet, S/PDIF, an SD card reader, and 3.5mm audio. Don't miss out on today's newest and best Black Friday deals

While connected to your laptop the dock will deliver up to 85W of power to keep it charged, and it's all contained in a sleek, durable aluminum chassis. Connect dual 4K displays with up to a 60Hz refresh rate. This dock is compatible with most macOS and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

HP Thunderbolt G2 — Save $20 at Amazon Not only does HP's Thunderbolt G2 docking station offer plenty of ports, it also includes a modular speaker that attaches to the top, allowing you to field calls without the need for a headset. It's a solid choice for anyone in a small office. Get up to 100W of charging back to the host laptop, and for ports take advantage of three USB-C, three USB-A, Thunderbolt 3, two DisplayPort, VGA, RJ45 Ethernet, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Connect up to two 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate. This dock is compatible with most macOS and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

IOGear GTD300 — Save $10 at Amazon This is another option that's ideal for traveling. The IOGear GTD300 is a small, lightweight docking station that includes USB-A, HDMI, DisplayPort, and Ethernet ports. You can easily take it with you while traveling — it's not much larger than a bar of soap — and it has support for up to dual 4K displays at a 60Hz refresh rate. This dock is compatible with most macOS and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

Belkin Thunderbolt 3 Mini — Save $90 at Amazon The slim Thunderbolt 3 docking station from Belkin doesn't require an AC adapter and won't charge your laptop, but it brings solid port selection and a size that's easy to slip into a laptop bag. Included are two HDMI, one USB-A 3.0, one USB-A 2.0, and Ethernet. If external displays are on your mind, it's capable of supporting dual 4K at 60Hz. This dock is compatible with most macOS and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

StarTech TB3DK2DPPD — Save $52 at Amazon This StarTech Thunderbolt 3 docking station can deliver up to 85W of charging back to your laptop when plugged in, and it's loaded with ports with support for dual 4K displays. On the front of the narrow chassis are USB-A 3.0 and USB-C 3.0, while the back includes RJ45 Ethernet, USB-A, dual Thunderbolt 3 (one for the host laptop), DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio jack. This dock is compatible with most macOS and Windows laptops with Thunderbolt 3.

