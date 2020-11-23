Each year, Black Friday represents the best opportunity to score yourself a deal on headphones and this year is no different. Right now at Amazon, you can score the Treblab Z2 Workout Headphones for only $69.97. That's a 23% discount and one of the best prices these ANC headphones have ever hit.

$20 off Treblab Z2 Over Ear Workout Headphones These over-ear wireless headphones feature Bluetooth 5.0, active noise-cancelling, and a built-in battery that's capable of lasting for up to 35 hours on a single charge. Today's deal brings them down to one of the best prices yet via Amazon. $69.97 $89.97 $20 off See at Amazon

Not just any pair of headphones is suitable to use while you're working out. Even if you don't sweat a ton, moisture can damage headphones that aren't sufficiently water-resistant. Thankfully, the Treblab Z2 are designed with this in mind thanks to a comfort-focused design and built-in water-resistance.

Treblab's Z2 headphones feature active noise-cancelling tech so you can tune out the world around you while you're listening, great for use at the gym or while working from home where you don't want any distractions. Meanwhile, IPX4 water resistance keeps these headphones protected during your runs in the rain and spin classes.

Bluetooth 5.0 powers the wireless connectivity so you can pair these headphones with your phone or laptop easily and enjoy a stable connection. Inside are neodymium 40mm speakers, while swiveling ear-cups help to keep you comfortable for longer listening times. There's also a built-in microphone for hands-free calling, as well as compatibility with voice assistants like Siri, Google Assistant, and Amazon Alexa.

In terms of battery life, you'll get around 35 hours per charge from these headphones so you can easily listen all day long with time to spare. Forgot to charge them up? Not a problem as you can simply use them wired with the audio cable provided. Keep the headphones and that cable in the included carrying case so your headphones are always protected and you're never without your music.

Amazon offers free shipping on orders totaling $25 or more, though you could receive your order even faster with an Amazon Prime membership. If you've never been a member before, you can score a free 30-day trial to snag free two-day shipping with no order minimum, along with access to all of Prime's perks like the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.