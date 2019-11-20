It used to be that Black Friday deals were only available on Friday, but now it's turned into a month-long event that seems to get bigger and bigger each year. While some of the best deals may only be available on Black Friday, and doorbuster offerings may start as early as the evening of Thanksgiving Day, that doesn't mean that you can't already score some pretty wild deals right this very minute.

Retailers are trying to maximize exposure during this time of the year, which means that select items are going on sale ahead of the big day. You may be wondering if the prices will drop lower on Black Friday, or if it's worth shopping early, so let's answer some of your questions, and show you some of the best deals. We are currently just 9 days away from Black Friday, so it's time to get serious here. Best Black Friday deals available right now!

Product or Service Deal Price Wireless Charging Accessories Up to 35% off at Amazon Alex Brand Toys Up to 35% off at Amazon Meross Smart Garage Opener $30 at Amazon AeroGarden Bounty Basic $160 at Amazon Surfshark VPN $2 per month at Surfshark Fitbit Versa 2 $150 at Amazon Disney Plus Starting at $7 per month Ecobee3 Lite $139 at Amazon IPVanish VPN Subscription $3.25 per month at IPVanish AirPods 2 $139 at Amazon Echo Dot w/ Clock + Smart Plg $45 at Amazon Amazon Music Unlimited $1 at Amazon Mint Mobile $15 per month at Mint Mobile AirPods Pro $235 at Amazon Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription $29.97 at Amazon SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription Free at SiriusXM

That's right, some of the advertised Black Friday pricing is available starting right now. You can save pretty big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later this month. Wireless Charging Accessories Just about every phone that's released now has wireless charging capabilities built right into it, but to take advantage of it you need to buy some new chargers. Today, Amazon has great offerings from Belkin, iOttie, Mophie, and others on sale. There are some for the car, some for home, and even a few portable options. Be sure to check them all out now.

Alex Brand Toys With the holidays being right around the corner, odds are you're looking to buy some toys for someone one your list. This one-day sale has tons of popular stuff from the Alex Brand at up to 35% off, dropping prices to as low as $5. There are games, crafts, and more, so don't miss out.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener If you haven't thought of making your garage door smarter yet, now is the best time to do it. Clipping the $20 off on-page coupon makes this Meross Smart Garage Opener kit the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. You can install it in just minutes and once it's all set up you can get alerts of the garage door status right to your phone, and even open and close it from anywhere in the world without worrying.

AeroGarden Bounty Basic The cold weather is usually not a great time to try and grow your own herbs outside, but that doesn't mean that you need to go to the store to buy them each time you want to use them. Meet the AeroGarden, an indoor solution to growing the herbs that you want to use all year round. Today's deal saves you $126 on the purchase, so don't miss out.

Surfshark VPN Having a VPN in 2019 is a wise move, but picking the right one can be a difficult task. There are a lot of great options that range in price, but this early Black Friday offer makes Surfshark a great choice. When you prepay for 2 years of service, you can get access for just $2 a month. It will end up costing you just $48 for the two years, which is a huge discount compared to its normal rate.

Fitbit Versa 2 This time around, Fitbit built Alexa into its Versa 2 health and fitness smartwatch, and right now you can save $50 on the purchase for the first time ever. There are some exclusive color options that you can only get on Amazon, and right now all the color options are discounted. If you want to take fitness a little more seriously, or know someone who is interested in one, this deal is worth considering.

Disney Plus Disney+ has finally arrived! Now that the streaming service is ready for members in select countries including the United States and Canda, it's time to figure out the best way to sign up and start streaming! The service is available to download as an app on so many devices, from Roku and Fire TV streaming sticks to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more. You can watch it using your computer as well.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat This discount is a match of the lowest price we've seen this model hit. It's rare to see ecobee's smart thermostat offerings on sale, so you won't want to miss your chance right now. It offers control via Alexa and a free smartphone app, and can help save you money on your HVAC due to its smart features. Grab one today and install it to see how it works for you!

IPVanish VPN Subscription Things are not what they used to be, and unfortunately not everyone can be trusted. Whether you're browsing from home or at a cafe, doing it on an unsecured connection can be dangerous. VPNs have become more popular in the recent years, and there's a good reason for it. IPVanish is one of our favorite services, and thanks to its Black Friday pricing you can get protected for as little as $3.25 a month when you redeem coupon code CYBERDEAL19.

Apple AirPods 2 Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The refreshed AirPods 2 are down to just $139 for a limited time, which is $20 less than these normally sell for. They have the H1 chip built-in and offer Hey Siri functionality when connected to an iPhone.

Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more. This looks just like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot did, with the exception of the built-in LED clock that shows you the time. It's great for night stands, desks, and more.

Amazon Music Unlimited Ahead of the big Black Friday push, Amazon has discounted its own Music Unlimited streaming service. You can get four months of access, which includes millions of songs that you can access anywhere using an app on your phone or tablet, for just $1. This saves you about $39 compared to the regular price, and makes it a no-brainer choice. It's 25 cents a month, how can you pass that up?

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has already kicked off its Black Friday promotion, and it's one of the best carrier deals we will see this month. The carrier is offering 12GB of data for just $15 a month, but you need to prepay for 3 months. That means you pay $45 to get three months of service, after which it renews at regular pricing.

Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The recently-released AirPods Pro are already discounted at Amazon, which is a bit rare. We don't see many discounts on new Apple products, but that's not stopping these from being on sale. There is a shipping delay to make note of, though it's likely that Amazon will have stock available earlier than what's advertised.

Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription This one doesn't cost you anything, which makes it the best kind of deal. Right now, Sirius is offering a one-month free trial of its Essential Streaming Package, which allows you to listen to its service on your phone, PC, and more. Normally, it's $8 a month, and after the one free month that's how much it will renew at. You get access to 300 channels, which have a mix of music, comedy, talk radio, and more.

