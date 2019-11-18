It used to be that Black Friday deals were only available on Friday, but now it's turned into a month-long event that seems to get bigger and bigger each year. While some of the best deals may only be available on Black Friday, and doorbuster offerings may start as early as the evening of Thanksgiving Day, that doesn't mean that you can't already score some pretty wild deals right this very minute.

Retailers are trying to maximize exposure during this time of the year, which means that select items are going on sale ahead of the big day. You may be wondering if the prices will drop lower on Black Friday, or if it's worth shopping early, so let's answer some of your questions, and show you some of the best deals. We are currently just 11 days away from Black Friday, so it's time to get serious here. Best Black Friday deals available right now!

That's right, some of the advertised Black Friday pricing is available starting right now. You can save pretty big chunks of change on a variety of products. Let's take a look at some of the best deals that you can buy today so you skip the lines later this month. PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription Normally around the holidays we see PlayStation Plus drop down to around $40, but today it's all the way down to just $24.88 as a digital code at Amazon. One great thing about PlayStation Plus is that you can grab this code and add it to your current subscription tp make it expire later, instead of needing to wait to add it after your current one has ended. PlayStation Plus gives you access to online game play, various free games each month, and other discounts as well.

PlayStation Plus: 12-Month Subscription - $25 at Amazon

Sony WH-XB900N Noise Canceling Headphones These over-ear headphones are on sale for the lowest price we've seen them hit. They offer 30 hours of batteyr life per charge, noise cancelation, easy access to the voice assistant of your choice, and they connect to your phone via Bluetooth. There's a touch sensor for easily skipping songs and pausing audio as needed, and you can even download a free app to customize the headphones even further.

Sony WH-XB900N Noise Canceling Headphones - $128 at Amazon

Google Pixel 3a The Pixel 3a is one of the best and most affordable Pixel smartphones to ever release. Right now, you can save $100 on the unlocked model in the color of your choice. The larger Pixel 3a XL is also on sale if you want something a little bigger with more battery capacity. We don't see these go on sale often, and don't anticipate the deal to last very long, so don't miss out.

Google Pixel 3a - $300 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4K w/ Echo Dot Bundle This combo deal scores you a huge 53% discount when you pick up both the Echo Dot 3rd-gen and the Fire TV Stick 4K. At just $47, this is actually less than one of the pieces sells for when not on sale. Currently, the Fire TV Stick 4K is $49.99 on its own, so why not save a few bucks and get a free Echo Dot in the process, right?

Amazon Fire TV 4K w/ Echo Dot Bundle - $47 at Amazon

Disney Plus Disney+ has finally arrived! Now that the streaming service is ready for members in select countries including the United States and Canda, it's time to figure out the best way to sign up and start streaming! The service is available to download as an app on so many devices, from Roku and Fire TV streaming sticks to smartphones, tablets, smart TVs, and more. You can watch it using your computer as well.

Disney Plus - Starting at $5.83/month at Disney+

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener If you haven't thought of making your garage door smarter yet, now is the best time to do it. Clipping the $20 off on-page coupon makes this Meross Smart Garage Opener kit the lowest price we've ever seen it go for. You can install it in just minutes and once it's all set up you can get alerts of the garage door status right to your phone, and even open and close it from anywhere in the world without worrying.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener - $30 at Amazon

IPVanish VPN Subscription Things are not what they used to be, and unfortunately not everyone can be trusted. Whether you're browsing from home or at a cafe, doing it on an unsecured connection can be dangerous. VPNs have become more popular in the recent years, and there's a good reason for it. IPVanish is one of our favorite services, and thanks to its Black Friday pricing you can get protected for as little as $3.25 a month when you redeem coupon code CYBERDEAL19.

IPVanish VPN Subscription - $3.25 per month at IPVanish (use code CYBERDEAL19)

Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more. This looks just like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot did, with the exception of the built-in LED clock that shows you the time. It's great for night stands, desks, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug - $45 at Amazon

Amazon Music Unlimited Ahead of the big Black Friday push, Amazon has discounted its own Music Unlimited streaming service. You can get four months of access, which includes millions of songs that you can access anywhere using an app on your phone or tablet, for just $1. This saves you about $39 compared to the regular price, and makes it a no-brainer choice. It's 25 cents a month, how can you pass that up?

Amazon Music Unlimited - $1 at Amazon

Mint Mobile Mint Mobile has already kicked off its Black Friday promotion, and it's one of the best carrier deals we will see this month. The carrier is offering 12GB of data for just $15 a month, but you need to prepay for 3 months. That means you pay $45 to get three months of service, after which it renews at regular pricing.

Mint Mobile - $15 per month at Mint Mobile

Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. The recently-released AirPods Pro are already discounted at Amazon, which is a bit rare. We don't see many discounts on new Apple products, but that's not stopping these from being on sale. There is a shipping delay to make note of, though it's likely that Amazon will have stock available earlier than what's advertised.

AirPods Pro - $235 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription - $29.97 at Amazon

SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription This one doesn't cost you anything, which makes it the best kind of deal. Right now, Sirius is offering a one-month free trial of its Essential Streaming Package, which allows you to listen to its service on your phone, PC, and more. Normally, it's $8 a month, and after the one free month that's how much it will renew at. You get access to 300 channels, which have a mix of music, comedy, talk radio, and more.

SiriusXM Essential 1-Month Subscription - Free at SiriusXM