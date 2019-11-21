Black Friday week kicks off at Amazon tomorrow officially, but that doesn't mean that you can't already score some really great deals today. The retailer has been offering big savings all month, and it doesn't look like there are any signs of it slowing down. We are just 8 days away from the actual event, but that shouldn't stop you from looking around and making some great purchases today. We've compiled a list of the best early Amazon Black Friday deals you find in 2019.

Unlike some of the competition, Amazon does not have physical stores you can go to and buy most of this stuff, however the fast, free shipping does help make up for that a bit. Let's take a look at the best deals you should be considering right now, so you don't miss out on the deals. Amazon Music Unlimited Amazon loves discounting extended trials of its services ahead of major shopping events, and this Music Unlimited deal is no exception. You can save $39 on four months of access right now by paying just $1 for it. You get access to an extensive library of songs that you can listen to across all your devices, and if you want to renew after it costs just $9.99 a month, or $7.99 for Prime members.

Amazon Music Unlimited This deal scores you four months of access for just a quarter each month. You can listen to millions of songs, so why not try it out? $1 at Amazon

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular With this deal, you basically get the cellular connectivity option for the same price as a GPS-only version. Sure, you may not need it or think you'll use it, but when it doesn't cost you anything it's a good choice to add it. We know the GPS-only options will drop lower than this next week, but this is likely the best deal you'll find on a cellular model.

Apple Watch Series 3 with Cellular Save by going for Apple's previous-gen model and get cellular connectivity included without spending a bunch more. This is $30 less than this model has been going for since the Series 5 debuted and matches the best price we've seen for it yet. $199 at Amazon

PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer There are three different options available in today's sale, each with slightly different features. The discounts bring the starting price down to just $42. Whether you work somewhere that your phone is exposed to a lot of different germs, like a classroom, hospital, etc, or just prefer to keep your stuff extra clean, these are great to have around. The UV light kills 99.9% of bacteria, and some of these even have the ability to charge your phone while cleaning it.

PhoneSoap UV Sanitizer Kill 99.9% of bacteria on your device with the PhoneSoap's integrated UV light. There are even options with integrated chargers so you can power up while you clean down. Up to 47% off at Amazon

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener Clipping the $20 off coupon from the product page makes this smart accessory the lowest price we've ever seen. At just $30, you have very few excuses not to be buying one of these for your home. It works with a huge range of garage doors (nearly all that were installed after 1993), and it only takes a few minutes to install. With it, you get remote opening / closing support from your phone, alerts, and more.

Meross Smart Garage Door Opener This open adds smarts to just about any and every garage door opener system that was installed after 1993. It gives you controls and alerts right from your phone, which is awesome. $30 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Tab A If you're in the market for an Android tablet during Black Friday, please don't buy one of the super cheap ones. This Galaxy Tab A from Samsung features a 10.1-inch display, 32GB of storage, and runs Android 9.0 Pie. Today's discount makes it easily the best price we've ever seen for this option, which was released at the end of April 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A It features a 10.1-inch display, 32GB of storage, and was released earlier this year. We've never seen it go anywhere near this low before. $160 at Amazon

Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday is sure to bring lots of deals to the AirPods lineup, but one of the best is here right now. Apple only just recently released the new AirPods Pro, and right now you can already save $14. While it may seem like a smaller discount, it's worth noting that Apple doesn't often discount its newest hardware this quickly. If you know someone who wants a pair, order now as there is a small shipping delay.

AirPods Pro These are the newest addition to the AirPods lineup, and you can already save $14 on the purchase. There is a shipping delay, but the savings may be worth it. $235 at Amazon

Kindle Unlimited Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over a million titles, spanning from technical documents to cookbooks to fantasy novels to nonfiction. Even some audiobooks are included. Need a self-help book? Want to re-read the Harry Potter books for the seventeenth time? It's all there, and it's all free with your membership. You don't need a Kindle or Fire tablet to read, either. Amazon makes it easy to read thanks to its free Kindle reading apps for iOS, Android, PC, and Mac.

Kindle Unlimited 6-month Subscription For a limited time, you can score a six-month membership to Kindle Unlimited at 50% off. Unlike previous deals, you don't have to be a Prime member to take advantage of this offer, and it's open to returning customers as well. $29.97 at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 2 The Versa 2 is Fitbit's newest fitness tracking smartwatch, and this time it integrates in a few more things that the first-gen option did not. This year, Fitbit has built Amazon's Alexa right into the watch, giving you quick and easy access to the powerful voice assistant. This Black Friday deal slashes $50 off the price of the recently-released watch, so don't miss out.

Fitbit Versa 2 This is the newest smartwatch / fitness tracking offering from Fitbit and it comes with lots of big improvements over last year's model. $150 at Amazon

iRobot Roomba 675 This model has a 3-stage cleaning system for hard floors and carpet. The multi-surface brushes can grab even larger debris. Plus the cleaning head automatically adjusts its height. Smart enough to not get stuck and recharge when its 90-minute battery is low. This is the best price we've seen on it, so don't miss out.

iRobot Roomba 675 It's time to outsource your cleaning to a robot vacuum, and this well-rated option is back to its best price so far. $230 at Amazon

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat We don't see discounts across ecobee's lineup of smart thermostats often, in fact one of the only times to save big is around larger shopping events. Right now, the ecobee3 lite, which is the 'entry-level' model, is down to just $139, which is $30 off. Some of the others are available for up to $50 off, but pricing for those is at $200.

Ecobee3 Lite Smart Thermostat If you've considered adding a smart thermostat to your home, this is definitely one of the top options. It offers tons of smart features and money-saving tech for less. $139 at Amazon

Campark 1080p Dash Cam You might be the best driver in the world, but you still have to watch out for everyone else. Luckily, the Campark 1080p Dash Cam is an affordable way to have yourself covered if you're ever in an accident and need to show evidence of what happened. It's normally priced at $40 on Amazon, though today you can save 50% and snag one for just $19.99 when you clip its on-page coupon and then use promo code VYOYJFID during checkout.

Campark 1080p Dash Cam This dash cam records in 1080p HD and has a 170-degree wide-angle lens to capture multiple lanes of traffic at once. Its video is clear enough to read road signs, license plates, and more. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code to save. $19.99 at Amazon With coupon: VYOYJFID

RAVPower HyperAir 10W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad Do you know the great thing about phones with wireless charging? They charge. Wirelessly. I know, I know. It's a revelation. You just put your phone down and the next time you pick it up, it has more power! Crazy, right? Be a part of that magic with RAVPower's HyperAir Qi fast wireless charging pad on sale for $10.99 with code ZMRLDCDD at Amazon. That's 50% off the regular price and the best deal we've seen for this particular version.

RAVPower HyperAir 10W Qi Fast Wireless Charging Pad Detects Android or iOS and delivers the fastest speed possible. It has an LED indicator. Safety precautions include 15% faster heat dispersion, triple temp control, and more. Clip the on-page coupon and use the following code at checkout to save. $10.99 at Amazon With coupon: ZMRLDCDD

Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug This updated Dot was only released a few weeks ago but you can already make a killer saving on it. Amazon is offering a bundle with a free smart plug, or you can grab it with a smart bulb instead for just $5 more. This looks just like the 3rd-gen Echo Dot did, with the exception of the built-in LED clock that shows you the time. It's great for night stands, desks, and more.

Amazon Echo Dot w/Clock + Smart Plug This is the newest Echo Dot from Amazon, and it's already down to its best price yet. There's a minor shipping delay, so get your order in now! $45 at Amazon

One of the best parts about Black Friday is that the sales literally take place all over, from online retail giants to little mom and pop shops in your local town. Years ago, everyone went to retail stores and spent the day bouncing from one place to the next to try and finish their holiday lists, but now you can do all the same shopping online. With one-day shipping on millions of items, huge discounts, Lightning deals, and more, Amazon should definitely be on your list of places to look for some of the best Black Friday deals. Black Friday is just under two weeks away at this point, which means that before you know it all the sales will be live.

When is Black Friday at Amazon? Black Friday technically is Friday, November 29, 2019 but some deals have already started surfacing in the recentt days. Pretty much the whole month of November has turned into one big discount, and even if Amazon wasn't the first to offer the deal, we've seen the company matching various other retailers already. Amazon tends to run some sales that last longer periods of time, which we would expect the biggest set of deals to kick off on Sunday, November 24, with limited-time deals running much more frequently from Wednesday through the end of Cyber Monday. The first wave of deals have already kicked off at Amazon. Dubbed the 'Happy HoliDeals' promotion, Amazon has a wide variety of discounts and savings that you can take advantage of right now. Do you need to be a Prime member for Black Friday at Amazon? Technically you don't, but in order to have the best experience you will want to be one. You can opt for a free 30-day trial or continue your existing monthly / yearly subscription in order to maximize your experience during the event. Amazon currently charges $12.95 per month, or $119 a year for Prime. It's not uncommon for Amazon to offer exclusive savings for Prime members. These are often on top of the discounts that are available to everyone, and only appear once you are signed into a Prime account. We've seen Amazon offer hundreds of dollars in extra discounts on select items before. In addition to potential extra savings, you may be able to even have your items delivered to you the same day. Amazon has expanded the cities that are eligible for free next-day delivery, so if you can't get it the same day you likely won't have to wait long at all. What's new for Black Friday 2019 at Amazon? The company recently hosted an event in which it announced a variety of new products, and luckily all of them are set to begin shipping before Black Friday takes place. If previous years are any indication, that means that all of the new stuff will be on sale at some pretty great prices, including things like the new Echo Dot with Clock, Amazon's first Echo Buds headphones, the Echo Studio, and the refreshed Fire Tablets. Amazon doesn't do the whole sales ad thing Amazon doesn't do a traditional sales ad anymore, and instead the company does a press release ahead of the event which teases some of the deals. Unfortunately, Amazon keeps things pretty vague during the press release by only announcing things like "50-inch 4K TV for $200" or "Security Cameras for $100", etc. You have to wait until the sales actually go live to figure out which brand and model each one is. In addition, Amazon will ramp up its Deals of the Day ahead of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, generally going from one to three deals per day up to around 20 at the peak times. These offerings will last for a 24 hour period each, from 12am PT to 11:59pm PT each day, and then a new set of deals rolls out. Generally there is enough stock on the items that go up for Deal of the Day sales that you don't have to worry about it selling out before the price drop ends, but we have seen some of them sell out within just a few hours, so it's always a good habit to check this daily in the morning. Start shopping Amazon's Happy HoliDeals sale now That's right, Black Friday is still weeks away, but Amazon is getting in the mood early this year. While this sale isn't as comprehensive as its Black Friday offerings will be, there are still quite a few good deals to be had in here. From Amazon devices to toys, kitchen supplies, fashion, and more, you'll want to shop the sale now so you don't miss out on anything. Some of these are Lightning deals which won't last for long, while others will run for longer periods of time. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below. Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet - $59.99 (Was $100)

Echo Show 5 - $59.99 (Was $90)

Sony Wireless headphones - Starting at $38

Echo Auto - $39.99 (Was $50)

Hamilton Beach Slow Cooker - $31.82 (Was $50)

Up to 45% off select furniture Amazon's own hardware will hit new all-time low prices

During big shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, Amazon tends to go all out when it comes to discounting its own hardware. We usually see the best prices of the year at Black Friday, and many of the deals tend to kick off on the Sunday before so be on the lookout for those. This year, we anticipate all the new Echo hardware like the Echo Dot with Clock, Echo Studio, Echo Plus, etc will be discounted. Since the hardware will only be about a month old at that point, this will be one of the first times to save on most of it. If Amazon follows suit in what it's done in recent years, things like the Echo Dot with Clock and Echo Studio could be as much as 50% off. During Prime Day, Amazon slashed the Fire TV Stick to $15 and the 4K Version came in only a few bucks more. It would surprise us to see them go lower, but if Amazon really wanted to push them it could bundle a few months of HBO Now (as we've seen happen recently) with that $15 Fire TV Stick, which would be an incredible value. The 4K Stick is the one to go with these days, though, as more and more people continue to add 4K TVs inside their home. Amazon's Fire Tablets could drop to as low as just $20, which is cheaper than most of the terrible Android tablets that will be making their rounds on Black Friday. Amazon just announced an all-new Fire HD 10 tablet that has refreshed internals along with a USB-C port for charging. The device starts shipping at the end of October and it retails for $150. We'd anticipate that Amazon drops this down to somewhere between $100 and $110 for Black Friday, though. The Kindle lineup won't be left out, for those who still prefer a dedicated device to read on. There are a few new models available with various features, and we anticipate prices to hit as low as $40 on these. The all-new Kids Edition Kindle is coming out very soon, and Black Friday will probably bring the first discount to that as well. In the past year or two, Amazon has acquired a few brands that sell hardware as well, like Ring, Blink, and Eero. As we saw during Prime Day, these won't be excluded from the big price drops. Eero routers were all $100 off before, and now that there's a new one available we may even see bigger discounts. Ring products vary in price, but we've seen Amazon offer aggressive deals that made the entry-level Video Doorbell Camera just $79, and we can see that going even lower now. There's a more varied product lineup that includes a new Indoor Camera, Smart Lights, an Alarm System, and more. Finally, Blink cameras. These are generally up to 25% off throughout the year, but Black Friday is the time to shine for these. It;s likely we see upwards of 40% off on the lineup. What's Black Friday without some TV deals, right? When you think of Black Friday you probably already think of discounted TVs, and that will be no exception at Amazon. Whether you are looking for something like the Toshiba's Fire TV Edition or a 4K Samsung TV, or even LG's top of the line OLED, odds are you'll find it on sale. Now, Amazon doesn't carry every single model out there, and sometimes the deals aren't the best on the more expensive models, but if you are in the market for an entry to midrange set, there will be tons of options. One thing to consider when it comes to Black Friday TVs is that many manufacturers will be releasing models that are speicifc to the shopping event. This means that you may not be able to compare them or see reviews about them, because they are literally just available for this one weekend of the year. Often times they are very similar in features and performance to something already on the market, but you'll want to use your best judgement on purchasing a TV you've never heard of just because it's really cheap. Bluetooth headphones will be all the rage When it comes to Bluetooth headphones, there is no shortage of options available at Amazon. Regardless of whether you're looking for premium options like the Bose QC35II or Sony WH-1000XM3, the extremely convenient Apple AirPods, or just something more affordable from Anker, Aukey, Mpow or another brand, odds are Black Friday will bring some nice price drops across the board. Throughout the year, many of these go on sale at different times, but Black Friday tends to make all the discounts available at once, so there will be so many options to pick from. You'll want to do some research ahead of time to figure out what you may be looking for, whether it be over-ear or in-ear, truly wireless, or noise-canceling. We expect that price points will range from anywhere as low as $10 up to a few hundred. Fitness trackers will keep you fit for less Whether fitness is always on your mind or you're looking to make 2020 your year, a Fitbit can be really helpful in tracking your activity and progress. There are several different models in the Fitbit lineup now, with prices starting at just $70. We are anticipating the entry-level device, the Fitbit Inspire, will drop closer to $50, and its advanced smartwatch-like tracker, the Fitbit Versa, will hopefully get to around $150. Fitbit's entire lineup nails the basics of fitness tracking, like step count, activity logging, sleep trends, and more. Some of them offer advanced features like notifications for your phone, apps, and more. This year, Fitbit introduced a new premium service as well, which you could use some of the money you save on the hardware to offset the cost of it. Don't buy now, wait for Black Friday deals on Instant Pot

If somehow you aren't already an Instant Pot owner, let's change that on Black Friday. These big shopping events tend to bring annual lows to nearly the whole product lineup. While many of them offer similar features, there are some key differences to keep an eye out for when selecting the right Instant Pot for yourself. You'll want to pay attention to the size first, as they some in 3, 6, and 8 quart options. Additionally, some of them are 7-in-1 cookers, while others are up to 10-in-1, with the key difference being the inclusion of extra cooking options for things like cakes, etc. Another interesting option that's becoming more popular is Ninja's Foodi, which is very similar to an Instant Pot in that it can pressure cook and do what the Instant Pot does, but it also adds in the best features of an air fryer, all in one. We expect to see it drop in price as well during Black Friday. Apple Watch, iPad, AirPods and more will go for less Now that Amazon and Apple are friends again, there are going to be a whole lot of great deals coming up. We've already seen Amazon offer discounts on the newest iPad models, the Series 5 Apple Watch, and more before the devices were even launched. If we had to guess, we'd be willing to say that the Apple Watch Series 3 will likely start at $179 during the holiday season, and the new iPad may even make its way down to just $299. As for things like the iPad Pro, it's possible that Amazon beats the previous low starting price of $625, which would make these things instant purchases. The new Apple Watch will probably be up to $50 off, and accessories will be available for your facorite iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch and more at steep discounts. We expect great deals on Xbox, PlayStation, & Nintendo Switch Video game consoles are always a big seller during the holidays, and that's largely related to the number of discounts and bundles that become available. If you're in the market for some new hardware, or want to dabble with another platform, Black Friday is a great time to make the purchase. This year we have a revamped Nintendo Switch with longer battery life, a Nintendo Switch Lite, an all-digital Xbox One, but nothing new from Sony. This means that we are likely to see new all-time low prices on many of the consoles, and some great bundles to match. There will likely be bundles that offer additional controllers, free games, free online gameplay access, and more. These vary by retailer, and sometimes availability is limited so be sure to check as soon as the ads come out to know where you want to buy from. Not only will consoles themself be on sale, but also the games you play on them and devices you can connect to them. Older games will probably drop down to as little as $5 or $10 at various retailers, and newer games may get up to $20 in discounts. Controllers, hard drives, mice, keyboards, and more will also be on sale from lots of different brands. Finally, the online subscriptions needed to play your favorite game with a friend will likely be available for less. We see PlayStation live drop to $40 each year, and Microsoft will likely do a bundled promotion with its Xbox Live and Game Pass subscriptions. Can a discounted robot vacuum save me some time?

Robot vacuums continue to become more and more popular each year, and the more companies that make them, the more competition there is, and the better it is for consumers. We've seen the prices on these continue to lower, and while you do sacrifice some features to get the lower price, you can still get a pretty great one for a couple hundred bucks. From brands like Eufy, iRobot, Ecovacs, Shark, Roborock, and Neato, there will be a lot of different price points touched during these sales. We'd anticipate some of the lower cost ones will be close to just $100, while some premium options from iRobot and Neato could hit as much as 50% off. It's probably time to look for a new phone Amazon doesn't sell every unlocked phone, but it does have a pretty wide variety of options available for you to purchase. The most appealing deals will come from Amazon's selection of Alexa-enabled phones. These feature Alexa built-in, alongside a few of Amazon's Android apps, and come with some pretty steep discounts compared to buying the regular unlocked versions of the phone. The current lineup is actually full of phones worth considering, like the Moto Z4, Moto G7, LG G8, Sony Xperia 1, and more. If you aren't into Android phones, Amazon does sell some unlocked iPhone models, but most of them are renewed, so the discount amounts vary. If you don't mind dealing with a scratch or two, you may be able to find a pretty great deal though, so keep an eye out. What about Lightning Deals on Black Friday? During Prime Day 2019, Amazon kicked off some seriously epic Lightning Deals, but almost every highly-anticipated one sold out extremely quick. Odds are that this strategy won't change during Black Friday, though we can hope that Amazon will have some more stock of each one on hand so more people can enjoy the discounted price before it's gone. Some of the best Lightning deals that we saw included Chromebooks, Samsung 4K TVs, and more. Of course, the company will offer hundreds of other Lightning deals throughout the event, many of which will last for longer periods of time. If you happen to miss out on a Lightning deal and see the opportunity to join the waitlist, be sure you do it. Sometimes people change their mind, and by being on the list you at least have a small chance of getting the product for the heavily discounted price. The first round of holiday-inspired Lightning Deals is already available right now! How to get the best Black Friday deals at Amazon This one's pretty simple: if you see something on sale, buy it as quickly as you can. Think about the purchases later, Amazon offers free returns on millions of items, but the company won't price match deals that you missed out on. Do your future self a favor and buy what you see when you see it, instead of waiting. Another thing you'll want to do is audit your Amazon account in the weeks leading up to Black Friday. You'll want to check that all the payment methods that are listed on your account are valid and that none of the credit card numbers need to be updated with valid expiration dates. After this, be sure you check all the shipping addresses on the account. It's easy to accumulate ones that you don't use or have no access to anymore, so be sure to remove those so you don't accidentally select the wrong one in your hustle to check out on a deal. Get the latest Black Friday deals delivered straight to your inbox! It may seem like an obvious one, but double check the date that your Prime membership is set to expire. There's nothing worse than not realizing it expired, and trying to use the benefits unsuccessfully. Prime will offer you free shipping on millions of items during Black Friday, some of which you'll even be able to have delivered to you the same or next day. If you aren't already a Prime member, be sure to sign up for a free 30-day trial at some point in the second week of November so that you don't miss out on the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fun. Finally, you can be sure to follow our pals at Thrifter on Twitter to see all the great deals that become available in the lead up to Black Friday. We are also going to be covering every hour of the event from as soon as the first deal becomes available right through until the end of Cyber Monday.