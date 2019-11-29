Adding a 4K monitor to your battlestation makes an enormous difference, though the cost of all those extra pixels can be restrictive. However, thanks to these killer Black Friday deals, you can save hundreds on a snazzy new UHD display. Be warned: once you go with 4K, it's hard to go back to anything else.

Samsung UE590 — Save $140 at Best Buy If you're interested in some gaming features, Samsung's 28-inch UE590 4K display is a tempting choice. It has a 1ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, with brilliant color and contrast. AMD's FreeSync tech is included if you're looking to pair it up with an AMD GPU, allowing for further reduction of screen tearing. Connect with HDMI or DisplayPort, and even mount the monitor thanks to VESA 75mm x 75mm compatibility. Best Black Friday deals: Over 200 deals updated in real time

The Google Pixel 3a is the phone to buy on Black Friday!

Samsung UE590 This 28-inch 4K gaming monitor with impressive specs is available at a price closer to what you'd usually pay for 1440p. $230 at Best Buy

Samsung UR590C — Save $100 at Best Buy When sitting in front of a large monitor, a bit of a curve can help see everything on the display, and it also ups the immersion factor. Samsung's UR590C is designed with business purposes in mind, complete with 1500R curve, ridiculously thin bezel, and stunning color and contrast. It has a 4ms response and a 60Hz refresh rate, and you can connect with HDMI and DisplayPort. The pronged stand allows for tilt adjustments.

Samsung UR590C Check out Samsung's UR590C for a huge 31.5-inch curved 4K monitor with productivity work in mind. $400 at Best Buy

LG 32UD60-B — Save $160 at Amazon LG's 32-inch 4K monitor is great for those who prefer no curve to their display. It's a gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync technology to reduce screen tearing, and it's outfitted with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. Color is superb here, hitting 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The stand adjusts for height and tilt, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort.

LG 32UD60-B This enormous Acer 4K monitor with FreeSync tech is best for those who prefer no curve to their gaming display. $300 at Amazon

LG 27UL600-W — Save $130 at Best Buy If 32 inches is just a bit too big for your gaming needs, LG's 27-inch 4K option is probably a better choice. It has a slick silver stand that allows for tilt adjustments, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort. This display is DisplayHDR 400 certified, and it hits 99% of the sRGB color gamut. AMD FreeSync tech provides buttery-smooth visuals, and you get a 5ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate.

LG 27UL600-W HDR support, AMD FreeSync, and a 4K panel with stunning color make this a solid choice for any gamers who think 27 inches is perfect. $300 at Best Buy

Viewsonic VX3276 — Save $60 at Amazon This huge 32-inch 4K monitor from Viewsonic is an excellent multipurpose pick thanks to deep color and contrast and HDR10 support. The display has a 3ms response time, and ultrathin bezel that makes it look like the picture stretches from edge to edge. It includes dual speakers for easy listening, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort.

Viewsonic VX3276 Viewsonic's 32-inch VX3276 has a minimalist silver stand holding up a stunning 4K picture with HDR10 support. $340 at Amazon

ASUS MG28UQ — Save $146 at Best Buy This 28-inch 4K gaming monitor from ASUS features AMD FreeSync tech to reduce screen tearing, making the picture with 1ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate look even better. The versatile stand allows for tilt, swivel, pivot, and height adjustments, and you can connect with HDMI or DisplayPort.

ASUS MG28UQ If you're looking for a 4K gaming monitor with adjustable stand and AMD FreeSync support, the ASUS MG28UQ is a great pick. $344 at Best Buy

ASUS ProArt PA329Q — Save $363 at Best Buy The 32-inch ASUS PA329Q is a 4K monitor with professionals in mind. It's packed with premium features, including 100% Rec.709, 100% sRGB, 90% DCI-P3, and 99.5% AdobeRGB color accuracy, and it has a 14-bit LUT for impressive color range. The response time is 5ms for a smooth picture, and there are a ton of extra goodies that makes design and development work easy right out of the box.

ASUS PA329Q If you're a professional focused on design and development work, this 32-inch 4K display likely has the features you need. $1,046 at Best Buy