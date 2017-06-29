Bixby is pretty damn good, even this early in its life. Here's what our community says.
Samsung's Bixby assistant has enjoyed a rough road to stardom, but now that it's in an open preview for U.S. Galaxy S8 users, we're starting to get the impression that the wait may have been worth it.
One of our forum members, erasat, sums things up nicely for us:
erasat06-21-2017 05:00 PM“
A lot better than expected, so far the commands are great, I love the easiness creating shortcuts, it works great with a location reminder that btw was very easy and fast to create, I'm already in level 5 with 20 minutes of teaching it my voice and most commands. You can turn the phone off, reboot reboot in safe mode, etc... in a summary most of the settings commands are available. If you try to...Reply
The one thing that people keep pointing out about Bixby is how different it is from Google Assistant and Siri, and how capable it is at reproducing what your fingers do to navigate through your phone. Stringing commands together in natural language makes a lot of sense when you realize just how complex some of the apps are that we use on a regular basis.
One member, GRUNT11B, points out that Bixby is better than Google Assistant and Siri for a number of tasks:
GRUNT11B06-24-2017 05:57 PM“
I've been at it comparing the same commands with both Bixby and Google Assistant. And can say bixby is winning. And that says a lot as it's still in beta. From system settings to sharing photos. You can get more of a true hands free experience with Bixby.Reply
Another poster, Sapient, isn't quite sold on Bixby just yet, claiming that some things will just be done faster using fingers — but there is plenty of room for improvement given that the service is still in preview in the U.S.
Sapient06-22-2017 01:15 PM“
I really want to like it, and I've found a couple of things to be cool, but mostly I find it irritating and slow. I think it is super cool to say "Open camera and take a slow motion video". I find it really irritating to say "Send a message to Pedro" and all I get is a list of apps to open, or maybe a list of the one person in my contacts named Pedro. Where I think it could shine for me is...Reply
What are your impressions of Bixby so far? Like it? Hate it?
Reader comments
Only issue I've really disliked so far is waking it with just voice isn't nearly as responsive as Google Assistant.
Loving it here too. A bit slower on the voice recognition and some times it says try again later (which usually work when I try again immediately after) but yes VERY impressive and I love the fact that it can change settings and reboot the phone and do all the other things in settings and with voice that assistant nor Siri can. They can do basic tasks and set alarms etc etc but Bixby is very integrated into the settings of the phone and has capabilities to turn most things on or off including all the other stuff that Siri and Google Assistant do so once it speeds up and gets even better it'll definitely be my number one go-to assistant moving forward and it's only in beta so it's only going to get better
It's unfortunate that to use it you have to agree to all the privacy policies on the set up screen. I'm OK with most of them, except "send information to content providers". INRIX for traffic looks very useful to me, like how Google Now does. However, I use neither 4Square nor Uber. I can't set it up unless I agree to them all. It would be nice that if I don't agree to the last one, I just wouldn't get those features turned on, but everything else would work.
I agree with it being slow and sometimes showing the try again later screen. It definitely can shine where Assistant can't, but that goes both ways. Once it becomes more responsive and doesn't take as long to start and actually do the task it'll be great. I already love it but it does have room for improvement. Good thing it's still beta though, means it can only get better. And it's already pretty damn good.