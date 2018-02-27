To some people's disappointment, Bixby is just as prevalent as ever on the new Galaxy S9. It lives to the left of your home screen and can be triggered by the press of its own physical button, and as early as August or September when the Note 9 will likely be announced, Samsung will take its assistant to the next level with Bixby 2.0.

During an interview with ZDNet at MWC 2018, Samsung's mobile chief, DJ Koh, said:

For Bixby 1.0, we focused on a fast rollout to the market. Expanding the ecosystem was difficult. So Bixby 2.0 will strengthen this aspect and we are working intensely.

Koh then followed this up with:

At this speed, I think we will be able to unveil Bixby 2.0 when we launch the Galaxy Note 9.