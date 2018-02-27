To some people's disappointment, Bixby is just as prevalent as ever on the new Galaxy S9.
It lives to the left of your home screen and can be triggered by the press of its own physical button, and as early as August or September when the Note 9 will likely be announced, Samsung will take its assistant to the next level with Bixby 2.0.
For Bixby 1.0, we focused on a fast rollout to the market. Expanding the ecosystem was difficult. So Bixby 2.0 will strengthen this aspect and we are working intensely.
Koh then followed this up with:
At this speed, I think we will be able to unveil Bixby 2.0 when we launch the Galaxy Note 9.
Bixby 2.0 was announced last October during Samsung's Developer Conference, and its main improvements over the current iteration of Bixby include a more natural-sounding voice, availability on new devices (e.g. televisions, refrigerators, smart speakers, etc.), and an SDK that allows developers to more easily create new Bixby experiences.
Koh also went on record during this year's MWC confirming that the company's first Bixby smart speaker would be released during the second half of 2018. I'm personally still skeptical about whether or not Samsung will be able to get any serious market share over Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, but it certainly seems willing to at least give it a shot.
Samsung will release a premium Bixby speaker in the second half of 2018