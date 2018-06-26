The OPPO Find X garnered a lot of attention when it was announced earlier this month, and for good reason. The phone has an absolutely striking design with a nearly bezel-less screen and slide-up camera system, but it also peaked our interest for being the first OPPO phone that'll be officially sold in North America.

That opened the possibility of OPPO bringing the Find X to the United States, but unfortunately, it looks like that won't be the case after all. During the evening of June 25, PCMag's Lead Analyst shared the following on Twitter:

Hate the break it to you folks but @OPPO tells me the Find X is NOT coming to the US. It's a super-cool, innovative product, but they aren't ready to deal with our market yet. Yes on Europe though. — saschasegan (@saschasegan) June 26, 2018