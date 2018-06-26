The OPPO Find X garnered a lot of attention when it was announced earlier this month, and for good reason. The phone has an absolutely striking design with a nearly bezel-less screen and slide-up camera system, but it also peaked our interest for being the first OPPO phone that'll be officially sold in North America.
That opened the possibility of OPPO bringing the Find X to the United States, but unfortunately, it looks like that won't be the case after all.
During the evening of June 25, PCMag's Lead Analyst shared the following on Twitter:
Hate the break it to you folks but @OPPO tells me the Find X is NOT coming to the US. It's a super-cool, innovative product, but they aren't ready to deal with our market yet. Yes on Europe though.— saschasegan (@saschasegan) June 26, 2018
Although the U.S. is out of the question, the fact that the phone's launching in North America means that it could still appear in the likes of Canada and Mexico. It certainly would have been exciting to get the Find X in the States, but it's really not all that surprising OPPO's going this route.
Whether or not the Find X is coming to your country, do you have any interest in buying it?
