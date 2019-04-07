Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Jerry Hildenbrand look at the Nokia 9 PureView and compare its RAW output to the JPEGs the phone produces. In speaking about camera performance, they discuss Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 and talk briefly about Huawei's P30 Pro.
The crew also eulogize Google+ and Google Inbox, but welcome popular iOS email app Spark to the Android platform.
Android Q beta 2 is now available! With it comes many new features, and many new concerns. They go deep into the changes and problems with Q beta 2 before closing out the episode with some chat about Verizon's 5G rollout.
Show Notes and Links:
- Nokia 9 PureView review: Five great cameras, one big problem
- Galaxy S10 vs. Pixel 3 photo comparison: Which has the better camera?
- Should you import the Huawei P30 Pro to the U.S.?
- Popular iOS email app Spark is finally available for Android
- Goodbye, Google+: How Google's social network changed my life
- Android Q beta 2 now available
- Android Q beta 2 release notes
- Android Q Beta 2: Notification Bubbles + More New Features!
- Verizon's 5G network is already consistently pushing speeds of nearly 600Mbps, but there's a catch
Sponsors:
