Ringke is one of the top phone accessory makers the world over, and the Onyx case is one of its most well-known designs. Featuring precise cutouts around the camera and fingerprint sensor on the back, the bottom half of the case features a ridged pattern that's sure to help with your grip. And it looks pretty sleek as well. The top half has a brushed steel look, with a reinforced bumper that protects against drops. Ringke's Onyx case is available for $11 in both black and lilac purple color options. See at Amazon Spigen Rugged Armor Case

From Spigen comes the Rugged Armor case, which is my go-to recommendation for pretty much any phone out there. The reasons this case is so great is because it's thin and lightweight while offering the protection your device needs, especially in the corners. The carbon fiber accents at the top and bottom look great, too, when paired with the matte finish of the rest of the case. You can get Spigen's Rugged Armor for your Xperia XZ2 Compact for just $11. See at Amazon 32nd Classic Series Folio Wallet Case

Wallet cases are both stylish and functional, and if you want one for your Xperia XZ2 Compact, this case from 32ndShop is your best option. These cases are made with genuine leather and a soft satin finish on the inside, where you'll also find a card slot and a pocket for cash and receipts. The case doesn't impede the functionality of the phone at all, and the front cover protects the display better than any other case on this list. Get this stylish case in your choice of three colors for just $20 on Amazon. See at Amazon Anccer Ultra-Thin Case