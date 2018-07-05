See at Amazon

The first case on our list comes from JEMACHE, and if you're looking for one of the most complete workout cases/armbands around, this is it.

JEMACHE's case is made out of a breathable neoprene material, and with this, the case stays odor-free, lightweight, and is soft against your skin. The material can be stretched to get the perfect fit, and after a few intense workout sessions, you can throw it on the washer without having to worry about it getting ruined.

There's a reflective strip to help keep you visible when it gets dark out, there's a slot for storing a house or car key, volume control indicators, and cable management for your headphones/earbuds.

There are three two colors to choose from and you'll only have to pay around $11.