If you're trying to live a healthier life, your smartphone can be an excellent tool for aiding you on your journey. The Galaxy S9 and S9+ are especially great for this, as they can not only track your steps but also keep tabs on your heart thanks to the built-in heart sensor.
However, while the Galaxy S9/S9+ may have the tech to make them great workout companions, their glass designs aren't a good fit for the gym or running trail. To better outfit them for these scenarios, these are the top workout cases we recommend picking up!
JEMACHE Galaxy S9 Armband
The first case on our list comes from JEMACHE, and if you're looking for one of the most complete workout cases/armbands around, this is it.
JEMACHE's case is made out of a breathable neoprene material, and with this, the case stays odor-free, lightweight, and is soft against your skin. The material can be stretched to get the perfect fit, and after a few intense workout sessions, you can throw it on the washer without having to worry about it getting ruined.
There's a reflective strip to help keep you visible when it gets dark out, there's a slot for storing a house or car key, volume control indicators, and cable management for your headphones/earbuds.
There are three two colors to choose from and you'll only have to pay around $11.
Revere Sport Universal Sports Armband
As great as JEMACHE's case is, there's no denying it can be a bit much if you like your accessories to be as simple and minimalistic as can be. If that sounds like you, Revere Sport's Universal Sports Armband is a great choice.
Available in X-Small, Small, Medium, Large, and X-Large sizes, this slim and lightweight sleeve sits snugly on your arm while offering a safe and secure pocket for your phone.
There's no cutout for the S9's screen, but that's the whole point of this band. It's designed to be as slim and minimalistic as possible, and in those regards, it does a great job. The $15 price tag might seem like a lot for something along these lines, but you're bound to get plenty of use out of it before you'll need to look for a replacement.
Encased Galaxy S9+ Armband Set
If you've got a bit more cash to spend and don't mind some added bulk if it means added protection for your phone, the Encased Galaxy S9+ Armband Set is a fantastic addition to any workout.
There are actually two parts to this case, the first of which is — well — a case! Unlike the other options we've talked about so far, this is a fully-fledged case that you can put on your S9+ and take with you wherever you go. However, when it comes time for a workout, you can attach it to the included Clip'N'Go armband that secures it to your arm.
This two-in-one-design is something of a dream come true, and while the ~$17 price is a tad high, this is more than worth the money.
Take note that this case is only available for the larger Galaxy S9+!
LOVPHONE Galaxy S9 Armband Set
Going back to more affordable options, LOVPHONE's workout case comes in at a little under $9 and has just about every feature you could ask for.
Neoprene material that's water resistant? Check. A PVC screen protector that keeps your display safe from scratches and sweat? Yep. Special cutout on the back for the S9's fingerprint sensor? You betcha. Adjustable velcro strap and reflective strip to keep you visible at night? Of course!
Add all of that together with your choice of three colors (Gray, Rosy, and Blue) and you end up with a lot of case for not a ton of cash.
i2 Gear Running & Exercise Armband
Rounding out our list, we've got the i2 Gear Running & Exercise Armband. Before we tell you the price, here's everything i2 Gear's included.
The material that's used is a lycra neoprene that's comfortable and washable, the armband can be easily adjusted to get the perfect fit, and there's also a night reflector to help keep you safe on your evening runs.
You'll also find a plastic screen protector to guard your Galaxy S9 against sweat, a small pocket for a key, and five different color options.
Depending on which color you choose, you could spend as little as $8. It should go without saying, but that's an absolute steal considering everything you're getting.
What do you choose?
What workout case did you end up picking for your Galaxy S9? Did you find an even better one that's not on our list? Sound off in the comments below!
