Best wireless mice for Chromebooks

A compact Bluetooth mouse without any compromises. The Logitech M535 is a great mouse for any Chromebook. It's comfortable thanks to the ergonomic design and rubber grips and the compact design makes it easy to slip into a laptop bag or backpack. Best of all, it has an accurate optical sensor to keep everything nice and tight when you're not able to use a mousepad. At just $23 bucks, it's a steal. See at Amazon Logitech Wireless Mouse M510

Available in black, blue, and red, the Logitech Wireless Mouse M510 has received positive reviews from users and reviewers alike for its long battery life and excellent functionality. Logitech states that this mouse will last up to two years on a single AA battery. Mileage may vary, but in general, users report that the battery does last a while — maybe a year or more on average. Another benefit of this mouse is that its curved, asymmetric shape and rubber surface make it comfortable to use for long periods of time. If you want a wireless mouse that has a long battery life, is comfortable to hold and comes in different colors, then check this one out for under $20. See at Amazon AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse with Nano Receiver

The AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is a 2.4 GHz mouse that connects to your Chromebook via a small USB transceiver. Customer reviews state that it works well and is easy to use, providing an amazing value for a bargain price. This optical mouse comes with a one-year warranty, so if anything goes wrong, you can always get a replacement. If you're looking for an inexpensive wireless mouse that does the job, then the AmazonBasics Wireless Mouse is for you. Get yours for just $10! See at Amazon Logitech M720 Triathlon

The unnamed successor to the M705, the M720 takes things up a notch. Still designed with long battery life in mind, the M720 has a newly sculpted body design and an improved mouse wheel and a thumb button. You have the same excellent laser for tracking that makes for precise pointing and clicking, but the M720 brings a feature from the bigger more expensive options — multi-device pairing. With a Bluetooth option as well as support for an included Logitech Unifying receiver, you can pair the M720 with up to three devices at the same time and change with a click of a button. If you want performance and features in a smaller package, you want to look at the M720 for just $30. See at Amazon Logitech MX Master 2S