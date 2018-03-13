Samsung's wireless charging pad combines the best wireless charging technologies packed into a really sleek design. Launched alongside the Galaxy S8, it features a premium leather-like appearance and ingenious design which allows you to easily convert this pad into an angled charging stand. The charger also comes with a spare Samsung Fast Charge wall charger which is another accessory that ensures your phone charges safely, and allows you to fast charge your Galaxy S9 wirelessly at your home or office. you can snag one of your own from Amazon now for just $43. See at Amazon Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter

If functionality and cost are your two biggest buying factors, you'll want to consider Samsung's old style of wireless charging pad. These charging pads look like mini-UFOs and are Fast Charge-compatible for devices that support it such as the Galaxy S9. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and comes with a standard one-year warranty. This is a great option if you're looking to set up wireless charging at your home and at work because they're so damn cheap right now. You can also get the older style as a charging stand ($50)if you prefer that look instead. You may also want to consider this bundle which includes Samsung's car charger along with two cables (Micro-USB and USB-C) for just $39.99 ($40). See at Amazon iOttie iON Wireless Qi Charging Pad

This updated wireless charger from iOttie might seem like a slightly bulkier option compared to the sleek Samsung chargers, but it's packed with smart features. It's Qi-compatible with a triple-coil charging zone that's capable of 5V/1A output with a non-slip ring to hold your phone in place on top while it charges. It supports Wireless Fast Charging up to 10W for Samsung Galaxy S9, and with a 18W USB-C input you'll be able to wirelessly charge one phone and then charge a second device with the included USB-A port. It's all packaged with a beautiful soft fabric that's so trendy these days, and proper heat ventilation to maximize charging efficiency. These will start shipping on March 23, and you can get yours for just $50. See at Amazon Aukey Wireless Charging Pad

Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jive well with your personal tastes. It's an updated version of Aukey's coaster-sized charger, and has a pretty stylish and minimalist look to it and won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand. This charger makes use of a USB-C cable to supply power which should make for more an efficient energy transfer. You can get one for your home or office for just $25. See at Amazon Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand

Spigen's charging stand is angled, making this a great option for your office desk so you can easily see your display while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for $25 at Amazon. See at Amazon Tronsmart Chocolate Qi Wireless Charging Pad