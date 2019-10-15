Best Wireless Charging Pads for Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

Wireless charging on Pixel phones has only been around for a year now, and while I sincerely wish that Google had worked harder with more manufacturers to make more "Made for Google Pixel" stands, at least we have more options than we did when the Pixel 3 debuted. For your Pixel 4, you have options for 10W and standard 5W charging in both form factors: vertical stands that you can use with Motion Sense's swift face unlocking and flat pads you can drop your Pixel 4 on as you head off to dreamland.

Wireless adaptability

While a couple of third-party chargers are out there, your most reliable bet for 10W Qi charging on the Pixel 4 remains the Google Pixel Stand, which is a solid stand, but you're going to want to keep a Swifter cloth around to keep dust and grime off the charger. I wish that Google has started to offer the Pixel Stand in some other colors — or at least a Charcoal Gray — but White looks great so long as you keep it clean.

If you prefer a pad over a stand — and for the nightstand, that's exactly what I prefer myself — then you can ditch the added cost of 10W and get something far more affordable, like the Aukey USB-C Wireless Charging Pad and its wonderfully compact footprint. For a more refined look at home, the iOttie iON has a beautiful look and some bold options than grey or black like that vibrant ruby red.

