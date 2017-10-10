What's the best charging pad for LG V30?

The LG V30 supports wireless charging. Simply place your V30 on a Qi wireless pad and your phone will start charging instantly.

LG doesn't have fast wireless charging like Samsung's phones, but it's still convenient to not deal with wires when topping up your phone's battery. Here are some of the most reliable wireless chargers.

Samsung wireless charging pad

Samsung's $23 wireless charging pad is the most popular wireless charger on Amazon, with over 8,000 reviews, 70% of which are 4- or 5-star.

These charging pads look like mini-UFOs and are Fast Charge-compatible for devices that support it such as the Galaxy Note 8. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and comes with a standard one-year warranty.

Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand

Spigen is one of the best accessory makers, and its Qi Charging Stand is a fine example to back that claim.

This charging stand is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for under $30 at Amazon.

Aukey wireless charging pad

Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jive well with your personal tastes. It's an updated version of Aukey's coaster-sized charger, and has a pretty stylish and minimalist look to it and won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand. And unlike other options on this list, it actually uses a USB-C cable to supply power which should make for more an efficient energy transfer.

You can get one for your home or office for just $25.

Seneo Qi wireless charging stand

Seneo's wireless charging stand features a couple cool features such as LEDs to notify you when your phone is charging or if there's anything blocking the connection between your phone and the charging coils. Other key features are its minimalist inclined design and its price — only $20 on Amazon.

It's available in your choice of black or white.

