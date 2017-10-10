What's the best charging pad for LG V30?
The LG V30 supports wireless charging. Simply place your V30 on a Qi wireless pad and your phone will start charging instantly.
LG doesn't have fast wireless charging like Samsung's phones, but it's still convenient to not deal with wires when topping up your phone's battery. Here are some of the most reliable wireless chargers.
- Samsung wireless charging pad
- Spigen Qi wireless charging stand
- Aukey wireless charging pad
- Seneo Qi wireless charging stand
Samsung wireless charging pad
Samsung's $23 wireless charging pad is the most popular wireless charger on Amazon, with over 8,000 reviews, 70% of which are 4- or 5-star.
These charging pads look like mini-UFOs and are Fast Charge-compatible for devices that support it such as the Galaxy Note 8. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and comes with a standard one-year warranty.
Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand
Spigen is one of the best accessory makers, and its Qi Charging Stand is a fine example to back that claim.
This charging stand is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for under $30 at Amazon.
Aukey wireless charging pad
Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jive well with your personal tastes. It's an updated version of Aukey's coaster-sized charger, and has a pretty stylish and minimalist look to it and won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand. And unlike other options on this list, it actually uses a USB-C cable to supply power which should make for more an efficient energy transfer.
You can get one for your home or office for just $25.
Seneo Qi wireless charging stand
Seneo's wireless charging stand features a couple cool features such as LEDs to notify you when your phone is charging or if there's anything blocking the connection between your phone and the charging coils. Other key features are its minimalist inclined design and its price — only $20 on Amazon.
It's available in your choice of black or white.
Are you done with wired charging?
Do you find wireless charging pads to be convenient? Which is your favorite to use? Let us know in the comments below.
Reader comments
I had wireless charging with my Lumia 920 so this isn't a wow factor feature... but a feature EVERY phone should have now.
Wireless Charging takes too long and if you pick up your phone it stops charging. It ok if you're going to leave it charging overnight. Wired charging is faster and you can use your phone comfortably and still be charging.
That is true, but with Samsung they have fast wireless charging that makes this feature so worthwhile.
Why do you need fast charging all the time. My V30 was at over 50% when I went to bed last night... Having a few wireless chargers around is convenient as you can freshen the battery up a little bit here an there without having pull out charger or the cords dangling... I also have a mount in my car with Wireless charging, works great as when ever I'm driving it's charging.
Where did you get the idea that the V30 doesn't support fast wireless charging? I'm looking at page 49 of the User Guide, and it indicates that the V30 allows "high-speed wireless charging" from "wireless chargers that support EPP (Extended Power Profile)."
That second charger just looks like a rebranded TYLT.