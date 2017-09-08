What's the best charging pad for LG G6?
The LG G6 supports wireless charging the U.S. and Canada, and if you want to keep it conveniently charged, without having to plug it in, then you'll need a great wireless charger. Keep in mind that the LG G6 does not support fast wireless charging, so you needn't worry about the speed of any wireless charger — they'll all work just as quickly.
Here are our favorites.
- Choetech wireless charger with smart lighting sensor
- Samsung wireless charging pad
- Choetech T511 wireless rubber charging pad
- Spigen Essential F300W wireless charging stand
- Sojitek wireless car charger
Choetech wireless charger with smart lighting sensor
Choetech's wireless charging pad has roughly the footprint of a coffee mug, so it's the perfect desk or table accessory, taking up minimal room while keeping your LG G6 charged. Its LED indicator has a smart sensor that dims it or shuts it down completely in the dark so that you can place your G6 on it before bed and not be kept up by its blue hue.
Choetech's pad has a 4-foot Micro-USB cable and comes with an 18-month warranty and starts around $13.
Samsung wireless charging pad
Samsung's $23 wireless charging pad is the most popular wireless charger on Amazon, with over 8,000 reviews, 70% of which are 4- or 5-star. This charger is stylish, with your choice of a black or white finish, and can be plugged into a wall socket or into another device via USB. As with all great wireless chargers, you can still use your phone while it charges up, and Samsung offers a 1-year warranty just in case anything goes wrong.
Choetech T511 wireless rubber charging pad
Another great Choetech charger, the rubber wireless charging pad features an anti-slip surface, so you can pop your LG G6 on it and won't have to worry about it sliding off and interrupting charging. This charging pad is 3.6 inches x 3.6 inches, so it's plenty big enough to accept your LG G6 without you having to balance it precariously, but it's compact enough to not be intrusive on your desk space or coffee table.
Choetech doesn't provide a wall plug, but the one that came with your G6 will work just fine. Grab this pad on Amazon for around $12.
Spigen Essential F300W wireless charging stand
If you prefer more of a stand design for your wireless charger, then check out Spigen's $26 stand, which sits at an angle, so you can see your LG G6's screen while laying down. Since this charging stand has three coils, you can place your G6 vertically or horizontally and still have it receive a charge.
Sojitek wireless car charger
If you like to keep your LG G6 charged up on the go, but hate having to plug it in and unplug it in the car, then check out Sojitek's $50 wireless car charger and mount. You just plug the mount into your car's USB port or to a USB-12V adapter and then you can mount your G6 and unmount it as you please, charging it while you drive.
Sojitek's mount sticks to your dashboard or windshield via suction cup, so you'll want a flat dashboard for it to stay put properly. Double-check laws where you live to make sure accessories on your windshield aren't illegal (they are where I live!).
Your favorite?
Do you use a wireless charger with your LG G6? Let us know which one in the comments below!
Update, September 2017: Added pricing information for each charger. These are still your best options for wirelessly charging your LG G6!
LG G6
- LG G6 review!
- LG G6 specs
- LG G6 vs. Google Pixel: The two best cameras right now
- Everything you need to know about the G6's cameras
- LG forums
Reader comments
Best Wireless Charging Pads for LG G6
Is the Spigen any better than the TYLT VU wireless charger?
If it's like the other VU knockoffs, it takes a regular micro usb cable connection to a charger, which I think is better than the non-standard cable which goes to the wall that the VU has. Just a personal pref, allows me to consolidate chargers and such.
The Spigen name is associated with Quality products!
I love the pleson ones aswell ...
Buts is pad and not bad...lol...time to correct it
But they're so pad they're good
What kind of effect does trickle charging wirelessly throughout the day? Is there adverse affects to battery life?
Does it matter? This phone doesn't support fast wireless charging.
True, but it is good for a battery top off during the day.
Question in general, do you get fast charging with wireless charging? I don't have a G6 I'm going to grab the V30 though and this is something I've always wanted to know.
Thanks for any information regarding wireless fast charging.