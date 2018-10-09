The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are the first devices of the series to support wireless charging, and there are plenty of great charging stands to choose from. Google's own Pixel Stand is specialized for the new Pixels, but that doesn't make it the only option — or even the best option — for everyone.

If you can stand the $79 retail price, the Pixel Stand's uniquely specialized features make it a great wireless charger for the Pixel 3 — but unless you really need the advanced dock mode, you probably don't need to spend that much. Samsung, Anker, and iOttie all make great alternatives, and Mophie's Powerstation lets you go completely wireless and take your charging with you.

