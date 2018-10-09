The Pixel 3 and 3 XL are the first devices of the series to support wireless charging, and there are plenty of great charging stands to choose from. Google's own Pixel Stand is specialized for the new Pixels, but that doesn't make it the only option — or even the best option — for everyone.
Made by Google
Google Pixel Stand
The Pixel Stand isn't just your run-of-the-mill wireless charger. It's made specifically with the Pixel 3 and 3 XL in mind, and triggers an advanced docked mode with Google Photos galleries and alarms that get gradually warmer and brighter to simulate sunlight. It's pricey, but its unique features make it worth considering.
Sit or stand
Samsung Fast Charge Wireless Charging Convertible
Samsung's convertible stand is one of the most popular wireless chargers around, and as the name implies, it allows you to lay your phone flat or prop it up at an angle so you can still see notifications from your desk. It outputs up to 9W to quickly top up your Pixel 3's battery.
Plain and simple
Anker PowerWave
The PowerWave doesn't enable any fancy docked mode or flip between different angles, but it's a simple wireless charger that runs nearly half the price of Google's and Samsung's offerings, and still outputs up to 10W. The downside: Anker doesn't include a power brick — you'll need a Quick Charge 3.0-compatible brick to reach maximum speeds.
Fashionable fabric
iOttie iON
If you'd rather your Pixel 3 lay flat than sit propped up, iOttie makes a nice alternative to the Anker PowerWave at roughly the same price. Like Anker's offering, it outputs up to 10W, and it comes in a nice fabric styling that matches Google's Pixel cases. Also like Anker's offering, it unfortunately doesn't include a power brick.
True wireless power
Mophie Charge Stream Powerstation
The biggest criticism against wireless charging is that it's not actually wireless — there's still a wire running to the charger itself. Mophie tackles that problem with a portable battery pack that supports wireless charging — up to 5W of wireless power, or 10W when using a cable.
If you can stand the $79 retail price, the Pixel Stand's uniquely specialized features make it a great wireless charger for the Pixel 3 — but unless you really need the advanced dock mode, you probably don't need to spend that much. Samsung, Anker, and iOttie all make great alternatives, and Mophie's Powerstation lets you go completely wireless and take your charging with you.
