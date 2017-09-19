What are the best wireless chargers for Galaxy Note 8?

If you ask Apple, wireless charging is the latest and greatest feature for smartphones — and one that Samsung has been perfecting on its line of Galaxy phones since 2014.

Samsung's latest flagship, the Galaxy Note 8 carries on that tradition with the same Wireless Fast Charge abilities as the Galaxy S8, and many of the best wireless chargers available are compatible with old and new Samsung phones alike.

So let's dive in and take a look at your best options!

Samsung Fast Charge Convertible Wireless Charging Pad

It's always best to lead with the accessories made by the phone manufacturer, and Samsung redesigned wireless charging pad/stand sure stands out from the crowd. Launched alongside the Galaxy S8, it features a premium leather-like appearance and ingenious design which allows you to easily convert this pad into an angled charging stand.

The charger also comes with a spare Samsung Fast Charge wall charger which is another accessory that ensures your phone charges safely, and allows you to fast charge your Galaxy Note 8 wirelessly at your home or office. At over $60, this is the most expensive option on the list, but if value premium quality and functionality this is the one you want.

See at Amazon

Samsung Wireless Charging Pad w/ 2A wall adapter

If functionality and cost are your two biggest buying factors, you'll want to consider Samsung's old style of wireless charging pad, which has been deeply discounted on Amazon to around $20.

These charging pads look like mini-UFOs and are Fast Charge-compatible for devices that support it such as the Galaxy Note 8. It also comes with a Samsung 2A wall charger — always great — and comes with a standard one-year warranty.

This is a great option if you're looking to set up wireless charging at your home and at work because they're so damn cheap right now. You can also get the older style as a charging stand if you prefer that look instead.

See at Amazon

Tronsmart Chocolate Qi Wireless Charging Pad

Tronsmart is a trusted brand for charging accessories, and produces a unique looking charging pad that's designed to look like a bar of chocolate — and who doesn't love chocolate?

The top of this charging pad is made of a silica gel that's designed to ensure your phone stays in place while also preventing the charger itself from slipping around on your desk. It's compatible with all of Samsung's other fast-charge capable phones, so the Note 8 should be no exception.

You'll need to supply your own Adaptive Fast Charger wall adapter to get the most out of this charging pad, Other than that, this is a fairly minimalist charging pad that can be yours for just $13.

See at Amazon

Spigen Qi Wireless Charging Stand

Spigen is one of the best accessory makers, and its Qi Charging Stand is a fine example to back that claim.

This charging stand is angled so you are still able to see your display easily while your phone is charging. If you need a way to quickly top off your phone on your desk or a new place to keep it safe on your nightstand, this may be the choice for you. Pick yours up for under $30 at Amazon.

See at Amazon

Aukey Wireless Charging Pad

Aukey's wireless charging pad for Qi-enabled devices is sleek and minimalist, which might jive well with your personal tastes. It's an updated version of Aukey's coaster-sized charger, and has a pretty stylish and minimalist look to it and won't take up much space on your desk or nightstand. And unlike other options on this list, it actually uses a USB-C cable to supply power which should make for more an efficient energy transfer.

You can get one for your home or office for just $25.

See at Amazon

iOttie iON Wireless Qi Charging Pad

This wireless charger from iOttie might seem like the bulkier option based on pictures, but it's actually very intelligently designed. It's Qi-compatible with a triple-coil charging zone that's capable of 5V/1A output with a non-slip ring to hold your phone in place on top while it charges. And that hollow opening in the middle isn't just for the stylish look — it's also a docking bay for the iOttie PowerPack 3400mAh External Portable Charger which is super convenient and cool.

You can even get a bundle pack that includes the iOttie PowerPack 3400mAh External Battery for just $50, so you can have a fully charged battery pack to take along with you if you think you'll need it. Otherwise, you can get the wireless charging pad for just $29.95.

See at Amazon