Best Wireless Car Chargers and Mounts Android Central 2019

Driving is an excellent time to charge your phone up, especially if you tend to have long commutes. However, plugging and unplugging your phone every single time you get into the car is a pain, especially when so many of our phones have wireless charging that's perfect for this. Qi chargers have been slowly creeping into our offices and homes. If you're using a Qi-enabled phone, you should absolutely grab one of these chargers and go wire-free in the car.

Sensors and magnets and springs

The biggest differentiators when picking your Qi car charger are going to be how the mount attaches to your car and how the mount grips your phone. If you prefer a no-nonsense mount that uses the standard springs, then the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless is a great choice. It's a bit bulky in the dashboard-style, but it has a suction cup to easily stay on your window or dash so long as it's not a ridiculous temperature out. Plus, the spring mounts tend to last well over a year before wearing out.

If you want to go a little more new-school, the Squish Wireless Car Charger and its gravity grip are excellent so long as you mount your phone vertically. This bundle has the benefit of having both the air vent mount and dash/window mount options right there in the box. I prefer the air vent models because they tend to fit a wider array of vehicles. Plus, the air from the AC blows over the mount and your phone, which helps keep them cool as wireless charging generates some heat.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.