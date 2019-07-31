Best Wireless Car Chargers and Mounts Android Central 2019
Driving is an excellent time to charge your phone up, especially if you tend to have long commutes. However, plugging and unplugging your phone every single time you get into the car is a pain, especially when so many of our phones have wireless charging that's perfect for this. Qi chargers have been slowly creeping into our offices and homes. If you're using a Qi-enabled phone, you should absolutely grab one of these chargers and go wire-free in the car.
- Most dependable: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount Kit
- BYOC: Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger with Air Vent Phone Holder
- Auto awesome: Bolt Car Mount and Qi Fast Wireless Charger with Auto Sense Locking
- Multiple mounting options: Squish Wireless Car Charger with QC 3.0 Car Charger
- Lay flat: ZealSound Fast Wireless Charge Slim Pad Station Dock
- Magnets and Qi together: iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount
Most dependable: iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless Qi Fast Charge Car Mount KitStaff pick
iOttie makes the most popular mounts on the market, and the most reliable of the Qi mounts around that's compatible with fast Qi charging Samsung and Apple phones. There are certainly flashier mount styles or more cutting edge mechanical mounts, but the iOttie's old-school spring-loaded clamps get the job done and usually last a while.
BYOC: Anker PowerWave Fast Wireless Car Charger with Air Vent Phone Holder
Anker's Qi car mount does not come with the actual charger you'd plug into the car's cigarette lighter. It's a good option if you already have a QC 3.0 car charger you already like. The mount here has some stabilizing feet that can help reduce the strain on your car's air vent and keep the mount from falling during bigger bumps.
Auto awesome: Bolt Car Mount and Qi Fast Wireless Charger with Auto Sense Locking
This mount is automatic and kinda magic. It uses an IR sensor to close the arms around your phone when you set it in place and a capacitive sensor to open the clamps when you arrive. This mount has a small battery inside it to power the arms when the car's not on, but I recommend manually powering the mount off before getting out of the car.
Multiple mounting options: Squish Wireless Car Charger with QC 3.0 Car Charger
Most chargers make you choose between an air vent or dashboard mount, but this bundle from Squish comes with both mounting options, as well as a dual-port QC 3.0 charger to power the Qi cradle. Squish's mount uses a gravity-trigger, so you don't have to hassle with manual spring releases or automatic sensors.
Lay flat: ZealSound Fast Wireless Charge Slim Pad Station Dock
Most Qi chargers for the car are docks, but if you seldom need to mount your phone for directions — or you wish to stow your charging in the center console — this car charger is for you. It allows you to just plop your phone down in the recessed pad, which keeps the phone from slipping around, and you're ready to hit the road.
Magnets and Qi together: iOttie iTap 2 Wireless Magnetic Qi Wireless Charging Air Vent Mount
There are a few Qi magnetic mounts on the market right now, but most use thin magnetic rings that are supposed to sit perfectly around your phone's Qi coils. But those seldom work. Instead, this mount has you place a much stronger rectangular magnetic plate below the Qi coils, so that there's less chance of interference.
Sensors and magnets and springs
The biggest differentiators when picking your Qi car charger are going to be how the mount attaches to your car and how the mount grips your phone. If you prefer a no-nonsense mount that uses the standard springs, then the iOttie Easy One Touch Wireless is a great choice. It's a bit bulky in the dashboard-style, but it has a suction cup to easily stay on your window or dash so long as it's not a ridiculous temperature out. Plus, the spring mounts tend to last well over a year before wearing out.
If you want to go a little more new-school, the Squish Wireless Car Charger and its gravity grip are excellent so long as you mount your phone vertically. This bundle has the benefit of having both the air vent mount and dash/window mount options right there in the box. I prefer the air vent models because they tend to fit a wider array of vehicles. Plus, the air from the AC blows over the mount and your phone, which helps keep them cool as wireless charging generates some heat.
