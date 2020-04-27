Best Webcams for Twitch Android Central 2020

When it comes to webcams, there are tons of options out there from which people can choose. If you're a streamer, the choices become even more complicated, as broadcasters might be looking at a few different criteria, and with so many webcams to choose from, it can be tough to narrow down the choices. With that in mind, we've rounded up some of our favorite webcams for streaming on Twitch.

Due to current world events, item listings may come and go, depending on stock levels.

Which should you choose?

Thankfully for streamers looking to pick up some quality cameras, there's a lot to choose from. Our best pick, the Logitech StreamCam, is perfect for people who want to broadcast games, as it's high-quality image and ability to swap between Portrait and Landscape offer an easy for streamers to manage their look on the fly. It also supports up to 1080p, as well as both 30 FPS and 60 FPS, so you'll look crystal clear for all your followers.

If you're looking for a more premium product, the Logitech BRIO is hard to deny. Not only does it support 4K in both recording and display resolution, but it offers some incredible performance in the low-light and white balance departments. It might be the best webcam out right now, but it does come at a price, which might drive away some. On the more affordable side, the Razer Kiyo is built with streamers in mind, as it comes with a built-in lighting ring that users can adjust easily. If you don't have a huge studio or place to record, this could be just the thing for you.

No matter what you end up picking up in the webcam department, just knowing there are so many options is a great tool. Whether you're ready to pounce on the most premium camera or just looking for something to get you started, there's a ton of options.