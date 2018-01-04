Keep an eye on the weather with these apps!

In today's world, we've gotten used to seeing the weather change with little or no notice. From flash floods and hurricanes to knowing precisely how hot — or cold — it is outside, having an app on your side can make all the difference. There are plenty of weather apps available from Google Play, but we've got the best of the bunch for you here!

1Weather

1Weather has always been a beautiful weather app, featuring one of the best dark themes we have encountered… but that dark theme is now broken up with Material Design's bland white cards. These cards aren't themeable like the rest of the app, as you can change the background theme, you can change the icon set from white to black, and you can theme the widgets a multitude of ways… but we can't switch the cards from white back to that beautiful black.

Functionally, there are very few flaws we've found in our extended use of 1Weather, and most of them can be attributed to the horizontal, tabbed layout 1Weather uses, such as the disconnect between reaching the map and interacting with it, as you have to tap an expand button before you can zoom or move the map. There are ads in 1Weather that can be removed with a one-time in-app purchase. It even has Android Wear support, though rather than an app it comes in the form of three-card notifications for current conditions and immediate forecast and one-card notifications for alerts, each with customized background images.

Download: 1Weather (free with in-app purchases)

Yahoo Weather

Yahoo takes the honor in this humble writer's eyes for being the prettiest weather app, but when it comes to weather apps, pretty can't be all it has. Yahoo Weather is powered by Weather Underground, so its forecasts and data have the accuracy of its nationwide network of personal weather stations.

The background images for the app are pulled from Flickr, Yahoo's picture service, so if you're looking at picturesque locations like New York City or Walt Disney World, you're likely to get a new and beautiful image every time to go into the app. If you're in a more remote location, those pictures will be more generic. The layout for Yahoo Weather is nice if you like to check multiple locations quickly, as you scroll up and down for the data about one location, then scroll side to side to switch between locations.

Download: Yahoo Weather (free)

Dark Sky

Dark Sky is one of the most popular weather apps available, its claim to fame is that its "hyperlocal" accuracy can tell you within minutes of when it's actually going to rain. In addition to that, it's got your basic weather information — current temperature, highs, and lows, what it actually feels like, etc. You also get precipitation information, wind speed, humidity, and UV index.

You can get detailed information on the week ahead, hour by hour. A handy map feature shows you where the rain (and snow) is worldwide, at any given time. And you've got a wealth of notification options, including a daily summary, next-hour precipitation, severe weather alerts, and custom alerts based on your own variables. Dark Sky also features a dedicated do not disturb mode so you won't be bothered in the middle of the night (but as someone living in Tornado Alley, I highly advise against it).

Download: Dark Sky (free)

The Weather Channel

The Weather Channel app has undergone some changes in recent times, and most of them have improved the app greatly. The layout is much slicker and simpler than before, having ditched its previous UI for one big, long continuous scroll.

As you scroll you get to more detailed information, like daily forecasts, radar, even social options and what the weather is like at some ski resorts. The Weather Channel is one of the most well-known sources of forecast information on the planet, and their latest Android app takes out the complicated and makes it ultra simple to see what you need to see.

Download: The Weather Channel (free)

Arcus Weather

If you like to plan your day down to the minute, or you're looking at being outdoors for an extended period of time, having access to the most accurate weather possible is handy. That's where Arcus Weather comes in, delivering all the information you want, as well as specific up-to-the-minute changes.

Every location, whether it's your house or what the weather will look like at your Mom's place halfway across the country, displays tons of information. This includes the distance from incoming precipitation, sunrise and sunset times, and a graphs for incoming precipitation. You can see your hourly forecast with a graph, list, or both to properly plan your day, and weekly forecasts include a text summary in case you're getting ready for a longer trip.

Download: Arcus Weather(Free with in-app purchases)

What's your favorite?

Do you have a favorite app for making sure you've got an accurate read on the weather? Is there an excellent app we should have included on this list? Let us know about it in the comments below!