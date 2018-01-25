The Google Home Mini is small and lightweight, making it easy to mount on a wall.
The Google Home Mini is an impressive little puck that can play music, automate your home and tap into the search powers of Google for only $49 — or $29 if you get it on sale. At either price, it's not hard to buy a few to have them placed at different spots through your house.
You could have the Home Minis placed on different tables or shelves, or you can go a step further and have the speakers mounted on your walls. These are the best options for mounting a Google Home Mini!
Double-sided tape — quick and easy
This method firmly falls into the "If it looks stupid, but it works, it isn't stupid" category. But this is the cheapest, fastest and easiest mounting method. The Google Home Mini is pretty light, so just grab some double sided tape (I used some mounting squares from 3M), stick one side to the Home Mini and then just stick the Home Mini to the wall. Done!
If you want to go one step further, you can get a custom length micro-USB power cable to reduce clutter.
Mini Back Pack by Dot Genie — best for renters
This solution is a lot more elegant. The Mini Back Pack features a plastic clip for the Home Mini itself, then the USB power supply slides in. A tiny micro-USB power cable completes the ensemble, and the whole thing is light enough that a power jack has no problem supporting it. The user still has easy access to the side touch controls and the physical mute switch.
This is the better option for renters and apartment dwellers who can't drill into their walls, or someone who isn't entirely sure which rooms they'd like the mount the Home Mini in.
Incipio Wall Mount — a mix of both worlds
This last method is a combination of the previous two. A plastic piece clips onto the back of the Google Home Mini, this time with two holes for nails. This lets you place the Home Mini at any height you'd like, but also have something much more permanent than tape. Again, you can use any micro-USB cable with the Home Mini, so feel free to buy one that's the perfect length or color to match your decor.
What say you?
Have you mounted your Google Home Mini? Let us know how you did it in the comments below!
I would suggest replacing double-sided tape with 3M Command Strips, which are stronger and can be removed without damaging your wall.
I actually tries the 3M Command strips and it would not stick to that rubbery pad on the bottom of the Google Home Mini.
I received my Mount Genie last week and love it. No cord is a plus for me.
I tried double sided tape of several different types to mount my home mini to a magnet for the side of my fridge. I wasn't able to get any of them to stick to the silicone backing material on the Home Mini. The Incipio mount works great though,
We have three of the Mini Back Packs and absolutely love them. I wouldn't categorize them as just for renters - their flexibility combined with ability to completely hide the cables are by far the most wife-friendly solution, even for owners.
We added their Spot for Google WiFi as well for optimum placement of network strength.
$15 for a piece of plastic is way out of line, especially since it 50% of the price of the Google Home Mini.
Not arguing whether or not they're worth $15, but just wanted to point out to other readers that they include the plug, and a cable, so they're not just a piece of plastic.
And it's fairly well known that Google sells Home devices as loss leaders (as does Amazon) , so the retail price is not an accurate comparison of the actual cost of the device.
I ended up getting this from Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B078PGZVBM/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o04_s... . It worked nicely and came with a short cord too. It was only $13.
I used this to for my Google Home Mini: http://a.co/0htnxCv
Double-sided tape or 3M Command Strips do not stick to the rubber bottom of the Google Home Mini. I got one of these https://www.thingiverse.com/thing:2574029
And then used 3M Command Strips on the back of that. Total cost: >$10