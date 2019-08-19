I'm a mom of 10 kids, so I know how helpful it is to have an extra set of eyes to help protect kids from cyberbullying, block them from inappropriate content, and manage screen time. Here are six apps I've found that work well while still letting them enjoy texting, social media, and gaming within healthy boundaries. My personal favorite is Mobicip because I can lock my kids' phones from my own, plus monitor and control what they do during screen time.

This app lets you lock your child's entire phone or block a few apps from your own. You can also restrict internet browser use while still allowing them to access text and phone. The time controls are great, too, with big messages displayed once screen time is up. This takes the pressure off of you and makes Mobicip the "bad guy." The full transcripts of all texts and instant messages your child sends and receives are captured by Mobicip, so you can see if anyone is harassing them. Images shared, viewed, and taken with their phone are also captured. It has keyword monitoring that sends alerts when phrases like "don't tell," "home alone," or "what's your phone number" are either sent to or from your child. This is a great way to crack down on cyberbullying, sexting, and swearing. You can also add your own words and phrases to the monitored list. Mobicip also blocks websites using 30 filter categories and periodically snaps screenshots of your child's screen so you can see what they see. Mobicip is a little pricy, costing about $50 for the full app. However, you do get five licenses to install on multiple phones. All monitored devices can be managed at once the parent app. Pros: App lock

Keyword monitoring

Captures screenshots

30 filter categories

Five user licenses Cons: Pricy

Tricky to set up

Best Value: Android Screen Pin

Screen Pin is a simple tool already included with your Android phone. Located under your lock screen & security settings, this tool lets you "pin" a single app to use while everything else is locked down. Even phone calls and missed message alerts won't pop up while the cell phone is in pin mode. Screen pin is really useful when letting toddlers use your phone or tablet for playing games in a waiting room or during quiet time since they can't wander away from the one allowed app. Because you can lock down the Google Play app, too, this means kiddos can't accidentally make in-app purchases either. You can also use Android Screen Pin on older children's phones and lockdown every app to deter them from using their phone during family time, bedtime, or while they're doing homework. You do need to set this up directly on their cell phone, which may result in a bit of a power struggle, especially since you will need to reset the phone's passcode so your child can't access and turn off the pin. Because of this, it may be better to use a parental control app that you can use from your phone. Screen Pin is a helpful tool in a pinch, especially since it is free. However, it isn't as flexible as other cell phone locking apps. It doesn't have other security features like content blocking, activity monitoring or time controls. Pros: Free tool

Built into Android

Prevents in-app purchases

Good for toddlers Cons: Not flexible

No content filtering

Must set up on child's device

Secure blocking: AppLock

Though not intended to be used for parental control, you can use this app to lock down individual programs on your child's phone so they can't be accessed until the correct passcode is entered. AppLock has a scrambled keyboard so you can set up a password and your child won't be able to crack it by watching your hand movements. It doesn't take a lot to set up; just an email address for verification. AppLock includes a vault to secure sensitive information, like documents or images, and a safe browser that works a little bit like a VPN where browser history can't be traced. While these features are good privacy features, we don't recommend allowing children access to them because it would make it more difficult for you to keep tabs on what they're doing with their phone when they're allowed full access. You can't control when to lock and unlock apps from a parent device, so you will need to physically have your child's phone in your hand. Also, this only locks down apps. There are no time controls or content filtering. The free version of this app is really ad-heavy and does tend to cause devices to run a little bit slower. Pros: Block individual apps

Random keyboard

Privacy browser Cons: Must set up on child's phone

No content filtering

Causes some device slowdown

Time management: Offtime

Offtime lets you lock down individual apps, or your child's entire phone, for a designated time frame. Once the time is up, Offtime unlocks the apps and your child is free to use them again. This is a handy tool to use with teens who need access to some apps, like their calculator, during homework, but don't need the distraction of social media, games, or texting. You can set Offtime up each time you need to use it to lock down the phone for an hour or two, but you can also set the app to block off the same chunk of time each day. For example, if you know dinner time is a 5:00 each evening, you can ask Offtime to lock down all apps on your child's phone during that time every day to encourage them to eat with the family. This app is popular among college-age kids, too, who no longer need parents to keep a close eye on them. They use this app on their own when they need to tune out distractions and focus more on studying, which is a great way to build better time management skills and stay focused on what's most important. There's a free version and a pro version available. Pros: Locks phone for designated times

Allows use of important apps

Promotes time management

Can be used by older kids Cons: No parent app

No content filters

Lock and monitor: Qustodio

Qustodio doesn't take screenshots of your child's phone and it has fewer filter categories than Mobicip, but Qustodio has a panic button, which is a great way for your child to get a hold of you quickly. Using the GPS on your child's phone, Qustodio will send you the location of where your child is when they hit the panic button icon. This is an excellent way for kids to let you discreetly know they need help because they are lost or at a party that's getting a little out of hand. This app also has time controls and app blocking so you can shut down the entire phone or just certain apps when your child needs to take a break from their screen. When they're online, you can select filter categories, like pornography, alcohol, or news, and Qustodio will prevent your kids from access those types of sites. This is a great tool for blocking social media sites, too, so your kids can't access them through the apps or through an internet browser. All text messages your child receives or sends with their phone are captured, so you can see what they're sharing with others and if others talking with them are being appropriate. Qustodio will let you know if an image was sent or received through text message, but it won't show them to you. And since it doesn't have screenshot capabilities, you can't capture interactions this way, either. Pros: Lock individual apps or whole phone

Content blocking

Panic button Cons: Doesn't take screenshots

Filter categories not the most reliable

Block cyberbullying: Surfie

Surfie is another great app that lets you lock down your child's phone when they should be focusing on other tasks. You don't need to hold your child's phone for this to work, but rather lock down apps, including the ability to text, from the parent app on your phone. The app's best feature is keyword monitoring. You can designate specific words and phrases for Surfie to watch for in texts, email, instant messages, and posted on social media sites. Some words are already set up in the app, like "don't tell" or "home alone" or "send me a picture." You can add more, including personal information you don't want your child to share. When Surfie recognizes one of these monitored phrases being sent to or from your child, it immediately shuts down the messaging app your child is using and blocks them from using texting, too. You're sent a notice through the parent app with the entire conversation transcription and information of the person your child is chatting with so you can decide if they can continue talking with your child or not. Surfie comes with time controls that lock down your child's phone during specified times of the day. This makes it easy to keep kids off their phones at bedtimes, school hours, while chores and homework are getting done, and during family time. You can block inappropriate content from being viewed in browsers using filter categories, but Surfie doesn't have as many filters as other programs. However, you can add specific URLs to a block list. Pros: Stops cyberbullies

Block apps

Lock phone

Keyword monitoring

Parent app Cons: Limited filter categories