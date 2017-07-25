You can't go wrong with double the waterproofing protection.

Just because the Galaxy S8 and S8+ are water-resistant doesn't mean they'll hold up perfectly to all the plans you have. If you're looking to bring your phone scuba diving, take some epic photos diving off the dock at the lake, or even plan to take it on long hikes in the wilderness, having that extra protection for water, dust, and most importantly drops is huge. It's better to be safe than sorry.

Best advice for any waterproof case is to do a test before you slap it onto your phone. Put some tissue paper into the case and then seal it up and submerge it for a few minutes. If the paper comes out dry, you're good to go!

Trianium Waterproof Dry Bag Pouch

Both the Galaxy S8 and S8+ feature industry-leading water and dust resistance, but you can never be too safe. This universal dry bag pouch for smartphones can accommodate phones with a diagonal screen size of up to 6 inches, so the Galaxy S8 is in and the S8+ is out.

This pouch features crystal clear windows on the front and back so you can access and use your phone and its camera unimpeded while underwater in the ocean or in a swimming pool without worrying about the effects of salt water or chlorine. It also includes a handy wrist strap, so even if you accidentally drop your phone, it won't sink on you — a water-resistant phone isn't much use when it's resting at the bottom of a lake.

Best of all, this is a two-pack, so you can gift your second one to your traveling partner, family member, or friend for around $8.

See at Amazon





Lifeproof FRE Case

Getting a premium $90 Lifeproof case for a phone that's already quite water- and dust-resistant might seem a little redundant, but often times it's those redundant failsafes that end up saving the day.

This case is an ideal choice for any snowboarders, surfers, rock climbers, or outdoor enthusiasts who may have specifically eyed the Galaxy S8 or S8+ for it's water and dust resistance and are looking to double-down on that protection with a case that will also protect the beautiful all-glass design of the phone. This case features a built-in screen cover to deflect any damage and was designed to be as minimalist as possible to keep the sleek form of the phone intact.

See it for the Galaxy S8 below, or the Galaxy S8+.

See at Lifeproof





iThrough Waterproof Case

Looking for a bit of added protection but don't want to break the bank? Check out the iThrough Waterproof case. There's savings to be had here coming in around $17 — one-fifth the cost of the Lifeproof FRE case — but you're also going to want to lower your expectations a bit. Ultimately, you get what you pay for especially in the make and break world of waterproofing.

It's a slim and lightweight design and includes a built-in screen cover and flaps over the charging port and headphone jack to keep out any dirt or water, and it also features a pop-out kickstand on the back, which is handy. It's also available in a larger size for the Galaxy S8+.

See at Amazon





AmazonBasics Universal Waterproof Smartphone Pouch

Only looking for an added layer of protection for your phone and don't want to spend more than $4? Amazon has got you covered!

Check out the AmazonBasics Universal Waterproof Smartphone Pouch, a simple waterproof bag designed for phones up to 6 inches diagonally, so it will work with the Galaxy S8 and many other phones you may have. If you'll be using it with your Galaxy S8, you're probably not as worried about some water seeping in, but you'll get that extra bit of protection here with a wrist strap as well.

See at Amazon





Do you need extra protection?

Have you bought a waterproof accessory for your Galaxy S8 or S8+? Let us know what you got and what you think of it!