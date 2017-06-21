Choose a great water-resistant Bluetooth speaker and singing in the shower will sound better than ever!
Bluetooth speakers are one of the most convenient ways to listen to music from pretty much any device. If you get yourself a water-resistant one, you don't have to worry about it getting wet. Enjoy a poolside singalong by getting yourself a quality, water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. We've rounded up some of our favorites!
UE Wonderboom
UE's latest water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is cute as a button! The Wonderboom is a compact Bluetooth speaker with big sound, a lovely design, and an IPX7 rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes — it's perfect for the shower. I've been testing this speaker and have been very impressed with its low end. The bass is surprisingly warm for such a small unit, and its size, again, is perfect for the shower.
Given its size, the Wonderboom does have a bit of trouble at higher volumes, with clarity capping out around the halfway mark on my phone's volume. That being said, half my phone's volume is plenty loud outside the shower and almost too much in it, so you don't need to crank it at all.
It comes in six fun colors, and we'll just hope the price comes down below its current $100 to make it a bit more competitive.
Braven BRV-X
The Braven BRV-X is built like a tank. It weighs about 1.5 pounds and is covered in a rubberized shockproof exterior that makes the BRV-X incredibly rugged.
It has a certified IPX7 waterproof rating allowing it to be fully submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes and function perfectly fine.
It has a built-in microphone and speaker, which allows you to respond to phone calls without getting out of the pool. It boasts a 12-hour battery life, which is more than serviceable for a day lounging by the pool. The Braven BRV-X will set you back about $200.
UE Roll 2
The Ultimate Ears Roll 2 has an IPX7 rating, meaning submerging it in up to 3 feet of water for about half an hour won't cause any damage, so your daily showers won't affect it at all. Plus, on the back, it comes with a bungee cord loop, making it easy to wrap or tie the speaker around your curtain rod or shower head, so it stays out of your way while you're headbanging in the shower.
The UE Roll 2 comes with a couple of improvements over its predecessor model. It has better sound, regarding both volume and quality, than its predecessor, and it also has an increased Bluetooth range of 100 feet, meaning your phone or tablet doesn't even have to be in the hot, steamy bathroom while you're getting clean.
Priced at around $99, it's a tiny speaker with big sound that isn't too big of a blow to your bank account.
Archeer portable outdoor speaker
This portable speaker is really great for people who want a speaker for camping, hiking, boating, or any other outdoor activities. It really embraces the portable side of things by being extremely light for being so rugged, meaning you can take it everywhere you go!
While the Archeer can't be submerged in water, its IP64 rating means it's extremely resistant to dust but still has splash protection all for $88.
It offers 12 hours of playing time, a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, and even a LED flashlight on the side making it perfect for night time use.
Polk Audio BOOM Swimmer
This little speaker was conceived by the folks at Polk Audio to be as versatile as possible. The tail on the end of this tadpole-looking device is actually bendable to fit around shower curtain rods or swimming pool railings with ease.
The great thing about the swimmer is its waterproof rating makes it able to be submerged in up to three feet of water without suffering any damage. Perfect for the kids to play with in the pool or to hang up in your shower, the Swimmer sure knows how to deliver.
It is a little small compared to some of the other speakers we have featured in this round up; however, we all know size isn't everything.
FUGOO Tough
FUGOO made this speaker to withstand a nuclear war. It has an extremely high waterproof and dustproof rating making it as close to mudproof, snowproof, and shockproof as a portable speaker can get.
It has a whopping 40 hours of battery life, meaning you can listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and audiobooks for as long as you need to between charges.
It has impressive sound, sporting six drivers on all four sides, it offers truly deep sounding 360 degree sound no matter which way it's facing. On top of being able to take phone calls it also has Google Now compatibility, meaning all your questions can be answered with the tap of a button. Bluetooth not working so well? There's an AUX port on the back for wired playback.
The FUGOO Tough will cost you around $114.
UE Boom 2
The UE Boom 2 does its best to live up to its onomatopoeic name by offering impressive 360-degree sound in a small package. Its waterproof rating allows it to be submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes and come out the other side working just fine. On top of being heavily water-resistant, it also is protected against dirt and mud and give you the ability to hand-wash the speaker with warm soapy water in order to clean it.
It has a battery life of 15 hours, and a Bluetooth range of 100 feet giving you more than enough time and space to enjoy your favorite sounds. Plus, if you find yourself lacking the power you want from just one UE Boom 2, you can set up another Boom 2 to make a stereo pair and really blow the roof off. It can also be entirely controlled from an app so you don't need to even move to turn up the volume or skips songs.
The UE Boom 2 comes with a $199 price tag.
JBL Flip 3
The JBL Flip 3 is a small, but powerful speaker that doesn't hurt the wallet as much as some of the other selections we have featured. It offers clear sound and a well-balanced mix of highs and lows in order to give you a great listening experience.
The Flip 3 is able to accommodate non-Bluetooth playback with an AUX port and still has a very strong dust and water-resistant rating. You won't be able to fully submerge the Flip 3; however, it can withstand a decent drizzling of rain and some splashes from the pool.
You even have the ability to pair Flip 3's together through the JBL connect app, meaning you can listen to your favorite jams even louder and in stereo!
Overall, for the price of the JBL Flip 3 ($99), it's a very solid speaker that will work for all your indoor and outdoor sound needs.
Do you use a water-resistant speaker?
Do you have any experience with water-resistant speakers? Sound off in the comments below and let us know which ones you like and why!
Updated June 2017: We've added the UE Roll 2 to the list and removed the Monster Superstar Backfloat because it was out of stock.
Reader comments
Best Water-resistant Bluetooth speakers
Does it strike anyone else as odd that in a review of the "best" speakers the sound quality gets barely a mention? I don't much care how waterproof the things are if they sound like crap.
Then again, this is aimed at an audience that thinks the tiny speakers on an HTC phone are "high quality," so maybe no one really knows what music is supposed to sound like any more.
Right?!?! I love AC, but speaker reviews are painfully lacking in mention of sound quality... you know... the most important thing.
Just as it says in the headline: it's a review of the best water-resistant bluetooth speakers, not a review of bluetooth speakers with the best sound quality...
Yup.
True, but sound quality should be a requirement any time you are reviewing speakers.
"The 'X' in the rating also means it's shock-proof. Plus, it's dust and dirt-resistant."
Incorrect. The X is a placeholder, meaning not rated for dust resistance. You gotta know what you're writing about if you want to have any credibility.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/IP_Code
Here ya go. Do some research (google is your friend) before you bash someone. Just make sure next time that you're correct because this time, you're far from it.
Since you were so quick to share a simple link, let me quote the 2 paragraphs in question here:
"The standard aims to provide users more detailed information than vague marketing terms such as waterproof. [..] Where there is no data available to specify a protection rating with regard to one of the criteria, the digit is replaced with the letter X. The digit 0 is used where no protection is provided.
A rating of X for one or more of the protection criteria can be erroneously misinterpreted as "no protection". To illustrate, a piece of electronic equipment rated IPX7 will almost certainly demonstrate a robust resistance to the ingress of particles, even though a rating for ingress of solids hasn't been formally assigned. Hence, an X designation shouldn't be automatically misconstrued as a lack of protection."
From where I stand, there's no mention of a shock-proof rating where an X is present, nor it's written anywhere that a 7 rating for waterproofness automatically means the equivalent rating for dust.
More to the point, if a device is IPX7 rated, it doesn't automatically mean it's also IPX6 rated, because the higher number doesn't include the lower one.
So, in the end, you should read what you talk about as well. ;)
The point wasn't whether "X" meant waterproofing, dust proof, and etc. The point was that "X" just isn't a place holder. It can mean something and is used.
Well, I understand the X doesn't have a placeholder use, but actually means that the item has not been tested for that specific purpose (for example, if a device is completely waterproof, even against water jets, it COULD mean that I shouldn't worry about dropping it into the sand, but it hasn't been tested for that).
But, but, my point, and the most important here, is that in the article the X was taken as the meaning for shockproofness (if the word even exists) and dust and dirt resistance, and that was wrong.
I actually read the article (and not only the Wikipedia one). Not posting with hate, hey, just stating what's right, and where the typical user reads "waterproof" as "I can throw it in the ocean, leave it there for a month, and it will work again on the 31st day", I guess the author of the article on WATERPROOF speakers should AT LEAST do a little research on what they're about to write. ☺
I understand what your saying and i didn't dispute nor confirm what the article was saying as a whole. My whole point was the OP blasted the writer for using the "X" moniker, saying it means nothing as it's a placeholder and that's wrong.
My main point was that was that the "X" does not indicate shockproofedness (if that's a word). Sorry if I wasn't clear.
You're right man, it's doesn't!
Ummm no love for the UE MEGABOOM. Best sounding Bluetooth speaker I've come across, and plus it's IPX7
Posted with my awesome Gold S6 Edge+
I had a megaboom, but gave it too a friend. I now have the Boom2 and must say the sound is better than the megaboom until you try to crank it to max volume ... I think they promoted the better of UE devices in my opinion
Which one is suitable for use in shower? Local shops aren't able to recommend me anything
What speaker is in the main photo for the article?
I think that is a different braven speaker
It appears to be an Inateck MercuryBox. I only clicked on the article to see what speaker the image was of. It looks pretty cool. http://www.androidcentral.com/inateck-mercurybox-waterproof-speaker-review
I've had a chance to try out the Nyne Rock (65 W) and read a few reviews of the smaller Nyne Rebel (40 W). They pack quite a punch at a decent price.
I was coming to mention these, the rock is solid
JBL flip 3-best value for money. Amazing sound. External bass radiators are a pleasure to watch.
Agreed, i bought a JBL Flip 3 for my daughter 2 month ago. For a speaker at this size, the sound quality is very good, and it fits easily in a jacketpocket or a small bag. I will definitely recommend this speaker.
Yea definitely one of the best.
Agree. Mine works and sounds really good. I am placing in the bottle holder when cycling. One mention: do not drink it
Sony Z5
I actually have two of them. I linked them together using the JBL app for a party and they sounded great!
I know my Jambox Mini isn't water resistant that I know of but I just sit it between the liner shower curtain and the outer curtain so that water doesn’t get on it with some tape under it to keep it from vibrating off the edge. Saves me a few bucks.. Lol
Oontz Angle 3 is great too. Won't break the bank either. Really great sound.
Thank you for this, very helpful!
