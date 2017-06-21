Choose a great water-resistant Bluetooth speaker and singing in the shower will sound better than ever!

Bluetooth speakers are one of the most convenient ways to listen to music from pretty much any device. If you get yourself a water-resistant one, you don't have to worry about it getting wet. Enjoy a poolside singalong by getting yourself a quality, water-resistant Bluetooth speaker. We've rounded up some of our favorites!

UE Wonderboom

UE's latest water-resistant Bluetooth speaker is cute as a button! The Wonderboom is a compact Bluetooth speaker with big sound, a lovely design, and an IPX7 rating, meaning it can be submerged in up to 1 meter of water for 30 minutes — it's perfect for the shower. I've been testing this speaker and have been very impressed with its low end. The bass is surprisingly warm for such a small unit, and its size, again, is perfect for the shower.

Given its size, the Wonderboom does have a bit of trouble at higher volumes, with clarity capping out around the halfway mark on my phone's volume. That being said, half my phone's volume is plenty loud outside the shower and almost too much in it, so you don't need to crank it at all.

It comes in six fun colors, and we'll just hope the price comes down below its current $100 to make it a bit more competitive.

See at Amazon

Braven BRV-X

The Braven BRV-X is built like a tank. It weighs about 1.5 pounds and is covered in a rubberized shockproof exterior that makes the BRV-X incredibly rugged.

It has a certified IPX7 waterproof rating allowing it to be fully submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes and function perfectly fine.

It has a built-in microphone and speaker, which allows you to respond to phone calls without getting out of the pool. It boasts a 12-hour battery life, which is more than serviceable for a day lounging by the pool. The Braven BRV-X will set you back about $200.

See at Amazon





UE Roll 2

The Ultimate Ears Roll 2 has an IPX7 rating, meaning submerging it in up to 3 feet of water for about half an hour won't cause any damage, so your daily showers won't affect it at all. Plus, on the back, it comes with a bungee cord loop, making it easy to wrap or tie the speaker around your curtain rod or shower head, so it stays out of your way while you're headbanging in the shower.

The UE Roll 2 comes with a couple of improvements over its predecessor model. It has better sound, regarding both volume and quality, than its predecessor, and it also has an increased Bluetooth range of 100 feet, meaning your phone or tablet doesn't even have to be in the hot, steamy bathroom while you're getting clean.

Priced at around $99, it's a tiny speaker with big sound that isn't too big of a blow to your bank account.

See UE Roll 2 at Amazon

Archeer portable outdoor speaker

This portable speaker is really great for people who want a speaker for camping, hiking, boating, or any other outdoor activities. It really embraces the portable side of things by being extremely light for being so rugged, meaning you can take it everywhere you go!

While the Archeer can't be submerged in water, its IP64 rating means it's extremely resistant to dust but still has splash protection all for $88.

It offers 12 hours of playing time, a built-in microphone for taking phone calls, and even a LED flashlight on the side making it perfect for night time use.

See at Amazon

Polk Audio BOOM Swimmer

This little speaker was conceived by the folks at Polk Audio to be as versatile as possible. The tail on the end of this tadpole-looking device is actually bendable to fit around shower curtain rods or swimming pool railings with ease.

The great thing about the swimmer is its waterproof rating makes it able to be submerged in up to three feet of water without suffering any damage. Perfect for the kids to play with in the pool or to hang up in your shower, the Swimmer sure knows how to deliver.

It is a little small compared to some of the other speakers we have featured in this round up; however, we all know size isn't everything.

See at Amazon

FUGOO Tough

FUGOO made this speaker to withstand a nuclear war. It has an extremely high waterproof and dustproof rating making it as close to mudproof, snowproof, and shockproof as a portable speaker can get.

It has a whopping 40 hours of battery life, meaning you can listen to your favorite tunes, podcasts, and audiobooks for as long as you need to between charges.

It has impressive sound, sporting six drivers on all four sides, it offers truly deep sounding 360 degree sound no matter which way it's facing. On top of being able to take phone calls it also has Google Now compatibility, meaning all your questions can be answered with the tap of a button. Bluetooth not working so well? There's an AUX port on the back for wired playback.

The FUGOO Tough will cost you around $114.

See at Amazon

UE Boom 2

The UE Boom 2 does its best to live up to its onomatopoeic name by offering impressive 360-degree sound in a small package. Its waterproof rating allows it to be submerged in three feet of water for 30 minutes and come out the other side working just fine. On top of being heavily water-resistant, it also is protected against dirt and mud and give you the ability to hand-wash the speaker with warm soapy water in order to clean it.

It has a battery life of 15 hours, and a Bluetooth range of 100 feet giving you more than enough time and space to enjoy your favorite sounds. Plus, if you find yourself lacking the power you want from just one UE Boom 2, you can set up another Boom 2 to make a stereo pair and really blow the roof off. It can also be entirely controlled from an app so you don't need to even move to turn up the volume or skips songs.

The UE Boom 2 comes with a $199 price tag.

See at Amazon

JBL Flip 3

The JBL Flip 3 is a small, but powerful speaker that doesn't hurt the wallet as much as some of the other selections we have featured. It offers clear sound and a well-balanced mix of highs and lows in order to give you a great listening experience.

The Flip 3 is able to accommodate non-Bluetooth playback with an AUX port and still has a very strong dust and water-resistant rating. You won't be able to fully submerge the Flip 3; however, it can withstand a decent drizzling of rain and some splashes from the pool.

You even have the ability to pair Flip 3's together through the JBL connect app, meaning you can listen to your favorite jams even louder and in stereo!

Overall, for the price of the JBL Flip 3 ($99), it's a very solid speaker that will work for all your indoor and outdoor sound needs.

See at Amazon

Do you use a water-resistant speaker?

Do you have any experience with water-resistant speakers? Sound off in the comments below and let us know which ones you like and why!