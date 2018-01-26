Whether you want a classy analog display or prefer something a bit more functional, these are the best watch faces for the Fitbit Ionic.

The Fitbit Ionic is one of the more sports-centric wearables on the market right now, and while it's great for tracking your runs, stairclimber sessions, etc., it's also just a darn good smartwatch. The Fitbit app is where you'll go to download new apps and watch faces for your Ionic, and today, we're talking about the latter of those two things.

Trying out new watch faces has always been something I've enjoyed with smartwatches, and despite its young age, there are already quite a lot to choose from for the Ionic.

Without further ado, these are my personal favorites.

Arc

The Fitbit Ionic is a device that's motivated me to keep moving throughout the day, and one of the watch faces that's helped me do this is Arc. Arc is a watch face that was first introduced on the Fitbit Blaze, and it's the one that's typically loaded up on my Ionic whenever I'm headed to the gym.

Arc displays the time at the very top in a large format that's very easy to read, and below this are icons for your steps, heart rate, calories burned, stairs climbed, and active minutes. Circles will close around these icons as you move throughout the day so you can easily keep an eye on the progress you've made, and tapping anywhere on the Ionic's screen will replace the time with a more specific readout of the various icons. Even better, you can choose between a few different colors to customize Arc's appearance to your exact liking.

Retro-Sunset

For fans of the 1980s, Retro-Sunset is a watch face you'll want to rock on your wrist 24/7. The time is large with a stylized sun behind it, and below this is a group of mountains. The bottom is a black background with pink and turquoise neon lights that are constantly moving as if you were running straight through Tron, and the whole aesthetic is plain awesome.

In addition to the sweet looks, Retro-Sunset also has some added functionality. If you tap anywhere on the screen, you can replace the time to view your steps, distance, and calories burned.

Fitbit Labs Pets

There are a few different watch faces and apps available as part of Fitbit Labs, and my favorite to come out of this so far are the pets watch faces.

You can choose between four pets in total (two dogs and two cats), and after selecting one, you'll need to make sure you're getting your daily steps in order to keep your pet happy. Each pet needs at least eight treats per day, and one treat is equal to 10% of your daily step goal. Walking more and more will keep your pet happy and content, but slacking off will make it sad and leave your Ionic.

There are indicators for your pet's happiness and a treat counter in the bottom left and right corners, and you can even interact with your virtual pet my tapping on the Ionic's screen.

Arcs

During my time with the Apple Watch about a year ago, one of my favorite features was the activity rings. I found these to be extremely encouraging to keep moving in order to close them, and this is somewhat mimicked with the Arcs watch face.

Time is presented in a digital fashion in the center, and surrounding this are rings that represent the current time. If you tap on the screen of the Ionic, the rings will change to represent your steps, calories, and heart-rate. It's not a perfect copy, but it's a clean-looking watch face that works incredibly well.

Moment

If you just want a watch face that's simple, elegant, and still provides a decent amount of info on the Ionic's screen, Moment is a really solid choice. The time is shown at the top, the date resides below it, and at the very bottom is a live readout of your current heart-rate. Next to this is an indicator to show you how many steps you've taken, but you can tap on the screen to change this to calories burned, distance walked, stairs climbed, and active minutes.

There are also six different colors to choose from, including black, white, navy, purple, green, and red that change both the text and background of the watch face.

Your choices

Did I miss any watch faces you've been rocking on your Ionic? Let me know what your top picks are in the comments below!

