It's always worth starting out with any cases made by Samsung itself since they're always the most premium options for your new phone. This case is unlike any other wallet case on this list, as it allows you to receive notifications right on the front cover via LEDs. That way you can check the time, see what that latest notification is about, and respond to incoming calls or alarms with a swipe. On the inside, you'll find a card slot for storing your ID or credit cards. Because it's made from Samsung and features those cool LEDs on the front cover, this thing is quite pricey at around $60 depending on the color you want. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Case Mate Wallet Folio Case

When you think of leather cases, you likely imagine a folio wallet case as it's the most common style. Consider this option from Case Mate which features a classic folio design with multiple card slots, a see-through slot for your ID, and a side pocket for storing cash. The integrated case holds your phone in place while the front flap keeps your display protected when closed. Case Mate backs their products with a lifetime warranty and you can get your case for either the Galaxy S9 or S9+ for $60. See at Amazon ProCase Leather Wallet Case

Want that genuine leather look at half the price? Check out this wallet case from ProCase. Made with genuine leather, this case offers two card slots on the inside, a pocket for storing cash and receipts, and also features a magnetic closure to keep things secure. Like other folio-style wallet cases on this list, it can be folded over to be used as a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. Available in three color options, this case looks great and will keep your Galaxy S9 protected for just $30. Also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Spigen Slim Armor CS Case

Want a wallet case but not a fan of leather or folio-style cases? Check out the sneaky and durable Slim Armor CS case from Spigen. Instead of storing cards in the front flap, the Spigen Slim Armor uses a hidden compartment in the back plate to keep up to two cards and some cash secure. No one will know that your phone is hiding anything at a glance giving you a bit of extra peace of mind with a minimalist case that is still designed first and foremost to keep your phone safe. You can get it in black for $15 or in alternative color options for $17, and it's also available for the Galaxy S9+. See at Amazon Poetic Nubuck Credit Card Slot Case

Poetic is known for making some pretty bold design decisions for their cases, and they certainly came up with something pretty unique with the Nubuck case. This unique looking case combines a sturdy TPU shell with perforated PU leather around the bottom half of the case, which holds the card slot that can store up to 2 cards at a time. To access your cards, you pull the tab on the back to pop the cards out, allowing you to keep your cards private with the pull tab blending into the design of the phone. Storing the cards on the back of the phone may impede with wireless charging but if you run into any issues simply remove the cards and you should be good to go. This is also one of the more affordable cases on this list at just $13, so if you're after a unique leather case for your Galaxy S9 or Galaxy S9+, this is the case for you! See at Amazon GOOSPERY Canvas Diary Wallet Case