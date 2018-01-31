What are the best wallet cases for the Galaxy Note 8

With a wallet case, you can cut down on your daily carry by keeping your most important cards and cash all with your Galaxy Note 8. Coupled with Samsung or Android Pay, it's really all you'd need anyways to pay for most things in your day-to-day life. So ditch your old wallet and get a wallet case for your phone!

Samsung LED Wallet Cover

Samsung is always good for creating cases that feature some awesomely unique features for its phones, and few are as cool as the LED Wallet Cover.

This brilliantly designed case blends screen protection with functionality, allowing you to see the current time and view notifications via LEDs without exposing the screen — all you do is press the power button and presto! This case also features an interior pocket for storing your cash or cards, which can help you cut down on your pocket carry.

If you want a super sleek-looking wallet case that's made by Samsung itself, you can enjoy this great case for just $60.

Nomad Folio Wallet Case

Nomad is brand that's been making quality leather smartphone cases for some time now, and while they primarily cater to the iPhone crowd they offer a folio wallet case for the Note 8.

It's all in the details here. From the brown leather exterior to the fine stitching, the Nomad case screams high class. On the inside there's a microfiber lining for both looks and durability, along with card slots for up to six cards and folded cash.

Designed to keep your phone safe and stylish, you can get get the Nomad wallet case from Best Buy for just $50.

Spigen Slim Armor CS

If you want the functionality of a wallet case that doesn't look like a wallet case at all, you need to check out the Spigen Slim Armor CS ($16). From the front, it looks like a standard phone case, but on the back, you'll find a hidden compartment where you can store two cards — say a credit card and your photo ID — or a reserve of cash.

It's the best of both world for those who want a more traditional-looking case but also want the option to have some emergency cash on hand without needing to bring a whole wallet.

ProCase Genuine Leather Wallet Case

The ProCase wallet case includes three card slots, but based on reviews, the slots can easily handle more than one card — and you might find your cards slip out too easily otherwise. But your phone will never slip out, thanks to the form-fitting inner shell, which should offer great protection from shocks and drops on the corners and edges.

Get yours from Amazon starting at $28 for the black leather model and up to $30 for the flashy red leather model.

Griffin Survivor Clear Wallet

So maybe you like the added functionality of a wallet case, but hate how all the options out there cover up the phone's design. It's a valid concern, and one that Griffin Technology has addressed with its Survivor Clear Wallet.

On the back is a rugged TPU clear case that will keep your phone secure while the front cover, made of polycarbonate, features three card slots on the inside. It's a great, minimalist option for someone looking for a slim case that also includes wallet features. Get yours for just $25!

Spigen Wallet S

Spigen also has a more traditional folio-style wallet case for the Note 8 and it's a really solid option. Made with synthetic leather that feels pretty genuine, this case has all the features you'd want including three card slots and a sturdy polycarbonate shell that keeps your phone secure.

The front flap is kept closed with a magnetic strap, and can also fold over to become a kickstand for hands-free media viewing. You get get one for just $16.

Ringke Slim Case w/ slot card holder

Ringke's slim case for the Note 8 is pretty basic as you'd expect, but it has included a pretty nice accessory for cutting down your daily carry.

Along with this ultra thin case that only adds about 2mm of bulk to your phone, Ringke includes an adhesive card slot holder that's capable of holding two cards — say your photo ID and a credit card. It's the perfect accessory for traveling or going out to the bar if you want to keep your carry light.

This one-piece case is made of rugged polycarbonate, which keeps your phone safe from bumps and scuffs while keeping the sleek design intact. You can get it in classic black for just $8, or opt for a powder blue or salmon pink option for $10.

Story Leather

The Note 8 is a premium flagship that deserves a premium case to match. If you're looking for a hand-crafted wallet case made of genuine leather (and you've got money to burn), you need to check out Story Leather's website.

It makes high-quality leather cases for smartphones including the Note 8 and they're really something special. You get to chose between 50 different leather colors and textures, as you're able to create a case that's unique to you and your phone. There's a ton of different styles to choose from, but because you're here for a wallet case, we've linked to the book-style case here.

Starting at $99, it's damn expensive, but you are paying for a handcrafted product here that's custom-made to your specifications. Have your Note 8 stand out from the rest while also keeping it protected with a case from Story Leather.

What are your top picks?

These are our picks for the best wallet cases, but we want to know your thoughts. Have you tested a case that didn't make our list? let us know in the comments below!