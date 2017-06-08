So long as you have a decent dock, standing your PlayStation 4 up vertically isn't a problem.

While your PlayStation 4 console has a sturdy base to sit on horizontally, there is a way to save some space on the entertainment center. By using a dock, you can easily ensure that, when standing vertically, your console is stable and ready to give you access to your games, music, and movies.

Keten Vertical Stand

When it comes to saving space on your entertainment center, moving your console so that it is standing is a solid choice that can help to give the illusion of decluttering. The Keten Vertical Stand for the slim PlayStation 4 model is a great example of how to do this right.

You get the stand, which will securely hold your system in place, along with a few bells and whistles to help you out. This includes two fans and multiple USB ports that can be used to charge your controllers, all of which are powered by a USB port. There is even a fold-out tray, which can display your games so that you always know where to find them.

Ortz PS4 Vertical Stand

The Ortz Vertical Stand has a slightly bolder look than some of its competitors, with a wide, hexagonal shape to its vertical stand. This isn't just made to save you some space, although it certainly does that by letting you safely move your PlayStation 4 console to a vertical position.

Ortz is also powered by a USB that includes two extra ports for charging your controllers, as well as a built-in cooling element to help keep your system a bit cooler during those marathon gaming sessions.

Official PlayStation Vertical Stand

Sometimes you just want the product that's going to get the job done, without having to consider any additional bells or whistles. If that's the case when it comes to looking at vertical docks for your PlayStation 4, then the Sony Vertical Stand is probably the one you'll want to look at.

It's a single-piece stand, built by Sony for the PlayStation 4 console. There aren't any additional features here of any kind, just a small stand that won't be grabbing attention or creating more clutter for you in the long run.

Tosa Blue Light Stand

There aren't many ways that you can make your PlayStation 4 console look slicker when you've got it in a vertical dock, but the Tosa Blue Light Stand can definitely help. This stand is pretty low-key, until you plug in the USB that powers it.

As you might guess, the stand has a light bar, which glows the same blue as your console does when it is active and being used, giving this accessory a bit more flair than some of the other stands on our list. It also includes several USB ports, which means you can easily charge your extra controllers without having to argue about where everything plugs in.

Have you gone vertical?

Vertical stands can help you to save some room if you are rearranging your entertainment center, as well as being a great way to ensure that all of your controllers are charged and ready for when you want to play. Have you been considering a vertical stand? Is there an excellent stand we didn't cover that we should know about? Be sure to leave us a comment and let us know about it!