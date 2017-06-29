Want a new Verizon phone? See what the largest operator in the United States has to offer. Whether you're an existing Verizon subscriber looking to upgrade, or you're thinking of coming over to Verizon and want to know what its phone selection looks like out, we're here to help you. We've put together our list of the best phones Verizon has to offer. Check out the linked reviews to learn more about each device featured below. If you're ready to pull the trigger, we've also included handy links to take you directly to Verizon. Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

Google Pixel

LG G6

Samsung Galaxy S7/S7 edge

Motorola Moto Z2 Play Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

The best smartphone on the market right now is the Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ not only because it packs a ton of fantastic features into one stylish chassis, but also by virtue of the fact that it's the phone everyone knows about. You'll see it at the carrier store with its giant display; you'll see it on TV during commercial breaks; and you'll see it advertised on billboards around your city. So, what's everyone talking about? The Galaxy S8 is a stunning, nearly bezel-less mobile device fueled by the latest Snapdragon 835 processor and 4GB of RAM. It comes in two configurations: a 5.7-inch version with a 3000mAh batter, or a 6.2-inch version with a 3500mAh battery. There's definitely a difference in size between the two devices, too, so consider heading over to your nearest Verizon store, where you can try them both on. Curious about what else there is to the Galaxy S8 and S8+? Have we got a review for you! Samsung Galaxy S8 review Made up your mind? Buy it from Verizon: See the GS8 at Verizon See the GS8+ at Verizon Google Pixel

The Google Pixel is not just a great phone; it's a duo of phones in different sizes that both pack some serious power. Available as the 5-inch Pixel and the 5.5-inch Pixel XL, Google's strategy with its first home-built device is clear: simplicity and speed. And it delivers. The design may not be particularly inspiring — though it is clearly "inspired" by other devices on the market — but the Pixel has some very solid specifications, including a Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of RAM, and either 32GB or 128GB of storage. The 12.3MP rear camera is a big improvement over last year's Nexus 6P, too, and thanks to some Google Magic, it's one of the fastest out there. On the software side, Google Assistant is a tentpole feature that shouldn't be overlooked, especially if you're already invested in Google's services. It's smart right now, letting you ask all sorts of questions, and it's still getting better with each passing day. Google Pixel review Made up your mind? Buy the Google Pixel from Verizon. See the Pixel at Verizon See the Pixel XL at Verizon L6 G6

LG did away with the strange modular concept practiced in last year's G5 and opted for a stylish, nearly bezel-less aluminum model instead. The G6 comes with a 5.7-inch 18:9 LCD display, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor, 4GB of storage, 32GB of RAM (in addition to an expansion slot), and a 3300mah battery. It's also water resistant, so yes, you can use it by the pool. The LG G6's dual 13-megapixel cameras are fun to use, too, particularly if you're the outdoorsy type who would appreciate the aid of a wide-angle camera for neat social media shots. The 5-megapixel front-facing camera is also a solider performer when it comes to making you look good. Need some more details? LG G6 review Or buy it right now through the Verizon site: See the G6 at Verizon Samsung Galaxy S7