Unlocked phones are becoming more popular, but the prices often prevent some from being able to afford the initial investment. Prime Day has brought some steep discounts to several unlocked Android phones, and you won't want to miss these deals. From Samsung's latest and greatest, the Galaxy S8, to Amazon's Prime exclusive phones, there is likely a deal here for everyone in the market.
- Samsung Galaxy S8 w/ Gear VR & fast charge wireless stand - $624.99 (Normally $869.97)
- Huawei Mate 9 - $449.99 (Normally $599.99)
- Honor 8 - $299.99 (Normally $449.99)
- Moto G Plus (32GB) - $154.99 (Normally $229.99)
- Moto G Plus (64GB) - $179.99 (Normally $299.99)
There are likely to be more deals throughout the day, so be sure to check back frequently for the most up-to-date list!
SanDisk 256GB microSD card is down to $105. It typically goes for $145+. https://t.co/51uapwIaWJ— Thrifter (@ThrifterDaily) July 11, 2017
Uh... those ad supported prime exclusives are not part of Prime day. They're the same price throughout the year, so there's no extra benefit buying them today.
There is a benefit they are reduced the G5 goes for 32/64 185/239 prime day is 154/180.......read
Hmm some good deals especially the G5 plus 64 GB at $179 is a great phone for that price.