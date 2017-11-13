Unlimited plans are back, but which one is the best?
All four major U.S. carriers offer an unlimited data plan again. After years of hearing how they were unable to provide unlimited data to every customer and maintain the quality of service they wanted, new technology and a more competitive market means a 180-degree turnaround was in order and here we are.
We've previously written about how most people just don't need unlimited data, and you should have a look if you have any questions about how much you should spend or how much data you need. But if you're sure you need all the data you can get each and every month, let's look at which company you should give your business to. We'll start with a quick look at what each company has to offer and what it will cost you.
AT&T
|Feature
|Cost
|Price for single line
|$90 for Unlimited Plus
$60 for Unlimited Choice (data speeds are capped at 3M/s)
|Price for two lines
|$145 for Unlimited Plus
$115 for Unlimited Choice
|Additional lines
|$20 each (wearables are $10)
Features
There are a few differences between the plans, so let's break each down.
Unlimited Plus
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- 10 GB mobile hotspot (tethering)
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
- Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)
- Unlimited music and video streaming with optional Stream Saver for less data use
- $25 monthly credit for DirecTV services
- Free HBO subscription
Unlimited Choice
- Unlimited talk, text, and data
- Data speeds capped at 3Mbps
- Standard definition video streaming
- Unlimited talk and text to Canada and Mexico
- Advanced messaging between compatible phones on the AT&T network
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico with free Roam North America Feature (if more than 50% of use is outside the U.S. the plan can be terminated)
- $25 monthly credit for DirecTV services
- Free HBO subscription
Like most carriers, the monthly fees don't include tax or regulatory fees and you may have other costs if you get your phone from AT&T.
Sprint
|Feature
|Cost
|Price for single line
|$60
|Price for two lines
|$100
|Additional lines
|Free (with the current promotion) for phones
Tablets are $25 per month
Sprint Unlimited Freedom plan details
- Unlimited talk, text, and data (with certain restrictions)
- Unlimited data for streaming video up to 1080p
- Unlimited data for gaming up to 8Mbps
- Unlimited data for streaming music up to 1.5Mbps
- 10GB high-speed mobile hotspot with VPN and P2P support
- Add a tablet with unlimited data for $25 per month
Note: These features apply only to new accounts.
Again, you'll need to pay taxes and fees on top of these prices and equipment fees aren't included.
T-Mobile
|Feature
|Cost
|Price for single line
|$70
|Price for two lines
|$120
|Additional lines
|$140 for three lines
$20 each for more
These prices include taxes and all fees
T-Mobile has a lot of feature fine print that goes with their T-Mobile ONE plan, and it might make a difference:
- 200MB of roaming data per month
- Unlimited talk, text, and data in Canada and Mexico
- One hour of free Gogo in-flight Wi-Fi and unlimited texting on enabled flights
- Unlimited data and texting in over 140 locations at 2x speed (264kbps) (limited time offer)
- Netflix streaming included
T-Mobile also offers two Plus add-ons that are worth a mention here:
The $10 monthly T-Mobile ONE Plus add-on includes everything from the standard ONE plan plus the following:
- Unlimited HD video streaming
- 10GB of high-speed data tethering per month
- Unlimited in-flight data on all Gogo-enabled flights
- T-Mobile Visual Voicemail
- T-Mobile Name ID
The $25 T-Mobile ONE Plus International add-on includes everything from the ONE Plus plan and adds the following:
- Unlimited international calling to landlines in over 70 countries and mobile numbers in more than 30 countries
Unlimited high-speed mobile hotspot
Everything you need to know about T-Mobile's unlimited plans
- See plans at T-Mobile
Verizon
Verizon offers two tiers of unlimited plans. Here's the breakdown.
Go Unlimited
Go Unlimited is the cheaper of the unlimited plans, aimed at users that don't necessarily need the fastest performance at all times or high-quality video streaming.
- One line: $75/month
- Two lines: $65 per line/month
- Three lines: $50 per line/month
- Four or more lines lines: $40 per line/month
Paper-free billing and $5/mo AutoPay discounts apply.
The Go Unlimited plan offers unlimited LTE data, but you're subject to reduced speeds (throttling) when the network is congested. Verizon may choose to throttle at any time of the billing cycle, which is unlike most other unlimited plans that only do so after a certain amount of data is used.
On Go Unlimited, all video streaming is capped at 480p on phones and 720p on tablets. And while the Go Unlimited plans offer unlimited mobile hotspot (tethering), the speed is capped at 600kbps, which is likely too slow for most people do anything other than browsing the web — slowly.
As of November 3, 2017, customers can pay $10 per line to remove streaming restrictions and have video delivered at its original resolution.
Beyond Unlimited
Beyond Unlimited is basically Verizon's original unlimited plan with some slight tweaks.
- One line: $85/month
- Two lines: $80 per line/month
- Three lines: $60 per line/month
- Four or more lines: $50 per line/month
Paper-free billing and $5/mo AutoPay discounts apply.
The Beyond Unlimited plan offers unlimited LTE data, but you're subject to reduced speeds (throttling) at times of network congestion if you exceed 22GB in a billing cycle (customers that sign up on a two-year contract get 25GB per month before throttling).
Video streaming is capped at 720p on phones and 1080p on tablets. Mobile hotspot use is unlimited, with 15GB of LTE data in each billing cycle. Laptops or other devices used through the hotspot have a 1080p hard cap for streaming video.
As of November 3, 2017, customers can pay $10 per line to remove streaming restrictions and have video delivered at its original resolution.
The best unlimited wireless plan
There are a few things in common with all four carriers: The listed prices in all advertisements are for customers who use autopay for their monthly bill. Each carrier can slow down your data to 3G speeds once you hit an invisible cap on data, which is right around 20GB per line. And no carrier guarantees great coverage, no matter what their coverage maps might say.
T-Mobile offers the best unlimited plan in the U.S.
Overall, T-Mobile has the best unlimited plan you can buy. We considered price, coverage, and features equally and while we can't say T-Mobile will work for everyone, it's where you should look first. Here's how we reached the decision.
Which companies offer the coverage you need? Having a cheap cell phone bill isn't so great if your phone doesn't work where you need it to work. There are large areas of the U.S. where T-Mobile has no coverage at all but for the most part, these are rural areas. While we think rural areas are awesome, we can't ignore that T-Mobile does offer coverage where most people live. As always, if total overall coverage is your main criteria when buying an unlimited plan, you should have a look at Verizon.
How much are your monthly taxes and fees going to be? In some places, these extra fees will add up. When you add upwards of $30 (or more) to each month's bill, T-Mobile bundling them into the plan price might make a difference. Once you add in all the fees that find their way into your monthly bill, there probably won't be much difference between Sprint and T-Mobile unless you have three or more lines. Sprint is cheaper, but T-Mobile picking up the tab for those fees makes a big difference.
Do you need any of the other services that come with a particular plan? If you have to pay extra for things like texting or calling people in other countries be sure to add those costs into the price unless it's included in the plan. T-Mobile offers roaming data, calls, texts and data in all of North America as well as texting and data in 140 other places around the world. They even offer free in-flight Wi-Fi with Gogo. This is a great set of useful extras.
The best news is that everything here is subject to change at any time! Because the market has become so competitive for unlimited data, companies will constantly be adjusting prices and features. When one company makes a move the rest will soon follow with their own new pricing or other offers.
Updated November 2017: This article was updated with the latest plan details, but T-Mobile still gets the number one pick.
Best Unlimited Data Plan
Why I changed to T-Mobile : I was a verizon customer for 25 years. Always paid my bill on time. Then a couple of years ago when the galaxy note 4 came out, I went into Verizon with cash so I could stay on my unlimited data plan. The rep told me that I could not even with cash. SHE LIED. When I found out, they made it so difficult for me, that I just caved since I wasn't using much more than 10 gigs of data anyway. Then, after my daughter's IPhone died, we went to replace it. When I got my first bill, it had gone up almost 30.00 for her line. The response, "well, you're on a different contract now.". Really? So last Christmas, I took 1 of my lines and tried it on T-mobile. I carried both my Verizon and T-mobile phones everywhere I went for 1 full year. The result was amazing. T-Mobile actually had faster data and just as good reception as Verizon. So I made the switch. Not only is my whole family happier with the T-mobile service, but my monthly bill went from 245.00 month with 10 gigs, to 150.00 month all unlimited, all inclusive. And the only one who can change my plan is me.
You know that VZW - and it's parent Verizon, haven't even been around for 25 years, right? If you were trying to add credibility to your comment, that wasn't the way to do it.
Everyone's had horror stories with carriers. Most of us have jumped between carriers multiple times due to bad CS. Go where you feel you're valued and what works for you. You'll probably be back there at some point when T-Mobile does something to tick you off.
Jerry, Sprint allows their customers for texting to outside of USA for free.
Mint should be the winner here - just by the number of ads that showed up.
They should do a follow up article and use MVNO's and THEN compare the best 2 plans from Post Paid and Pre-Paid. I mean, how is it that Cricket's unlimited is better than AT&T's lower Unlimited plan (8mb vs 3mb capping)?
I believe Cricket is turning on the 3mb slowdown as well....which you can turn off. Didn't look like you could turn it off on ATT's own unlimited plan. I'm on a $40+tax 6gb ATT GoPhone plan. I turned off the 3mb slowdown and got my speed back.
cricket is at&t
Error with the deprioitization for TMobile. Most carriers deprioritize you at 22GB. TMobile doesn't do it until 30GB. A fair amount more...
So many purchase justification comments about Verizon
You mention that "each carrier slows down your data to 3G speeds once you hit a cap on data, which is right around 20GB per line."That seems like it should be more prominent, and the actual cap noted for each carrier. They also seem to phrase that 'caveat' differently, some insist it is only when other traffic warrants it, others seem to just keep it as a option at their whim. Just making up these numbers, so don't take this as actual, but is it better to get a T-Mobile 20G plan which is throttled after 20G with no overage charges, or an unlimited plan which is de-prioritized after 20G? I still think calling these plans 'unlimited' with the de-prioritization caveat is hype. It's like an all-you-can eat buffet limiting you to getting additional food in a shot glass after the first two plates. Technically unlimited, but satisfying?
It's actually 30 with TMobile and it's deprioritization, not throttling
Metro PCS 2 lines for $80 is the best unlimited plan unless you live in the sticks and T-Mobile coverage is poor.
The beauty of the UK. Sim only 12 months. Three sell for £30 unlimited everything just mobile hotspot is capped at 30gb per month. Includes international roaming for 80 countries including the US.
Three lines on Verizon is $160, not $162.
There's an error in the article or the author didn't do the research well.
Sprint ALSO offers free text and data in 140 countries - same countries as TM. Speeds are great, but it's free and gets the job done for messaging and getting around.
I know why att capped the "cheaper" unlimited (to upsell the other unlimited plan) but if they would up the speed (to even match crickets 8 mb/s I would switch to the cheaper unlimited plan. Maybe one day they will up the speeds, can't see them keeping it that low when 5G arrives.
It's only a good deal if I get coverage
Switching back to ATT soon as we get or $600 portin mastercard from tmobile for 4 lines, which they conveniently forgot they owed us. In northern VA, tmobile signal building penetration is terrible, can't call my daughter or vice versa at her school. Unacceptable. Plus, no using data while on a call. Example, Google maps data while driving disappears if you make a voice call. Never happened to me on Verizon or ATT. Plus, tmobile charges for calls to voice conference meeting lines that are free on ATT. Goodbye.
You got that right I live in Central Ky and TMo sucks outside the city. When it rains no service at all, indoors same thing. Drive home through the country dropped calls. Bad advertising as how they beat their competition in coverage.
Rain has ZERO effect on cell phone reception. Haha what a ****
Don't forget, T-mobile just turned on their gigabit. Get a phone that uses this technology,, you'll be amazed. I just did a speed test. I went from 23mps to over 82mps.same building, same location.
Seems extremly expensive to me. In Sweden I pay around 50$/month for unlimited voice and texts and 29 GB/month (4G+ which normally means around 100 Mbit). From June 15th, the same conditions will apply in whole EU, meaning that the cost I pay in Sweden will be the same in Europe.
But you pay through the nose for everything else. The entire EU is about the size of the state of Texas
Europe 10,180,000 km square
Texas 695,226 km square
But same size.
The sizes of the United States and Europe compared. The area of the United States (including Alaska and Hawaii) is 9,161,923 km2, while the area of Europe is 3,788,027 km2. The United States is almost two and a half times the size of the European Union. France is slightly smaller than the state of Texas.
AT&T's plan is BY FAR the best if you have DirecTV and live in an area where T-Mobile sucks. Both of those pertain to me. T-Mobile has terrible service where I live - it's ok in my town, but if you dare ever leave our little town, your phone is a paperweight. And I have DirecTV so I get $25 off per month and now have HBO for free, too. So that's a $40 per month bonus I get now. I'd gladly take AT&T's plan over any of the others.
I would probably go for it for the HBO Go. I don't know what Direct TV Now is. Unfortunately, my employee discount does not apply, so it's a no go for me
Depends on lines too though. 3 lines on Verizon unlimited costs me LESS per line than what I paid on Cricket unlimited before porting back to Verizon on my family's plan when they brought back unlimited.
AT&T's plan also comes with HBOGO.
For a year.
Not necessarily. Nothing says that it's only for a year. http://about.att.com/story/unlimited_wireless_plan_hbo.html
https://www.engadget.com/2017/04/05/att-free-hbo-unlimited-wireless-deal/
The only thing that said a year limitation was if you signed up for DirecTV Now you got a free year of HBO. But that was completely unrelated to the Unlimited Bonus.
Yeah, T-Mobile doesn't have a 3rd line free option.
Does anyone know if DirecTV Now is included in that $25 off discount for AT&T?
Yes it is
Sweet thanks!
If you already have the discounted price for the go big package that was the launch deal, you cannot have both discounts. I was told that on the phone a few days ago.
Dam it...I do. Well that freaking sucks now I'll prob just go with Verizon
I love the competitive market, but a plan is not worth a dime if their coverage is terrible. These comparisons are only useful if you live in a populated city center. Head outside that area and not carriers are created equal. As enticing as T-Mobile seems to be so often, a zoom in on their coverage map admits that I cannot use my phone inside a structure like my house. In the real world dealing with their actual customers around my area, they say it's so bad you can't use it outside the structures either. All in all, I am [stuck] with Verizon as they are the only ones who cover me throughout the area I am in.
I'm so tired of this T-Mobile shilling. They might be the best value if you live in some hipster metropolitan area. Where I live they are absolute trash. I end traveling quite a bit throughout the year and I need something I know is going to work in most of the country. Verizon is my choice. AT&T would be my second choice. T-Mobile would be third. I would burn my money before I went with Sprint. This article doesn't even consider more than 2 lines. I have 5 lines currently, soon to be 7, and my family splits the cost of data and pays for each lines costs. This makes it considerably cheaper per person. In my opinion and experience Verizon has the best coverage and speeds in most areas on average. So far I haven't seen any throttling or degradation of service on Verizon unlimited.
😂 LOL. No sh*t. A great big +1.
My points exactly. I wish I had a chance to become a T-Mobile sheep, buttt they don't work outside of large cities in Louisiana sooo Verizon it is!
Exactly right. T-Mobile simply does not cut it in far too much of the country. Verizon > AT&T > T-Mobile /Sprint (if you actually get usable coverage).
Yea, it sucks when a certain company doesn't work, especially if it saves you money. I have t-mobile and my wife has att and I just drove from north central Florida to Tennessee, through mountains and valleys, I had almost no issues with t-mobile. In fact, the only place I lost my signal with t-mobile was in the national forests where even Verizon didn't work. Luckily t-mobile works for me, even outside the major city.
Anecdotal evidence can't be much of a factor here. Example: I live in a Verizon dead spot. I wish I didn't but I can't even get Verizon service at my address because the only coverage they offer is through a roaming agreement with US Cellular. I actually have to use Andrew's address to look at their website and "shop". That doesn't mean that Verizon isn;t the best carrier for coverage, just that it doesn;t work where I live.
Actual data says T-Mobile offers coverage for over 90% of Americans. That's what we have to go on in this case.
(incidentally, I did mention Verizon for coverage if T-Mobile doesn't work for you)
Jerry, 'actual data' includes roaming which is often Voice and text or only 3g data. That's simply not acceptable to most people and borders on false advertising. Yes you qualified your statement, but a carrier that isn't an option for so many of your readers should not qualify as being the best. This may change in 2 years when they actually get to use their new 600mhz spectrum. But for now their native coverage is just pitiful.
Where I work T-Mobile is the only one with LTE in the building, do I guess I should whine anytime someone says any other carrier is good?
Agreed. It's Bullshi+ & T-Mobile SUCKS in ALL of SoCal, The O.C. in particular & San Diego.
I have no issues with it in OC
Hipster? Really?
T Mobile pre-req=Live in a city.
Am I in a city?=do we have an airport, and would presidential candidates have a campaign stop there.
I just got back from Shanghai and it worked fine.
This reminds me of O brother where art though when he's trying to order his dapper dan. Apparently you're in a geographical oddity and you're 2 weeks from anything.
You forgot Sprint's $50 ends in June of 18. But it is cheaper than TMobile until then. I think Sprint is better since they have GoogleVoice free. So I don't have to sign up for "digits".
Google Voice is free anywhere. I have Google Voice and I use T-Mobile. Why would I pay for "Digits"?
My mistake. I meant Sprint gives GVoice on my main number, integrated with Sprint free. T-Mobile I'd need a new/different number that's treated differently than my main number.
Google Voice is NOT compatible with these plans. For a variety of reasons, all of which are due to technical issues with Sprints new network. (GV is Grand Central, which is using super old 20 year tech).
It's not compatible, but I'm using it on Sprint with that plan now? They also just added MMS so I'm not sure it's 20 year old tech either.
Does anyone know if AT&T allows corporate/employer discounts on the new unlimited plans? I am tempted to switch from my old unlimited plan, but I would end up with a higher bill
They do not. Verizon and att only allow military and veteran discounts on the unlimited plan.
Well that is beyond stupid. I would probably go straight for it if it didn't raise my plan
Thank you for doing the break down by single line and two lines! That's super helpful.
Cool. I tried to balance it between bing simple and giving enough info without having to click through the link to get all the details. Figured the price for multiple lines was worth adding in with a fancy little table
5 lines on Tmo all unlimted for $123 per month....i will take it! Thats before the kickback as well! :P
How?
Not sure if this is the case for the commenter above, but T-mobile used to basically give you anything to make you happy when they screwed up.
I ordered a 128GB GS6 edge phones for my wife and they ended up charging me for two. At full price, so I had to get that fixed quick :P . When I called them up, I ended up being able to get the international data package and unlimited tethering added to my old $30 unlimited Android plan through what they call loyalty packages.
They have scaled back on that from what I understand.
Obviously this comparison wasn't including MVNOs, but I'm really happy with Crickets unlimited plan. AT&TS coverage and great prices. My 5 line plan with 2 unlimited lines is $140 otd. Their speeds are limited to 8mbps, but I haven't had a single time that I've desired more speed on mobile. Everything from YouTube to browsing works fantastic. Buy unlocked and you can have great phones on a great inexpensive carrier. Saving $1700/yr over my old Verizon plan.
I tried Cricket for a while, too.
Agree. They have a great way to get what's essentially a good AT&T unlimited plan for less. My only problem was how it worked when AT&T was overcrowded. Seems like Cricket gets pushed to the back of any QoS scheduling when there are more people than towers can support at one time. That's more of an MNVO thing that just a Cricket thing, tho.
As long as I wasn't trying to use Cricket at Google I/O or an Oriole's game, it was all good :)
Considering cricket is not an mvno!!
Technically may or may not be. I don't really know. But to the end user it is the same experience as one. Major carrier network, prepaid only, some limitations and as Jerry said low priority to the carrier postpaid customers. What's the difference other than ownership?
Yeah, the 200MB roaming data with T-Mobile gets used instantly here in Minnesota because their 4G LTE coverage is lacking outside of larger MN cities.
No thanks.
One other perk with T-Mobile: you can opt in for a discount if you use under 2GB in one month. No penalty if you go over, but if you have more than one line and one doesn't usually use much data, it takes another $10 off the bill.
KickBack is the name of it, great feature. I get $20 a month off because of two lines, one for a kid and one for a senior citizen
T-Mobile isn't doing that 3rd line free anymore are they?
I just tried to find that promo as well and do not see it.
They ran that promo for the last week of March, I think, and that was it. I'm not sure why/how Jerry thought it was still going on.
I was just there today and it's still going on.
Cool, I don't see it online but it's still going on in store? Thanks
Because I asked :)
One thing all 4 carriers have in common: they edit their websites very frequently to make sure you get the message they want you to hear that day. I would never sign up for service without walking into a corporate-owned store and getting all the details because you will never get them from the web.
Great advice! I have been an AT&T customer for my business for 19 years..... I would have never thought of changing
but recently was browsing a corporate Verizon store and when the manager found out I had 9 lines... She said "just a minute".
She went back behind the counter and pulled out a book and showed me I could update to Verizon with all new Moto Z Forces, Pixels, etc. for free and service for $130 less a month than I am paying IF I stay two years. It isn't a 2 year contract but you have to stay that long or pay retail for the phones . Only "catch" I found was you had to pay TAXES on all the retail prices on the "free" phones up front... which is something like $930.
The data was a better deal too... though without looking at the quote sheet I don't remember what was offered....
Of course... this was all "limited time availability" and my quote was 3 weeks ago. We'll see....
I'm thinking of leaving AT&T. I now wonder if AT&T will do anything to keep my business.???
A "corporate" owned store? Seriously? This article is an awful shill for T-Mobile in the first place. But this comment alone really grinds my gears.
Hey Jerry! "Corporate" owned stores are going away! In the Mid-Atlantic, some "corporate" stores have already been turned over and transitioned to authorized retailers. Many of whom are locally owned.
Your beloved T-Mobile is in on this practice with an example like authorized retailer "Wireless Vision" as well as Verizon and AT&T with authorized retailer "Portables". Check out sites like layoff.com for more evidence. I'm in the Mid-Atlantic so I've experienced this.
Your ARROGANCE is appalling Jerry. You're flat out ignoring what may be a locally owned business just under the assumption a "corporate" store is more knowledgeable or better trained. That's flat out false and outrageous. You're not even helping the economy. Just shop on Amazon, jerk.
In this day and age, authorized retailers have checks and balances such as audits and the same policies and point of sale systems as carrier "corporate" stores. That's why corporate stores are fewer and far between! In fact, in North Carolina, AT&T authorized retailers actually have the exact same individual as area manager as "corporate" stores.
This article, and your comment absolutely suck.
Not sure if it's a local thing, I asked at a local corporate store yesterday and they tittle me that promo ended in March.
No, all of this information is wrong. Jerry is just wrong. You're correct.
For sure! Also Sprint is no longer offering those rates to new customers. It's now $70 for 1st line $65 on promo now, w/ $5 autopay discount to $60). Also it's Fifth free line now.
"Unlimited"