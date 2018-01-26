Shield TV is the best Android TV box you can get. You need a remote control that complements it.
So you've got an NVIDIA Shield TV. Congrats — you own the own Android TV box I think you should consider purchasing. And along with Shield TV comes a sexy little remote control. So little, in fact, that I can't find mine anymore. It's probably somewhere in the house — but damned if I know where.
The good news is that there are some really good replacements for it.
Let's take a gander, shall we?
The NVIDIA Shield Game Controller
This is sort of a two birds, one stone sort of thing. NVIDIA's own gaming controller runs $59 and does everything that the candy bar remote does. Well, it does way more, actually, since it's got a D-Pad and a couple sticks and more buttons than you'll know what to do with.
If you're at all considering gaming on the Shield TV, I'd just pick up one of these first things and maybe put the included remote control in a drawer for safe-keeping.
Logitech Harmony Companion
This little $140 wonder is my favorite universal remote, hands-down. It comes with the Harmony Hub, so it'll hook into the internet via your Wi-Fi and do all the connected home stuff. And it also does Bluetooth connections, which is important because that's how it'll end up talking to the Shield TV. (Not everything out there does that.)
Yeah, this thing is nearly as expensive as the Shield TV itself. But it works with all of your devices. In fact, I've yet to find something that doesn't work with it at this point in 2018. And you can set up groups of things to turn on along with the Shield TV, so you can game with some great lighting, or set the mood when you're watching a movie.
Logitech Harmony Elite
This remote is silly. It's a huge upgrade (mostly) from the Companion, with a price tag to go with it. Repeat: $300 for a remote control is nuts. But you not only get a remote that can do everything, but man, it looks so cool with that color touchscreen.
It's big, though. A lot bigger than the Harmony Companion. It's one of those things that sort of becomes a focal point if you leave it out where folks can see it. (And because you'll need to charge it, you'll also almost certainly have it out where folks can see it.)
But, damn. It's cool. And it works great with Shield TV.
Your pick
What's your favorite universal remote? Let us know in the comments below!
Reader comments
I use my LG Remote just fine... Just missing the home button. I would get a harmony hub remote, but I can't justify the cost.
.. So the best universal Shield TV remotes are 140$ and 300$ models from Logitech, and a controller that is not a remote?
Pretty funny.
May I respectfully suggest this?
https://www.amazon.com/gp/aw/d/B00M4JYTWA/ref=sxbs_sxwds-stvp_1?ie=UTF8&...
"respectfully" this option is a joke! Its only ir so it needs line of site.
I don't know what the issue with IR is. I sorta like that option. Wireless and Bluetooth have their issues....i.e., latency, interference. I also own the remote Francois linked. I think it's a terrific option. That said, this remote will only work with the current Shield Pro option since the smaller one does not have an IR receiver. Although, you can buy a USB one...receiver that is.
My wife and son bought me the Harmony Elite for my birthday last Nov. I love it. I love the activities. If I want to watch TV, just click TV. It turns on the TV, receiver and sets it to TV, and turns on the DVR. If I want to play Xbox, I just select it. It turns on what it needs and sets everything up. And it works perfectly with the Sheild. It actually works better than the Shields remote or controller. There are more options to control playback and move around the system.
I love the Elite too. My only problem with it and the Shield though (other than lack of voice input) is that FF/REW no longer works with Hulu. I have to grab the shield's remote anytime I want to use the Assistant or watch Hulu.
Can either of the harmony remotes work with Assistant on the Shield? (i.e. triggering it for voice input via the remote)
If so, can any of them be set to always listening, as the game controller can?
No, and honestly, this is my only real problem with the Harmony remotes (other than price). There isn't a single harmony remote that can do voice passthrough. I'm guessing that this is a lot harder than it sounds, but you'd think someone like Harmony (Logitech) would have figured it out by now.
I searched and searched and in the end just couldn't find something in a justifiable price range. I opted to simply turn on CEC over HDMI and can use the updated Vizio P-Series remote they sent me for free just fine. The only thing it lacks is voice (which i wouldn't use) and the ability to access the app switcher. Honestly CEC performs wonderfully on the Shield
I bought this one for $70 not long ago. I love it! One button to turn on my tv, my receiver, and the shield. Beautiful. Basically the cheaper version than the one above but does everything I need.
https://smile.amazon.com/gp/product/B00BQ5RYI4
I have the same remote and is working fine as far as a combination of the devices to be turned on. I have a problem with hit switch between the two. Pressing the TV button is turning on the TV and Shield and the control stay on TV. I setup the music button for Shield to do the same in oposite order. Now how to define just a button to go just to TV or Shield without using the the top buttons that have the profile? I have define the Shield HOME on the blue button, but not able to use it after using the TV button to turn the whole system. Any help is much appreciated. Thanks
I have been really wanting to get a Shield TV but I've held off thinking they may release an updated version. I know they released an update last year that was mainly cosmetic but I keep thinking at some point they will have to release a new version with updated specs. Am I wrong in thinking this? I'd really like to get 1 but don't want to buy it just to have it updated in a few months.
If they do, it won't be this year. They just announced a bunch of...whatyamacallit...BFG or something 4K monitors with Android TV in tow.
I own and use both the Elite and the Companion and of the two the Elite is a much better remote. Both also work fine with Alexa and with my Samsung Smartthings hub. My LG remote also works great.
I've been using this $16 one from Amazon and it works surprisingly well! Yes, you can tell it's $16 as it feels a little cheap but works well. All functions work and I was able to program the power button to turn off my TV via IR.
https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B01DA0Y7SW/ref=oh_aui_detailpage_o02_s...
This is my choice for an IR/BT remote with a mic input.
https://www.airtv.net/faq/remote/
It's the remote for the Dish AirTV player. You can buy it alone for $20.
It pairs up with the Shield TV, and has buttons for IR functions to a TV.
The 'Guide' button instantly opens the guide in the 'Live Channels' app if you have that set up.
The 'Sling' button at the top works as the standard Android 'Home' button.
The mic works with Google Ass., but it's not 'always listing'.