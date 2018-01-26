Shield TV is the best Android TV box you can get. You need a remote control that complements it.

So you've got an NVIDIA Shield TV. Congrats — you own the own Android TV box I think you should consider purchasing. And along with Shield TV comes a sexy little remote control. So little, in fact, that I can't find mine anymore. It's probably somewhere in the house — but damned if I know where.

The good news is that there are some really good replacements for it.

Let's take a gander, shall we?

The NVIDIA Shield Game Controller

This is sort of a two birds, one stone sort of thing. NVIDIA's own gaming controller runs $59 and does everything that the candy bar remote does. Well, it does way more, actually, since it's got a D-Pad and a couple sticks and more buttons than you'll know what to do with.

If you're at all considering gaming on the Shield TV, I'd just pick up one of these first things and maybe put the included remote control in a drawer for safe-keeping.

Logitech Harmony Companion

This little $140 wonder is my favorite universal remote, hands-down. It comes with the Harmony Hub, so it'll hook into the internet via your Wi-Fi and do all the connected home stuff. And it also does Bluetooth connections, which is important because that's how it'll end up talking to the Shield TV. (Not everything out there does that.)

Yeah, this thing is nearly as expensive as the Shield TV itself. But it works with all of your devices. In fact, I've yet to find something that doesn't work with it at this point in 2018. And you can set up groups of things to turn on along with the Shield TV, so you can game with some great lighting, or set the mood when you're watching a movie.

Logitech Harmony Elite

This remote is silly. It's a huge upgrade (mostly) from the Companion, with a price tag to go with it. Repeat: $300 for a remote control is nuts. But you not only get a remote that can do everything, but man, it looks so cool with that color touchscreen.

It's big, though. A lot bigger than the Harmony Companion. It's one of those things that sort of becomes a focal point if you leave it out where folks can see it. (And because you'll need to charge it, you'll also almost certainly have it out where folks can see it.)

But, damn. It's cool. And it works great with Shield TV.

Your pick

What's your favorite universal remote? Let us know in the comments below!