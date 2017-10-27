What are the best universal lenses for Android phones?
Your Android phone already captures beautiful photos, but artificially distorting the photo to add a fisheye, wide-angle, or macro look to your photos afterwards — something a smartphone can't shoot normally — ruins the quality and feel.
Instead, using external, universal lenses are a great way to shoot creatively with your Android phone. All you need to do is attach the lens, aim, and start shooting your photography masterpieces!
Here are a few options to consider when looking for a Universal lens kit for your Android phone.
VicTsing 3-in-1 lens
This small lens may not seem like it packs a punch, but the VicTsing 3-in-1 clip-on lens brings a new creative element to your photos with three different phone photography perspectives!
To attach on the lens, simply secure the piece over your Android phone's camera with its sturdy clip, adjust, and start shooting! You have the option to shoot with either a fisheye, wide-angle, or macro lens, so be sure to play around and experiment with different shots to see what you like best.
The lenses are made from high-quality, optical glass, while the clip's design makes it easy to slide and adjust to fit different smartphone's cameras for the perfect shot. You can pick up the VicTsing 3-in-1 lens for around $9.
Moment Lens
While not technically a universal lens, Moment Lens will turn your Galaxy S8, Pixel and Pixel 2 into a professional camera with the twist of a lens.
We believe that the future of photography is in your pocket and we can't wait to experience the journey with you. (Moment)
These high-end lenses might set you back a couple of buck — between $90 to $100, specifically — but if you're serious about taking some impecible photos with your smartphone, then Moment is well worth the money.
You can pick up a wide angle lens, macro lens, superfish lens, and tele lens for your Galaxy S8, Pixel and Pixel 2. All you have to do is attach the mounting system over your phone, pick the lens you want to shoot it, screw it on, and start shooting!
Photojojo Magnetic lens series
While some people aren't terribly fond of magnetic smartphone photography lenses because they don't tend to stay on as well as clip-on or band lenses, there are plenty of upsides to them. They're less bulky, typically quicker to attach to your smartphone, and with the Photojojo Magnetic lens series specifically, you have a lot of room to really get creative with your photography!
Unlike some other lenses on this list, the full Photojojo Magnetic lens series — which in total with a pouch cost around $99 — has more than your three standard lens options. The set comes with a wide and macro lens, a super fisheye and fisheye, a polarizer lens, and a telephoto piece.
The lenses are made from a durable aluminum material, so if they slip off accidentally, you won't always have to worry about them cracking in an instant. The lens glass itself is also thick, and is made from a high quality, high-clarity glass.
Aukey Ora lens
Turn your Android phone into a powerful photography tool with the Aukey Ora lens, equipped with a 120-degree wide angle lens and a 15x, high definition macro lens!
The Ora lens is designed with a durable aluminum material and a multi-coated glass to reduce glare and reflections from ruining your photo. The clip that the Aukey comes with is made from a soft rubber, so it won't scratch your Android as you adjust it to fit perfectly over your phone's camera.
Not only is the Ora extremely well designed and built from high-quality materials, but the best part of this $30 lens is its powerful 15x macro piece that allows you to capture even the finest of your subject's details with crystal-clear clarity.
Camkix Universal 3-in-1 cell phone camera kit
Clip on your Camkix Universal 3-in-1 cell phone camera kit to your Android phone, pick your lens, take aim, and start shooting phone photography masterpieces with this powerful, affordable, pocket-sized piece!
You can pick between shooting with a wide-angle lens, a fisheye piece, or a powerful macro lens; just unscrew the wide-angle on top to expose the macro below. With the Camkix, you also get a velvet carrying bag so your lenses don't accidentally get damaged and scratched.
Unlike more phone lenses, the Camkix comes in a ton of fun colors to match and customize your Android phone. You can pick from black, blue, gold, purple, red, or silver.
What do you think?
Are you a fan of using external lenses, or do you prefer to tweak your photos while editing? What are your favorite lenses to use? Do you think external lenses bring a clean, professional quality to your Android phone photography, or would you prefer to shoot on your own?
Let us know what you think in the comments below!
Updated October 2017: We have removed the Godzilla Gear clip-on cell phone camera lens from our list and added the Moment Lens instead.
Will these lens work on the Motorola Nexus 6?
Anyone try the Samsung lens covers for the s7 or note 7 yet? I really really want to pull the trigger but 150 bucks is so steep, but if it's worth it.....
I have them for my S7 Edge. Price on Amazon dropped to $100. I have to say that they blow away these clip on lenses. You don't have to fidget, trying to find the sweet spot and potentially losing the shot, and there is no light bleed. The clarity is amazing. It is well worth the price.
How well do these work with when you're phone is in a case?
Most of these lenses are designed to sit right on the face of the camera's lens cover, so a case that creates a gap between the add-on lens and the phone camera lens will affect the optics. It would depend on the phone and the case design: If the phone camera lens is recessed from the surface of the case, I'd say it would not work that well. If the phone camera even or only slightly recessed with the case surface, you might be fine.
Although all of these lens seem to be a great add-on/option for the current smart devices, I've found and have already reported that if given enough time, the lenses (hardware and software) should catchup with the current camera technology. I can't say for sure if the lenses on these new projected smart devices would ever surpass that of a camera, It's good to know that there are companies willing to explore better options then having to use one of these add-ons.
Personal experience with these types of add-on is that they are clumsy and can't be left on the phone all times. There's no guaranty that when removed and reinstalled it will go one the same each time or even have the same effect. Not doubting any of these add-ons.. merely suggesting that you put on what you get out of it.. install it wrong.. your images could be distorted or blurry.
I think if one is going to "take Photographs" one needs to actually use a camera.. The smart device hasn't caught up with camera technology simply because developers focused on the touch screen, app and cell phone characteristics before thinking of a camera option.
Would I or Have I tried one of these add-ons for any of my smart devices.. yes. Would I do it again?.. No.
Tldr
Would like some kind of review on these other then a product description. I have a set I don't even know the name of them, like using the wide angle lens, can add so much more to a picture.
Posted via Android Central App
I agree that a review would have been better than just a "here's what's available". I've used lenses before some mentioned that create/cause blurry edges and black corners which can be annoying. What good is the extra viewing angle if it is all blurred?
Well, I guess they are ok if you don't have an alternative. I know the mantra: "The best camera is the one you have on you!" However, buying a dedicated lens system and bringing it with you kind of indicates that this photo shoot will not be an unplanned event. If I'm doing a planned event, I don't think I'll be doing it with a cell phone, unless I'm just doing it to prove it can be done. None of the girls I know that do modelling would take me seriously if I showed up with a clip-on lens instead of the usual Nikon or Canon. As amazingly wonderful as the S7 camera is (mine is an S7E), it cannot compete with even an older Nikon which can be had for about the price of these lens kits.
Well in the the situation where you go in vacation with your cellphone and can't afford to buy a camera, it makes sense to have one of these on you when you start shooting at landscapes or city monuments. And you'll benefit from all the edit on the go features, reviewing the picture on a big clean screen, sending the pictures, uploading it on your cloud, etc.. all the things you cannot do with a camera you bought "for about the price of the lens"
Good point, good point. Then there's the loss factor while on vacation: A phone lens is not as likely a target for thieves as much as a whole camera would be.
And nd8 filters for lowlight, long exposure shots. I use those in tandem with the 30 second exposure setting and a tripod on my V10 to get some pretty amazing traffic shots at night that aren't overexposed.
Could you link to the nd filters you've been using?
Also, are you pairing them with an adapter or something?
I'm looking to do the same with stackable nd filters to get long exposure daytime photos.
Would such lenses work on dual-camera devices such as the LG G5, LG V20, iPhone 7S, etc.?
That depends on how the cameras are used on that particular phone. If both sensors are used at the same time like on the Huawei P9 or the HTC M8, then no. If it is a setup that uses one sensor at a time like on the LG, then yes. The other thing to think of is how far the sensor is from the edge of the phone, as some lens kits have a limit to that distance if it uses clips and such to attach. The G5, V10, and iPhone 7 Plus would be fine as long as the attachment method will let the add-on lens sit in the proper position. Then you'd just have to move it to the correct lens you happen to be using. for that shot. A twist of irony is that the M8 in particular could really USE a zoom lens because the resolution is too low for digital zoom. But, the main sensor lens center is 26.75mm away from the top, and 35.25mm away from the sides, and most lens attachments from the top are going to cover the second sensor.
How would these work on a dual lens setup like the note 8? I had some for my s7 edge and they clipped right on nicely, but it doesn't work on my note 8.