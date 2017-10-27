What are the best universal lenses for Android phones?

Your Android phone already captures beautiful photos, but artificially distorting the photo to add a fisheye, wide-angle, or macro look to your photos afterwards — something a smartphone can't shoot normally — ruins the quality and feel.

Instead, using external, universal lenses are a great way to shoot creatively with your Android phone. All you need to do is attach the lens, aim, and start shooting your photography masterpieces!

Here are a few options to consider when looking for a Universal lens kit for your Android phone.

VicTsing 3-in-1 lens

This small lens may not seem like it packs a punch, but the VicTsing 3-in-1 clip-on lens brings a new creative element to your photos with three different phone photography perspectives!

To attach on the lens, simply secure the piece over your Android phone's camera with its sturdy clip, adjust, and start shooting! You have the option to shoot with either a fisheye, wide-angle, or macro lens, so be sure to play around and experiment with different shots to see what you like best.

The lenses are made from high-quality, optical glass, while the clip's design makes it easy to slide and adjust to fit different smartphone's cameras for the perfect shot. You can pick up the VicTsing 3-in-1 lens for around $9.

See at Amazon

Moment Lens

While not technically a universal lens, Moment Lens will turn your Galaxy S8, Pixel and Pixel 2 into a professional camera with the twist of a lens.

We believe that the future of photography is in your pocket and we can't wait to experience the journey with you. (Moment)

These high-end lenses might set you back a couple of buck — between $90 to $100, specifically — but if you're serious about taking some impecible photos with your smartphone, then Moment is well worth the money.

You can pick up a wide angle lens, macro lens, superfish lens, and tele lens for your Galaxy S8, Pixel and Pixel 2. All you have to do is attach the mounting system over your phone, pick the lens you want to shoot it, screw it on, and start shooting!

See at Moment

Photojojo Magnetic lens series

While some people aren't terribly fond of magnetic smartphone photography lenses because they don't tend to stay on as well as clip-on or band lenses, there are plenty of upsides to them. They're less bulky, typically quicker to attach to your smartphone, and with the Photojojo Magnetic lens series specifically, you have a lot of room to really get creative with your photography!

Unlike some other lenses on this list, the full Photojojo Magnetic lens series — which in total with a pouch cost around $99 — has more than your three standard lens options. The set comes with a wide and macro lens, a super fisheye and fisheye, a polarizer lens, and a telephoto piece.

The lenses are made from a durable aluminum material, so if they slip off accidentally, you won't always have to worry about them cracking in an instant. The lens glass itself is also thick, and is made from a high quality, high-clarity glass.

See at Photojojo

Aukey Ora lens

Turn your Android phone into a powerful photography tool with the Aukey Ora lens, equipped with a 120-degree wide angle lens and a 15x, high definition macro lens!

The Ora lens is designed with a durable aluminum material and a multi-coated glass to reduce glare and reflections from ruining your photo. The clip that the Aukey comes with is made from a soft rubber, so it won't scratch your Android as you adjust it to fit perfectly over your phone's camera.

Not only is the Ora extremely well designed and built from high-quality materials, but the best part of this $30 lens is its powerful 15x macro piece that allows you to capture even the finest of your subject's details with crystal-clear clarity.

See at Amazon

Camkix Universal 3-in-1 cell phone camera kit

Clip on your Camkix Universal 3-in-1 cell phone camera kit to your Android phone, pick your lens, take aim, and start shooting phone photography masterpieces with this powerful, affordable, pocket-sized piece!

You can pick between shooting with a wide-angle lens, a fisheye piece, or a powerful macro lens; just unscrew the wide-angle on top to expose the macro below. With the Camkix, you also get a velvet carrying bag so your lenses don't accidentally get damaged and scratched.

Unlike more phone lenses, the Camkix comes in a ton of fun colors to match and customize your Android phone. You can pick from black, blue, gold, purple, red, or silver.

See at Amazon

What do you think?

Are you a fan of using external lenses, or do you prefer to tweak your photos while editing? What are your favorite lenses to use? Do you think external lenses bring a clean, professional quality to your Android phone photography, or would you prefer to shoot on your own?

Let us know what you think in the comments below!