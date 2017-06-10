Keep your phone safely in sight and secure with a car mount.
Update June 2017: Added the Nite Ize Steelie to the list and added a note about windshield mounts.
When you're on the go, your phone is more than just a tool for keeping in touch. It's your road trip playlist and your GPS, too. For safety's sake, mounting your phone to your dashboard, windshield, or air vents is the best way to keep it in view while keeping your hands on the wheel and your eyes on the road. We've gathered up a list of some excellent options for universal car mounts, and trust us, there's no shortage of choices out there.
Note: Before you consider a windshield mount for your phone, you should make and check that windshield mounts are allowed in the states you'll be driving most frequently in. As it stands, most states outlaw windshield mounted GPS or phone holders due to visibility and safety concerns.
- iDoo Qi Car Charger Mount
- Affordable Universal Car Mount
- New Trent Arcadia Magnetic Mount
- Koomus Eco-CD One Touch Car Mount
- iOttie Easy One Touch XL Car Mount
- WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Mount
- Spigen Style Ring
- Nite Ize Steelie
iDoo Qi Car Charger Mount
The car mount from iDoo is one fantastic multitasker. It offers wireless charging for your Qi-enabled phone, or space for a charging cable if you need to plug in.
You have three installation options: dashboard mount, air vent clips, or windshield mount. Take the time to experiment a little with the best sight lines for your phone when you're ready to get set up so you'll know which variation works for you. The cradle arm is completely adjustable, so you can avoid glare, and the frame rotates 360 degrees. No matter where you put it, the mount will be an essential part of your commute.
Affordable Universal Car Mount
This offering from Affordable is as minimalist as they come, and you know what that means: no obstructed view. It's ideal for dashboard or windshield installation.
It's simple to install and remove when you're switching vehicles. Bonus points are also awarded to this mount for living up to the name Affordable. It's also been favorably reviewed for some time now; it won't drop your phone when you're travelling bumpy roads, and potholes won't shake it's grip.
Koomus CD-Eco Car Mount
Remember when you kept stacks of CDs in the backseat so that you'd always have your favorite tunes close by? Well, your phone takes care of the songs these days, but your CD player can still be put to good use. The Koomus mount uses it to hold your phone in a very convenient place.
The low-profile mount is easy to install, and your CD player won't be damaged or even recognize that it's in use. The flexible clamps hold your phone securely with or without its case. You can also rotate your phone 360 degrees for easier viewing.
iOttie Easy One Touch XL Car Mount
iOttie's car mount is available in a few different versions, but we're going to spotlight the XL. The suction cup is tough, and won't budge from your dashboard or windshield. If you favor dashboard mounts, you can choose to add their Sticky Gel Pad for some extra grip, although most users say they don't need it. The windshield mount won't obstruct your view, either.
The XL is an especially solid choice if your phone case adds a little extra bulk, since the cradle is designed to hold larger phones to begin with. Your phone can rotate 360 degrees, and if you need to remove the mount and put it in a different vehicle, a quick rinse and dry of the suction cup makes it good as new again.
New Trent Arcadia Magnetic Mount
For something completely different, check out the mount from New Trent. It holds your phone with a strong magnet, and installs onto your air vents. You don't have to worry about snapping your phone into a cradle, just stick it to the magnetic pad and you're on your way.
The base mount is available in black or blue, and comes with two magnetic plates you can stick to the back of two devices, especially handy if you share your car with other family members. The magnetic plates are thin enough to fit into your phone's case, and strong enough to adhere to the base without having to constantly removing the case every time you get in the car.
WizGear Universal Air Vent Magnetic Mount
Wizgear produces another magnetic car mount we're a fan of.. The magnet is strong on this one, and if you take the mount out of the car, it doubles as a kickstand for your phone. The magnet can be concealed inside most phone cases, so you won't have to constantly remove the case before sticking your phone to the mount.
The air vent clips keep your phone highly visible without obstructing your view. The base swivels your phone into your preferred position and promises to keep it there until you move it, even when going over rougher terrain. It's perfect if you just need to jump in the car and go with your phone at the ready.
Spigen Style Ring
An inexpensive alternative for car mounts is the Style Ring. The mount is a tiny black hook that sticks to your dashboard, and the ring sticks to the back of your phone. If you're not wild about sticking things to your car or device, this may not be the right choice for you, but it's convenient.
The ring that attaches to your phone doubles as a kickstand in both portrait or landscape. It hooks to just about anything, so you might find yourself hanging your phone from a variety of places. Positioning the car mount might take some patience to get it just where you'd like it to stay, but it works well for hands-free calling and accessing music. Your phone snaps into place and swivels 360 degrees. It's the smallest car mount you can find, so if space on your dashboard is at a premium, the Style Ring is a solid option.
Nite Ize Steelie
This is definitely one of the coolest mounts on this list. The Steelie is a two-piece mounting system wherein a circular magnet adheres to the back of your phone, or its case, and a spherical magnetic base adheres to your car's dashboard or console.
Hop in the car, and your phone mounts in a snap. This is about as minimalist as it gets in terms of car mounts. Making sharp turns and hitting potholes? No worries: The magnet is super strong and the magnetic ball moves with your phone to prevent it from falling off.
If you want a mounting system that barely noticeable, the Nite Ize Steelie is your slick solution.
The bottom line
First and foremost, you need to know the details of your local laws, in terms of whether or not you are allowed to mount anything on your windshield. Next, you need to consider how often you'll use a car mount and where in your vehicle it's going to be. Each of these car mounts has distinct advantages all their own, but we think that versatility and durability are the most important qualities to look for.
Which universal car mount are you using these days? Tell us about it in the comments!
Reader comments
Steelie is amazing and looks cool too!
Best mount I have found is from RAM Mounts. http://www.rammount.com/device/phone-mounts A great component system that lets you adjust the design to meet your individual needs. The best part is the modular aspect of the design means you can move your phone from your car, to your boat, to your Bicycle with ease.
Second this. Holds your phone securely. Won't block your vents. Will last a lifetime.
Pro Clip USA FTW! By far the most stable and secure mount I've used. Dearly departed GTI had one installed for 7 years, took it off prior to selling the car and you couldn't tell it had ever been there. Plus, if/when you upgrade phones? Buy a new cradle for it, swap out the old one on the pedalstool mount and you're good to go for another 2 years. For rental use? (and I travel frequently for business so rental are a way of life for me) love my ram x-mount. Pricey but, as above with the Pro Clip, you get what you pay for.
So, many of those mounts look like they're going to prevent access to a rear mounted fingerprint sensor, or at least make it very awkward. Did you take that into account at all?
Love magnet mounts for 6p. I put metal plate on case with gun grip tape over it to hide it and give case extra grip and decent look. I'd go with magnet mount that sticks out a bit further or even swivels
I switched from magnet mounts to the iottie. Love it. Now I don't have to remove device from cover when using NFC or Android pay
Mag mounts for the win. Small and powerful (as long as you get a decent one) and much more aesthetically pleasing than the grip and bracket styles. This isn't even a contest.
I use the Kenu Airframe+ vent mount. I won't use anything with adhesive because in Toronto when its really cold or hot out, the mount will lose its grip.
I use that same vent mount. Had it for 2 years and it is still holding strong. Fantastic product.
I agree. I'm also from Toronto and have had the regular sized Kenu Airframe for two years and I still enjoy using it every time. I like secure it is when I clip it on the vent it doesn't fall off even when I'm driving over bumpy stretches on the road. Another awesome thing is that even though the regular sized Kenu Airframe only supports phones up to 5 inches in size, it still fits without any issues even though I use the Incipio Dualpro case on my Galaxy S7, which is identical in thickness to the Otterbox Commuter series cases.
I use Kenu Airframe in my cars in southern Cal, it's so much better than the old suction mounts, especially now that CA law prohibits placement in the middle of the windshield, but allows vent mounts anywhere on the face of the dashboard.
Has anyone tried the Koomus mount in the CD slot? I have a Miata which the Kenu fits in awkwardly due to the eyeball vents - the fingers do fit but the grip is not firm as on a standard square vent.
I'm extremely happy with my phone mount from pro clip usa. I'd never use a generic one again, it's a perfect fit and looks great.
Proclips serve me well. They are spendy but very nice.
Anyone using Spigen's car mount? I think it's called the Kuel, I've had it for a few weeks now and its great! I used to have the iOttie Easy View 2, but it wouldn't fit my OnePlus 3T properly (it'd work if I was using a really thin case, like the ones sold through OnePlus), but with Spigen's Rugged Armour case (very very thin TPU style case) it was an uncomfortably tight fit and I needed a different holder!
In my experience, the Kuel is pretty awesome! A little vibration when going over bumpy roads, anyone have other experiences?
Be aware that certain jurisdictions have strict rules regarding use of cell phones when they are mounted. In the province of Ontario, Canada for example, the driver of a vehicle can only answer or hang up a call. The phone must be securely mounted and a 'hands free' device used. The simple act of 'picking up' the phone with your hands is sufficient to be fined. Any other use of the device (ie scrolling through contacts) is also considered 'Distracted Driving'. Fines start at $490 (CDN). Read up on your local regulations and know them before you drive. Be safe out there!
Hey, you have left out Rokform. The best phone cases ever and all come with a magnetic car dash mount.
Mountek Snap n Groove - solid magnetic hold, slips into the CD slot, no issues with a galaxy note 4, Nexus 6p, or iPhone 6
Man you guys need to stop putting "best" in these titles unless you've done extensive research on the products listed. Anyway, I own the iOttie Easy One Touch XL Car Mount and I can't recommend it 100%. There have been tons of complaints about it leaving permanent rings on the mounting surface and in some instances actually damaging it. The adhesive they use is really strong and a few days in the sun makes it incredibly difficult to remove. I've had it for a couple years now and ended up mounting it in a somewhat permanent location because of this. The version shown here is also the old model, but there is an updated version with a new design available.
These articles aren't evaluations, they're designed to get click-through revenue, nothing more.
Excellent article. I've been using the iBolt dock but that unit can only sit on the dash or window, in the hot sun. Been looking for an alternative. Getting a Koomus CD Slotter, which will place my Note 3 right below my AC vents. Overheating problems gone!
Aduro U-GRIP Universal Car Mount is what I used with my Nexus 4 and I continue to use it with Nexus 5x...works perfectly.
Air dock 2. Holds the phone tightly, Qi wireless charging, nfc trigger. Love the thing.
I recently got a "Montar Air Qi" universal dock. As a Proclip fan, the Montar is the first universal mount that I actually like. Also, it supports "Fast Wireless" charging, pumping 2A wirelessly into my S7E, so it actually charges while I'm using Google Maps and Spotify.
I even wrote a review with pictures and stuff: https://plus.google.com/107947470363884362624/posts/MysB38v8cak
Anyone have experience with the Nite Eyez Steelie mount?
Unlocked Marshmallow Nexus 6 on Verizon. I'm a happy guy.
Tylt Vu Car w/ Qi :)
Scoshe magnetic mount for me!
I've been using the iBolt mounts for the past 2-3 years. Suction cups stay attached in all but the most *extreme* hot and cold weather conditions (-0 and above 120). I think I might have had one fall of the windshield this past winter in the extreme cold, and maybe one last summer. The one I currently have is the miniPro Windshield/Dash Kit for all Smartphones, and at 19.99, it's a great deal.
David
I have had an iBolt XProdock for about 2 or 3 years now. The thing has not once fallen off or slipped once I attached it. I use it to hold my Galaxy Note 4 w/attached Otter box Defender case and it holds the phone great. I know many of the ones mentioned are all about single handed use or ease of attachment but I like the sturdiness of my device secured in its mount vs. keeping an eye out for slips and readjusting while driving.
Very useful post. Thank you.
Don't mess with magnetic mounts. I've tried them all and they all suck. Phone falls off, inches down, etc. Especially if it's a phablet. Interferes with and confuses GPS as well. The Satechi Universal Smartphone CD Slot is the best thing ever, full stop. Have one for my car, one in my bag for rental cars. If you want a rock solid CD mount, this is the only correct choice.
$16.99 at Amazon and worth every penny.
I have used Scosche Magic Mounts, in two vehicles, for two years. They're magnetic.
I have a Note 4 and it has never slipped loose of the rubberized magnet. I can't even grab the phone and slide it because of the combination of magnetic strength and rubberized surface.
It can even support my Tab S 10.5 without any problem.
Never had any such problems as long as I put a metal plate inside the phone back or a case.
I didn't see iOauto mentioned anywhere.
WHY NO PRICES!!!!
Click the links? Not that hard.
Galaxy S7 Edge Exynos - Posted via the Android Central App
The affordable one is available at 5 below for...$5. Best 5 I've spent. Have one for work and personal car.
Steelie magnet mount for me..
I really don't like the idea of slapping a magnet to the back of my phone.
Posted with my Axon Pro.
Ikr?!
Galaxy S7 Edge Exynos - Posted via the Android Central App
I used a magnetic holder for my previous Droid Turbo, but it messed up the phone. Some features either stopped working, or worked sporadically when attached to the mount. It also prevented NFC from working with Android Pay. I just upgraded to the HTC 10, and am happy to report the magnet has no negative impacts at all. Everything works as expected. As mentioned above, slap it on, snatch it off, no clips, springs, or grips to worry about. It's awesome.
A magnet won't hurt anything in your phone. It doesn't have a hard disk.
I got the affordable one and it's great.
I use an iOttie Easy View (the original). Gel suction cup, sturdy construction, easy one-touch mechanism. Looks good too. http://www.iottie.com/Product/Detail/1018/iOttie-Easy-View-Universal-Car...
I like the Kenu Airframe. It's a vent mount, but instead of magnets, just has an adjustable grip to hold any phone. Easy to use and easy to take with me on trips if I'm going to be getting a rental car.
I second this. The best one that I ever had.
Galaxy S7 Edge Exynos - Posted via the Android Central App
+2. I love my Kenu. Compact size makes it great for travel.
+3. No better universal mount, IMHO.
Totally agree, only one i buy now.
yup, it's a great one when you travel and use rental cars. I just make sure to keep my phone in the mount when returning the car so I don't leave it stuck in the vent, because I once left a suction mount in a rental :(
Glad you recommended the Ram mount X grip. It's definitely one of the best.
Wait...
You didn't...
...
yeah its hands down the best available
Yep been through them all... ram mounts are the best
After going through a ton of universal mounts over the years, I finally got a Proclip that was designed for my car and my phone, and I'll NEVER go back to universal mounts. Since they sell them in two parts (the mount for the car, and the mount for the phone that attaches to it) it's cheap and easy to swap out when you get a new car or phone.
Yes!
Agreed John Doe. I did the same thing, buying universal mounts for a few years but they had no staying power. Went with ProClip last year. Flawless performance and it looks OEM.
Did you have to do any drilling to mount it?
nope - I've used them on 2 cars now. Simple install with NO drilling or cutting. Took it off my old GTI after 7 years and you couldn't tell there had ever been anything installed. Highly recommended!
After using a lot of fancy car mounts over the years, I picked up a cheap magnet mount on amazon and it's the best one I've ever had. Jump in, slap the phone onto the dash and go. When I reach my destination I grab my phone with one hand as I get out. Nothing could be easier!
I don't know, i don't trust these magnet things :/
Unless you are driving on very bumpy road or a gravel drive, it's a very dependable setup.
Or if you have a Nexus 6...
Nexus 6 with the CaseMate journal case. Magnetic mount works fine.
+1
Comes in very handy when entering/exiting car, also leaves dash looking less cluttered with magnet.
same here. tried a lot of different mounts and so far the inexpensive magnet vent mount is winning the trophy!
Amen to that! I have 2 per car, bought them for my parents' cars, and we are all hooked. I go to friends cars now and I try to mag mount my phone and they don't have one and I'm like wtf? where's the mag mount?