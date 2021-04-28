Best Ultrawide Monitor Android Central 2021

Ultrawide monitors are all the craze nowadays, as you'll get more screen real estate without sacrificing as much desk space as using a dual-monitor setup. But the current "problem" is that there are many great options on the market, all that serve a different purpose other than just adding more pixels. We've rounded up the best ultrawide monitor that you can find in 2021 to make the decision just a little bit easier.

When it comes to finding the "best" ultrawide monitor, it really all comes down to what you'll be using the monitor for. Gamers might look at things like faster refresh rates, while those working from home likely don't care too much about that. The LG 34WN80C falls to those in the latter camp, but is a great option for just about everyone. This is a flat-panel display, so there won't be much of a shock when going from your current monitor to this one. The stand is height and tilt-adjustable, ensuring that you'll get the best ergonomics based on your current setup. In addition to featuring a WQHD resolution, LG also has built-in HDR 10 support, so you can sit back and enjoy some Netflix or Disney+ content when the time is right. In addition to the single DisplayPort and dual HDMI ports, there's also a USB-C port for connecting something like a MacBook or one of the best laptops. With this, not only will you find one-cable connections a dream, but you'll also be able to enjoy up to 60W power delivery. Not everything is great with this LG monitor, especially for gamers, as you're limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, and LG's on-screen software really isn't the greatest. But if you just want a solid, no-frills ultrawide monitor, you can't go wrong with the LG 34WN80C-B. Pros: Height & Tilt-adjustable stand

USB Type-C port w/ 60W power delivery

WQHD resolution (3440 x 1440)

HDR 10 Support Cons: Limited to 60Hz refresh rate

OnScreen software is not a smooth experience

Best Ultrawide Monitor Overall LG 34WN80C-B The best ultrawide monitor for everyone The LG 34WN80C-B is a fantastic monitor with a WQHD resolution, plenty of port options for connectivity, and an adjustable stand. $530 at Amazon

Best Ultrawide Monitor Upgrade Pick: Dell U3818DW

Turning things up a notch, we have the Dell U3818DW UltraSharp monitor with its massive 38-inch display. You'll find a fantastic WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) resolution, along with plenty of input options ranging from HDMI and DisplayPort to USB 3.0 and USB Type-C. As you would expect from a well-rounded Dell monitor, the mount can swivel, tilt, and is height adjustable. Plus, the stand itself features a smaller footprint than you might expect for a monitor that's this big. But with the size of the monitor comes a few perks. First of which are the built-in speakers that are found on either side of the monitor. These won't blow your way, but they should do the job if you're just watching an occasional YouTube video or listening to some music. Gamers aren't going to find faster refresh rates, as the Dell U3818DW is limited to 60Hz, and media consumption may not be the greatest. That's because this monitor locks HDR support, despite featuring a wonderful panel. But Dell tries to make up for it with its Picture-in-Picture and Picture-by-Picture modes to help with keeping you productive. Pros: WQHD+ Resolution (3840 x 1600)

Multiple input options

Mount can swivel, tilt and is height adjustable

Built-in speakers Cons: 60Hz refresh rate

No HDR support

Best Ultrawide Monitor Upgrade Pick Dell U3818DW Get a better display with Dell If you're looking for a bigger screen with extra features like picture-in-picture, then the Dell U3818DW is perfect for you. $1,055 at Dell

$1,290 at Amazon

$1,053 at Walmart

Best Ultrawide Monitor for Gamers: LG 34GN850

Although we have seen a rise in popularity from cloud gaming and the PS5 continues to be sold out, PC gaming is also continuing to grow. With Microsoft's Xbox ventures on the desktop with things like Xbox Game Pass, you don't even need a console to play the best games. But to get the full experience, you're definitely going to want to get the best ultra-wide monitor for gamers, and that's where you'll find the LG 34GN850. This monitor has just about all of the key features you could want in a gaming monitor, including a faster 144Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. And if you happen to own an NVIDIA graphics card, then you'll be thrilled to know that this monitor is compatible with NVIDIA's G-Sync technology. Ergonomics are also important, especially when playing games for hours, but that won't be of concern here as the stand is adjustable, or you can use a VESA mount to put your monitor elsewhere. One disappointing aspect of the 34GN850 is that you might not want to use this with more than one computer. There's only a single DisplayPort option on the back to go along with the dual HDMI ports. Additionally, it seems that to keep a slim profile, LG opted to use an external power brick with this monitor instead of building it inside the monitor. Normally, this wouldn't be a problem, but the included cables are a bit short, so you'll need to be a bit creative when it comes to cable management. Pros: 144Hz refresh rate

QHD Resolution (3440 x 1440)

Tilt and height-adjustable stand

NVIDIA G-Sync compatible

VESA mount compatible Cons: External power brick with short cables

Only one DisplayPort connection

Best Ultrawide Monitor for Gamers LG 34GN850 Built for gamers, by gamers Gamers are lining up to get fast refresh rates, and LG's 34GN850 fits the bill with its QHD resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. $947 at Amazon

$997 at B&H Photo

$1,000 at Micro Center

Best Ultrawide Monitor with a KVM: Philips 346B1C

If you're someone who enjoys using multiple computers at the same time or using a Mac and Windows computer with the same monitor, you might want to invest in a KVM. This allows you to quickly switch the display and peripherals between computers with a single press of a button. But instead of fiddling with a bunch of extra cables and a KVM that might not work, check out the Philips 346B1C. This monitor has a KVM switch built right in, so you can connect multiple computers and the peripherals and switch back and forth with ease. Those who use a USB-C laptop will also enjoy the 90W power delivery offered by the 346B1C, which doubles as a monitor input. And speaking of this 34-inch monitor, you'll also enjoy refresh rates up to 100Hz, which isn't the best, but it's still much better than the standard 60Hz. While we continue to see monitors released with slimmer bezels, that's not what you'll find here. Three out of the four sides are pretty slim, but the bottom bezel is rather big and will take some getting used to. Additionally, you might not fully enjoy the display panel, as it's not one of the highest quality panels on the market. But it will still get the job done if you need a KVM or want a one-size-fits-all monitor. Pros: Built-in KVM Switch

USB-C 90W Power Delivery

100Hz refresh rate

Four-year warranty Cons: Thick bottom bezel

Not the greatest picture quality

Best Ultrawide Monitor with a KVM Philips 346B1C Switch between computers with ease If you need a monitor to use with multiple computers, then you'll want to check out the Philips 346B1C with its built-in KVM. $539 at Amazon

$560 at Walmart

Best Ultrawide Monitor for Content Consumption: BenQ EX3501R

With an ultra-wide monitor, one of the best reasons to get one of these is to get some work done for photographers or videographers. That's why you'll want to have a monitor like the BenQ EX3501R with HDR compatibility and 100% sRGB color support. BenQ's monitor also features a 2,500:1 contrast ratio, giving you a great combination for accurate color representation. Gamers will enjoy the fruits of BenQ's labor with the 100Hz refresh rate, along with ultra-thin bezels and AMD Free Sync support. As for connectivity, you'll have access to DisplayPort, HDMI, and USB-C ports, perfect for any computer that you are using or could be used in the future. There have been some reports about issues near the edges of the monitor, but it shouldn't be too much of an issue for most. And while the monitor stand is friendly for ergonomics with height and tilt adjustments, you will miss out on the ability to mount it with a separate monitor stand. Even still, the BenQ EX3501R is a great option for gamers or photographers alike while giving you some extra screen real estate. Pros: 2,500:1 Contrast ratio

100% sRGB Color support

100Hz refresh rate

AMD Free Sync compatible

USB-C, HDMI, and DisplayPort Cons: Potential issues with display near edges

No VESA mounting support

Best Ultrawide Monitor for Content Consumption BenQ EX3501R Enjoy your movies and photo editing Whether you're just trying to play some games or edit your photos, the BenQ EX3501R is a great option for everyone. $650 at Amazon

$490 at Walmart

$490 at B&H Photo

Best Ultrawide Monitor on a Budget: Sceptre C305W-2560UN

Being able to ditch your multi-monitor setup does not have to be a venture where you spend hundreds or thousands of dollars. We have been seeing an influx of budget-friendly ultrawide monitors make waves, and that includes the Sceptre C305W-2560UN. This monitor offers a great middle-ground for both gamers and those who want to be more productive. You'll find faster refresh rates going up to 85Hz, along with being able to make use of either DisplayPort or HDMI ports for your computer. Sceptre also has built-in a Blue Light Shift feature to help reduce eye fatigue, which is great if you end up staring at your display for hours on end. Even built-in speakers will get the job done if you don't want to use headphones or don't have speakers for your computer already. The biggest downside of the C305W-2560UN is that you are limited to a 1080p resolution, which might be fine for some, but could leave others wanting more. Additionally, the included stand offers limited adjustability, as you can only tilt the display backward or forwards. Normally, that wouldn't be much of an issue, but since you can't use a VESA mount with this monitor, you're pretty much stuck in terms of ergonomics. Pros: Up to 85Hz refresh rate

DisplayPort and HDMI ports

Blue light shift to reduce eye fatigue

1ms response time

Built-in speakers Cons: Only 1080p resolution (2560 x 1080)

Stand only offers tilt adjustments

Best Ultrawide Monitor on a Budget Sceptre C305W-2560UN Save some money on an ultrawide Some ultrawide monitors are just too expensive, but that's where Sceptre's C305W comes in with a great panel at a low price. $239 at Amazon

Best Over-the-top Ultrawide Monitor: Samsung CRG9

If extra pixels are the name of the game, and you want one of the widest ultrawide monitors that money can buy, then the Samsung CRG9 is the way to go. This monitor measures in at a massive 49-inches, and features an 1800R screen curvature so you can see everything. The display itself features a dual QHD resolution, providing the amount of screen real estate as if you had dual 27-inch QHD displays on your desk. If you're cool with turning your head left and right, gamers will love this panel, as there are two models available with either 120Hz or 240Hz refresh rates. Not only is this one of the best Samsung monitors, but it's also a gaming powerhouse since AMD FreeSync compatibility is also onboard, so it will work in perfect tandem with the best graphics cards from AMD. As for connectivity, we have dual DisplayPort inputs along with four USB ports, but only a single HDMI. We would have liked to see an extra HDMI onboard just for the sake of having plenty of options, but the two DisplayPort inputs should be more than enough. But before you grab one of these, it's important that you measure your desk space to ensure that the CRG9 can actually fit in the space. And you'll also need to make sure that your desk is sturdy enough to hold the CRG9, as it weighs a whopping 33 pounds. Pros: 49-inch curved display

Either 120Hz or 240Hz options available

Dual QHD Resolution (5120 x 1440)

Stand is height and tilt-adjustable Cons: Only one HDMI port

Extremely large

Heavy

Best Over-the-top Ultrawide Monitor Samsung CRG9 All the pixels you could want The Samsung CRG9 is one of the best options with its 49-inch display that provides the same real estate as dual 27-inch monitors. From $1,200 at Amazon

$1,200 at Walmart

$1,100 at B&H Photo