Keep your Note 8 protected without adding too much bulk!

The Galaxy Note 8 is a device that's so expensive you would have to be a fool not to try and keep it safe with a case — but it's also a gorgeously designed phone. So I can understand some folks' hesitation to cover it up with a thick layer of plastic and rubber.

That's what makes a slim case such a compelling compromise, keeping your phone protected from the daily bumps and scratches without adding superfluous features or accents. We've rounded up the best options from the most trusted brands. Thin cases will also work well with wireless charging pads, so you won't lose that functionality either!

Spigen Thin Fit Case

You're not likely to find a case thinner than Spigen's Thin Fit case. Just a millimeter thick, this case will snap on easily and keep the back glass of your phone protected from scuffs and scratches. There's also a very subtle lip around the front to offer face-down protection for the screen, too.

We all know that the best cases have reinforced corners, and unfortunately, this case falls short there in an effort to keep the bulk down. But that's why you're here, right?

You can get it in matte black for just $10.99, or opt for a more colorful option for a few bucks more.

Spigen Rugged Crystal Case

Want a case that's nearly invisible while still providing rugged protection for your Note 8? Spigen has you covered with its Rugged Crystal case.

This slim case is made of a single layer of clear TPU and features reinforced corners to provide that rugged drop protection you may require. It's got a grippy in-hand feel and its flexible design means that it's super easy to pop on and off as needed.

You can get this slim clear case from Spigen for just $11.99 on Amazon.

Caseology Skyfall Series Slim Case

Caseology's Skyfall Series of cases are always stylish and popular, mixing a clear acrylic back plate with colorful accents provided by the polycarbonate bumper.

The slim build of this case compliments the Note 8 well, while the two-layered design is capable of absorbing any drops that may occur. There's a raised lip around the front of the phone as well around the camera and fingerprint sensor, so all the features of your phone will be protected and functional.

There are four color options to choose from designed to match the different colors of the Note 8 itself, starting at just $12.99.

Ringke Slim Case w/ slot card holder

Ringke's slim case for the Note 8 is pretty basic as you'd expect, but it has included a pretty nice accessory for cutting down your daily carry.

Along with this ultra-thin case that only adds about 2mm of bulk to your phone, Ringke includes an adhesive card slot holder that's capable of holding two cards — say your photo ID and a credit card. It's the perfect accessory for traveling or going out to the bar if you want to keep your carry light.

This one-piece case is made of rugged polycarbonate will keep your phone safe from bumps and scuffs while keeping the sleek design intact. You can get it in classic black for just $8, or opt for a powder blue or salmon pink option for $10.

Ringke Transparent Air Case

Another great thin case option from Ringke, this clear case is just $7.99 on Amazon. You may even forget you've got a case on your phone it's that clear and minimalist.

Made of lightweight TPU, this case is designed to take abuse so your phone doesn't. Ringke uses its dot matrix technology to cut down on the rainbow effect on the backside of your phone, and the precise cutouts around the ports and S-Pen keep your phone entirely functional.

If you want to add a bit of flair to your phone, you can also get this case in transparent rose gold or smoke black, too.

