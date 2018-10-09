Cases can be bulky, boring, and ugly, so I can understand why so many choose to go naked and show off their phone's full glory for the world to see. Even the thinnest of cases can offer some small protection from scuffs, chips, and smaller tumbles, and these ultra-thin cases for the Google Pixel 2 are so thin, you may even forget you're wearing a case!

I've always been partial to Spigen cases, but the allure of the Totallee case's bright blue hue is hard to ignore. If you're looking for slim protection that's more budget-friendly, the Aeska Ultra Slim is crystal clear protection at half the price with just a hair more thickness than the Totallee and Peel cases.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.