Cases can be bulky, boring, and ugly, so I can understand why so many choose to go naked and show off their phone's full glory for the world to see. Even the thinnest of cases can offer some small protection from scuffs, chips, and smaller tumbles, and these ultra-thin cases for the Google Pixel 2 are so thin, you may even forget you're wearing a case!
Like totally awesome
Totallee Case
While it looks too thin to do much of anything, you really can rest easy with the Totallee case. You don't have to worry about smudges, scuffs, scrapes, or chipping the coating Google adds to the Pixel 2. Totallee made this case so you can get a basic safeguard against regular wear-and-tear while also giving your phone a new splash of color without adding any bulk.
Super thin support
Peel Super Thin Case
Peel is quite proud of their "0.35mm thin" cases and we agree that these cases are perfect for people who hate cases. And unlike most case makers, Peel doesn't shoehorn logos and branding into their paper-thin cases, instead letting the beauty of your Google-designed phone show though frosted cases color-matched to each variant of the Pixel 2.
Little black case
Spigen Thin Fit Case
Most of Spigen's line is known for thinness that doesn't compromise protection, but the Thin Fit offers MIL-STD 810G 516.6 military-grade protection in a case that won't make your Pixel 2 or 2XL feel like a tank. It only comes in black, but black goes with everything.
Slim and sparkly
Bear Motion Slim Case
This sparkly case adds grip to the back and sides of your phone while leaving the top and bottom open for easy access to ports and sensors. This case wraps around the corners of the phone for protection, a hard-shell case that snaps on to protect your phone from scuffs and scratches while bringing some shine and style.
Almost invisible
Aeska Ultra Slim Thin Case
This thin, translucent case is easy to slip on and off, with its flexible TPU offering a tiny bit more energy absorption and redirection during drops than harder polycarbonate cases. This case comes in 5 subtle colors, including this lovely Purple, a color not seen much with Pixel 2 cases that are dominated by black and teal and mint.
I've always been partial to Spigen cases, but the allure of the Totallee case's bright blue hue is hard to ignore. If you're looking for slim protection that's more budget-friendly, the Aeska Ultra Slim is crystal clear protection at half the price with just a hair more thickness than the Totallee and Peel cases.
