Since it is named the Oculus Go, you're going to want a way to travel around with it while also keeping it safe. While it's plastic outer shell will probably protect against a small drop, you're going to want to keep this thing safe when you're not using it. The best way to ensure that you Oculus Go doesn't get harmed while you're on the go is to keep it safe in a traveling case.

Whether you're looking for a hard case or just something that you can carry everything in, there are loads of options to choose from. These are the best travel cases for your Oculus Go that will fit most needs.